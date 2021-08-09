Severity and Reach of Sexual Harassment Claims Against Cuomo Continues to Come to Light

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8Ua3_0bMXifJ400
Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As more victims continue to come forward, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo continues to deny his alleged involvement in multiple incidences of sexual harassment.

A longtime figure accompanying Cuomo in his COVID-19 press conferences, Melissa DeRosa, resigned from her position of top aide late Sunday evening. DeRosa’s resignation comes just five days after the release of the attorney general’s report, which detailed the administration’s alleged efforts to discredit some of Cuomo’s accusers and mentioned DeRosa a total of 187 times.

In a statement sent to multiple new organizations, DeRosa stated, “that serving the people of New York had been the greatest honor of my life.” However, she also added, “Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

With DeRosa’s sudden departure, Cuomo is left without a top aide as he prepares to dig in for the imminent imposition of criminal investigations into his political and personal lives and nationwide calls for his impeachment.

The governor has garnered much attention across the nation after President Joe Biden commented on the alleged unfolding scandal. "I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don't know that for a fact," Biden previously said in response to CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Soon after Biden was asked if Cuomo should be impeached, to which Biden replied, "take one thing at a time." Additionally, Biden added, "some embraces [that] were totally innocent, but apparently the attorney general decided there were things that were not."

Press Secretary of the White House Jen Psaki previously called the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, "abhorrent. I don't know that anyone could have watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did.”

It is estimated that two-thirds of New York State Assembly members are in favor of an impeachment trial if Cuomo refuses to resign. In a statement released on Tuesday, August 3 from New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, the New York State Assembly’s position has become crystal clear.

“After our conference this afternoon to discuss the Attorney General's report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office,” Heastie stated. “Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.”

In the state senate, nearly all sixty-three members have called for Cuomo’s removal or to step down, with some vying for an impeachment vote as soon as possible. New York State Assembly Member Amanda Septimo called for urgency in Cuomo’s removal from office, noting the damage being done to the Democratic Party across the nation, “I am willing to put money on how soon we see Cuomo’s face on an attack mailer somewhere in Ohio.”

Current New York state law requires at least 30 days between an Assembly impeachment vote and a Senate impeachment trial. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would take over governorship if Cuomo were to be impeached.

“I think the majority of us feel that the governor is not in a position to lead the state any longer, and that’s not a temporary position,” said New York State Assembly Member John McDonald.

While DeRosa’s resignation is the newest update out of the governor’s office, this morning’s “CBS This Morning” interview with former executive assistant to Cuomo, Brittany Commisso, who accused Cuomo of groping her breast, unveiled the extent of the governor’s alleged behavior.

Commisso claimed that Cuomo reached under her clothes and fondled her at his Executive Mansion last year and on another occasion touched her inappropriately while they posed for a photo. Commisso was the first of the now eleven women to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo.

"To me this was a dream job. And it unfortunately turned into a nightmare," Commisso said in the interview. "I believe that my story appears first due to the nature of the inappropriate conduct that the governor did to me. I believe that he groped me, he touched me, not only once, but twice."

Commisso went on to describe the nature of the second incident, "He was to my left. I was on the right. With my right hand, I took the selfie. I then felt while taking the selfie, his hand go down my back onto my butt, and he started rubbing it. Not sliding it. Not, you know, quickly brushing over it — rubbing my butt."

Commisso noted that the alleged unwanted touching made her so nervous she began to shake, making it challenging to take the picture, "I was embarrassed. Not only embarrassed for what was going on, I was embarrassed that a governor wanted a selfie and I couldn't take it. I was so nervous. I remember looking at them, and when he said, 'can I see them?' I showed him them. And he said, 'Oh, those aren't – those aren't good.'"

Cuomo has remained stalwart in his denial of touching any women inappropriately throughout the course of events thus far, remaining largely in the governor’s mansion since the release of the 168-page report written by two independent attorneys selected by the state attorney general to investigate his behavior.

One of Cuomo’s lawyers, Rita Glavin, reportedly told CNN on Saturday, August 7, that Cuomo had no plans to resign, and called the attorney general’s report “shoddy, biased [and] an ambush.”

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple previously noted that Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators corroborate Commisso’s complaint.

