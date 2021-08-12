Work Begins on $45.1 Million Bronx Ramp Reconstruction Project

Photo by J.M. Lesinski

With summer comes every New Yorkers’ least favorite accompanying feature: construction. However, as much as New Yorkers detest extra wait times during the building process, the final product itself is often something to behold.

Just prior to his resignation announcement, soon to be Ex-New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the beginning of a $45.1 million project to reconstruct and realign the seven-hundred-foot-long entrance ramp leading from northbound Sheridan Boulevard to westbound Cross Bronx Expressway, on Interstate 95 in the Bronx.

"This project will further the tremendous progress we have made in the South Bronx by removing the physical barriers that for years have hampered growth and impacted quality of life," Cuomo said of the project. "The reconstructed ramp and other improvements help to reduce congestion and create better travel conditions along this vital corridor, fostering vitality and economic opportunity throughout the community."

The now seventy-year-old ramp will be swapped out with a more modern structure with wider shoulders, smoother curvature, and concrete protective barriers to enhance safety and ease the flow of traffic along one of the state’s busiest corridors. The ramp, which sees numbers higher than eight thousand vehicles per day, aims to keep highway traffic off local roads as well.

The current ramp, which is noted to consist of nine bridge spans, will be rebuilt only using four spans instead. In using only four spans, the number of bridge joints required for a functioning bridge will be reduced and will significantly lessen and ease future maintenance needs. One pier that currently extends into the Bronx River will be eliminated, and alongside the fewer spans, will allow for more open space below the bridge, thus improving the environmental quality of the Bronx River.

The new ramp, which is scheduled for completion sometime in the spring of 2023, will provide an estimated seventy-five-year service life, as well as more energy efficient LED lights. Additionally, the project promises to plant native vegetation and trees along the pedestrian and bicycle pathway leading from East 177th Street to Starlight Park to enhance the natural beauty of the landscape.

"The start of this project marks another great step forward for the Bronx and demonstrates yet again Governor Cuomo's commitment to building a 21st Century transportation network that benefits all residents,” stated New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez of the project. “The Department of Transportation is proud to have played a major role in helping to make the Governor's vision for a revitalized Bronx a reality through our work on the Hunts Point and the Sheridan Boulevard and Bruckner Expressway projects; and we are delighted to get going with this new and exciting project."

The project builds on Cuomo’s commitment to the South Bronx’s current transformation progress, which includes the conversion of the Sheridan Expressway from an interstate highway to a pedestrian friendly road, the restoration of the Bruckner Expressway, and the continuing Hunts Point Access Improvement Project. Future improvements including resurfacing, bearing and joint replacement, and railing repairs to three other bridges, along the Cross Bronx Expressway between West Farms Road and the Bronx River Parkway and the eastbound Cross Bronx Expressway exit ramp to southbound Sheridan Boulevard, have also been prepared.

"This transformational project is a major victory for South Bronx residents who, for far too long, have had to deal with excessive noise, truck traffic and physical barriers that have limited mobility and economic growth," Cuomo previously noted of the progress regarding the Hunts Point project. "Once completed, the project will improve travel and create a far easier way for trucks and other vehicles to reach Hunts Point, helping to move commerce and enhance safety for neighborhood residents."

