DUNNOWHO Releases “OZONO” Collab with Danntik and Multi

Rising talent Andres Cabral, also known as DUNNOWHO, has officially returned to the electronic dance music release radar with another high energy hit, “OZONO,” featuring famed rappers Danntik and Multi. “OZONO” is available today across all streaming platforms via Dim Mak Records.

The producer’s latest offering fuses the frenetic music world of Mexican trap with his signature bass sound. Once again showing his unflappable versatility, “OZONO” echoes DUNNOWHO’s eclectic production prowess and skills.

“It is a track that manages to fuse bass with Mexican and European rap. Without a doubt, the result has been one of my favorites,” said DUNNOWHO of his newest release. Of his music, DUNNOWHO most wants to convey the message, “Do what you love and go with the flow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljW4Y_0bQucAmo00
DUNNOWHO Poses for a photo celebrating the release of "OZONO."Photo courtesy of DUNNOWHO

“OZONO” kicks off with a rhythmic blend of bass and beat, immediately paired with an effortlessly raw flow of speech from Danntik. Packing quite a punch, the propelling track picks up its pace with an energetic buildup, complete with hard-hitting bass drops and glitchy textures before introducing Multi’s rapturous verse.

The ethereal start has an eerie shrillness that really sets the tone. The beat work is spot on through and through. The intermingling of Spanish and English rap verses transitions smooth, each retaining a shared similar tone and cadence down to the build before the drop. The drop has a distinctive boom alongside the hard drum hits, while the use of wobble is present exactly where it needs to be and is not overdone.

The track's masterful production and dynamic lyricism brings a larger than life sonic intensity from start to finish. The explosive trap fusion offering is a groundbreaking masterpiece that has all the qualities of a certified high octane music jam.

“I think this is a super fun song and the collaboration came about really naturally. The Spanish and English crossover is epic. So many cool flows - I really had to push myself to keep up with Danntik,” commented Multi of his new collaboration with DUNNOWHO and Danntik.

Mexican-born producer DUNNOWHO has made quite the name for himself over the last couple of years as he continues to dominate the bass scene with his Mexican Trap influence and sound. He has collaborated and merged styles with the likes of the biggest trap and rap artists such as Reyli, Santa Fe Klan, Snow Tha Product, Pinky06, Gxx, Eipi, Blair, Dizzo, Mathilde Sobrino, Yongo, Zoop One, and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4pRp_0bQucAmo00
DUNNOWHO Poses for another photo celebrating the release of "OZONO."Photo courtesy of DUNNOWHO

DUNNOWHO has also taken his talent to top festivals and venues such as EDC Mexico, Holi Dance of Colors, Looloo Studio, among others. 2021 is shaping up to be his biggest year to date with a handful of notable releases already under his belt including “Night,” “Skulls,” and “Snakes.” The production done by DUNNOWHO effectively fuses the genres that he loves and demonstrates his passion for the electronic dance music and bass scenes alike.

New Zealander Multi is currently based in Mexico, where he makes a living as a rapper. He is an on the rise artist, having shared the stage previously with Canadian rapper Madchild and United Kingdom grime artist Wiley. Focusing on multi-syllable rhyme schemes, Multi is again and again breaking creative barriers in his music and collaborations. His latest singles, “Waste of Time” and “Out There,” showcase his masterful control of his flow and wide range in lyricism.

Danntik also hails from Mexico and currently has over twenty-two thousand subscribers on his Youtube channel. “OZONO” is a quintessential example of the undeniable talent of DUNNOWHO, Multi, and Danntik. The powerful collaboration serves as another promising addition to DUNNOWHO’s catalogue of hits as he continues to dominate the bass and trap music scenes in the electronic dance music world.

