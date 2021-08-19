ARTPark ‘Power of Niagara’ Performance to Highlight Local Arts, Nature, and Sustainability

A shot of the ARTPark main stage concert area from the view on the hill at ARTPark in Lewiston, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As summer draws to a close across Western New York, ARTPark in Lewiston, New York has one performance readied to end the season with a powerful message about the preservation of our natural environment.

On Saturday, August 21 at five-thirty in the afternoon, “Power of Niagara: A Celebration of Arts, Nature, and a Sustainable Future” will take place presented by ARTPark and Modern Disposal Services. The powerhouse celebration will feature the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta, Buffalo String Works, Jon Lehrer Dance Company, and “Branché” by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montreal. Tickets are twenty dollars per adult and ten per child.

Kicking things off at five-thirty will be “Branché” by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montreal at ARTPark Emerald Grove. Of the performance, ARTPark’s website stated, “An acrobatic celebration of nature that also reflects the challenges humanity faces with the climate crisis. Branché is a collaboration between Cirque Barcode and Acting for Climate Montreal. It is a show to address the climate crisis, created in a way as to have minimal impact during creation and while touring. Designed to be played in parks or forests and centered on group acrobatics, Branché is a celebration of the strength of community and our relationships to each other and to nature. It is a show to get people outside and inspire them as to what is possible if we work together.”

Shortly thereafter at seven in the evening will be the Jon Lehrer Dance Company at the “Niagara 1979” Painted Lot with their world premiere of “The Power of Niagara” - a piece inspired by the Niagara region with music that “evokes the strength and beauty of water.”

A view of the Niagara River behind the main stage at ARTPark in Lewiston, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Of the John Lehrer Dance Company, ARTPark’s website said, “The internationally renowned Jon Lehrer Dance Company (JLDC) will bring edge-of-your seat excitement to Artpark with a world premiere performance inspired by the power and majesty of Niagara. With JLDC’s trademark combination of artistry, athleticism, and accessibility, this breathtaking performance will inspire and entertain, speaking to audiences of all backgrounds and dance experience. Collaborating on The Power of Niagara with Jon Lehrer will be set designer Dyan Burlingame and costume designer Laura Vanner. Both artists have worked extensively with JLDC and together they will create a true spectacle on the outdoor stage at Artpark. Music inspired by the Niagara region as well as music that evokes the strength and beauty of water will create a luscious soundscape that the performers and audience will be swept up in. The combination of all these elements along with Artpark’s natural beauty and commitment to producing one-of-a-kind art, will bring about a truly awe-inspiring event.”

Following “The Power of Niagara” will be Buffalo String Works performing at eight in the evening at ARTPark Amphitheater. Of Buffalo String Works, ARTPark’s website states, “Buffalo String Works’ mission is to deliver world class music education to diverse youth that inspires personal and community transformation. We provide rigorous music instruction and a creative home for 96 refugee, immigrant, and historically marginalized youth. We recognize the significance of music as a universal language, and by lifting up the voices of our students and parents, we cultivate youth to be agents of social change.”

Closing out the evening at eight-twenty at night will be the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta at Artpark Amphitheater. Pieces confirmed to be played at the event include Chris Rogerson’s “Among Mountains,” Grieg’s “Peer Gynt Suite,” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral.”

Of the Buffalo Philharmonic, ARTPark’s website says, “The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, Inc. provides a resident, professional, major symphony orchestra of artistic excellence and integrity to enrich the quality of life in Western New York through the presentation of live symphonic music and other musical events which educate and entertain the broadest possible audiences within and beyond the Western New York region. Since 1940, the orchestra’s permanent home has been Kleinhans Music Hall, a National Historic Landmark designed by Eliel and Eero Saarinen with an international reputation as one of the finest concert halls in the United States. Since its inception in 1935, the BPO has served as Buffalo’s cultural ambassador. JoAnn Falletta is the Music Director of the GRAMMY Award-winning orchestra, which presents more than 120 Classics, Pops, Rock, Kids and Youth concerts each year.”

