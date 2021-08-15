The Fresh Summer Bites of Sun Roll Food Truck

A shot of the front of Sun Roll food truck taken at Food Truck Tuesday at Larkin Square in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Before the age of the food truck, one would look at the notion of buying sushi off a truck with disgust, or at the very least a little apprehension about the freshness of the product. For Sun Roll food truck, based out of Buffalo, New York, they have not only made a successful business out of selling fresh sushi out of a food truck, but are thriving at local Western New York events.

A shot of Sun Roll food truck at Food Truck Tuesdays in Larkin Square in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Of course, being a food truck, not all these items listed may necessarily be available at a future event as menus tend to change. However, with a home base in town at Sun Cuisines, Sun Roll food truck has a pretty consistent collection of sushi and other goodies.

A shot of the window side of Sun Roll food truck at Food Truck Tuesdays in Larkin Square in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

All sushi rolls from Sun Roll come with slivers of ginger and tiny dollops of wasabi. The Mango Sun Roll features choice of black or white rice, mango, avocado, sweet potato, and cucumber with a mango wrap, while the California Sun Roll comes with choice of white or black rice, avocado, cucumber, kani, seaweed, and sesame seeds.

A Mango Sun Roll from Sun Roll food truck. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For those more a fan of fish, the Tuna Sun Roll features choice of black or white rice, tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed, and sesame seeds, while the Salmon Sun Roll features choice of black or white rice, salmon, avocado, cucumber, seaweed, sesame seeds, and optional spicy mayo and scallions.

What Sun Roll has become most known for to some is their Mega Roll AKA the Sushi Burrito, which is available in Yakiniku beef, salmon, tuna, or chicken options. The monster-sized (monster being relevant to regular sushi size, that is) rolls are a literal handful of sushi similar to a burrito in composition and are available in choice of seaweed or soy wraps alongside the usual choice of black or white rice.

The core ingredients of the Sushi Burrito aside from the main options are the same roll to roll and include lettuce, sweet potato, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, scallion, and bell pepper. Other proteins like tofu, chicken curry, tuna, eel, salmon, or shrimp are available too for extra.

Rice bowls are a huge draw to Sun Roll as well with options including the Yakiniku beef, cha shu, Burmese chicken curry, and Thai vegetable stir fry bowls. Daily specials often include additional bowls, like the tempura shrimp, which highlights the incredible fried tempura goodness offered on the menu as well.

The shrimp tempura rice bowl from Sun Roll food truck. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The tea leaf salad is one of the more unique salad creations available from Sun Roll, featuring Burmese pickled tea leaf, crispy chana dal pea, fried garlic, onion, tomato, sesame seeds, cabbage, peanuts, and lime juice. Likewise for the ginger salad, which comes with Burmese greens, chana dal pea, fried garlic, onion, cabbage, tomato, peanuts, and lime juice.

The more commonly available seaweed salad is an exceptional interpretation of the classic as well, featuring fresh seaweed, sesame oil, carrot, sesame seeds, shredded romaine, and a vibrant citric soy sauce. Often found close to the salads, the edamame at Sun Roll comes lightly salted and exceptionally crispy for fans of the soybeans as well.

One of the more popular dishes at Sun Roll is the coconut shrimp, which comes deep fried with shaved coconut and special Sun Roll sauce. The keyword for guaranteed tastiness at Sun Roll is crunch, as the coconut shrimp are delectably crunchy, and not so much as it takes over the flavor of the shrimp. Admittedly not the hugest fan of coconut, even I enjoyed the addition of the coconut shavings alongside the battery crunch of the plate.

The chicken dumplings from Sun Roll food truck. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The steamed dumplings at Sun Roll are magnificent little pockets of flavor. Available in chicken or vegetable most often, the core ingredients of mixed veggies and edamame bean alongside the citric soy sauce for dipping are a beautiful harmony of flavors. The shell of the dumplings is thin, but the ends are thicker, making for a thorough mouth feel experience from first to last bite.

Spring rolls are an outstanding interpretation at Sun Roll too, balancing on the blurry thin line between thin and crispy with ease. Each roll comes homemade with mixed vegetables, choice of chicken of veggie, and both a peanut sauce and Thai sweet chili sauce on the side. The sweet heat of the sauces when met with the crunch of the roll is a match made in heaven.