“My sense is from what I am hearing is he is still looking for ways to fight this and get his side of the story out,” New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs said in a recent AP interview. “I just think that he’s going to, at some point, see that the political support is just not anywhere near enough to even make an attempt worthwhile.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_8a652806206bf380a0ae58ad3f7a10f5.blob

With a mission to inform, my articles will cover a breadth of topics ranging from travel & leisure to music and entertainment, as well as local news coverage wherever this stone may be rolling. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
552 followers
Loading

More from J.M. Lesinski

DUNNOWHO Releases “OZONO” Collab with Danntik and Multi

Rising talent Andres Cabral, also known as DUNNOWHO, has officially returned to the electronic dance music release radar with another high energy hit, “OZONO,” featuring famed rappers Danntik and Multi. “OZONO” is available today across all streaming platforms via Dim Mak Records.Read full story

Work Begins on $45.1 Million Bronx Ramp Reconstruction Project

With summer comes every New Yorkers’ least favorite accompanying feature: construction. However, as much as New Yorkers detest extra wait times during the building process, the final product itself is often something to behold.Read full story
Orchard Park, NY

Off the Wall Sandwich Company Perfects the Burgers of Buffalo

A shot of the grill in action at Off the Wall Sandwich Company's stand at Taste of Orchard Park 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Embracing a blend of local sports pride and behemoth, challenge-worthy burgers, Off the Wall Sandwich Company has been making waves this summer following the momentum from their highly successful stand at Taste of Orchard Park.Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

Cooling Down for Summer at The Blend

A shot of The Blend food truck taken at Taste of Orchard Park 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When it comes to cooling down in the summer heat, nothing beats an ice-cold drink. The Blend food truck, based out of Buffalo, New York, has been making the rounds at local events, providing many with this much-needed relief, and introducing many simultaneously to their health-focused, tasty beverages and menu alike.Read full story

New York State Assembly to Hold ERAP Hearing Early Next Week

The New York State Assembly recently announced that the governing body will hold a hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in order to better gauge the implementation and effectiveness of the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).Read full story

The Unique Beach Eats of Dead Dog Saloon

A shot of the sign outside Dead Dog Saloon in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. One rule for all vacations should be to try something new and unique at least once during the trip. While already known as one of the most popular restaurants along the water in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, Dead Dog Saloon, for those unfamiliar and looking for a new place to eat, outdoes the typical seafood dinner by a long shot.Read full story
New York City, NY

Cuomo Launches $35 Million Restaurant Return-to-Work Tax Credit Program

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently approved the launch of New York State's $35 million Restaurant Return-to-Work Tax Credit program, which has been devised to help increase employment opportunities for restaurant and service workers and offer relief to restaurants hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
3 comments
Fresno, CA

Fresno State Athletics Celebrates 100 Years, Announces No Capacity Limitations for Fall Outdoor Sports

With a new year of hope ahead for Fresno State, the school’s beloved athletic program is also celebrating one of the most important milestones in the university’s history. Fresno State Athletics turned 100 years old this year, and alongside the announcement of no capacity limitations for sports events in the fall, the school plans to celebrate their achievement throughout the season as well.Read full story

Cuomo Signs Legislation Prohibiting Schools from Filing Lawsuits Against Unpaid Meal Fees

In a time of recovery when proper nourishment for New York state students should be at the forefront of staying healthy in general, lawmakers in the state’s capital have achieved another step forward in ensuring all school-aged children and teenagers are fed.Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Taste of Orchard Park Returns with Substantial Turnout

A shot of the crowd at the 2021 Taste of Orchard Park festival in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The 16th Annual Taste of Orchard Park in Orchard Park, New York returned to North Buffalo Street yesterday, seeing not only a turnout comparable to the city of Buffalo’s Taste of Buffalo food festival, but also featuring even more locally focused booths and tents highlighting the best businesses and organizations in the community.Read full story

Cuomo Authorizes $15 Million in Funding to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations in Communities Hit Hardest by Pandemic

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced that fifteen million in funding from the New York state budget will be used to promote vaccination efforts in communities across the state, with the aim to expand public education on vaccinations and strengthen communication between a growing number of outreach efforts as well.Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Food Truck Tuesdays Returns to Larkinville Square

A shot of the crowd at Food Truck Tuesday in Larkin Square on Tuesday, July 20.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. After a long period of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Truck Tuesdays, the annual weekly summer gathering of Western New York and Upstate New York food trucks in Larkinville Square in downtown Buffalo, New York is officially back.Read full story
2 comments
Murrells Inlet, SC

The Classy Country Cooking of J Peters Grill and Bar

A shot of the front entrance of J Peters Grill and Bar in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When it comes to quality in big portion sizes, finding the perfect balance in more than one dish at a restaurant can be tricky. That is not the case at J Peters in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, who have perfected in achieving a beautiful harmony of light and heavy flavors in hearty portions across a wide range of seafood and chicken bar classics, making them the ideal beach eat for lunch or dinner.Read full story
3 comments

Cuomo Finalizes Regulations Prohibiting Pesticides Containing Chlorpyrifos in New York

Following suite to his 2019 directive to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to ban the organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos to safeguard public health and environmental resources, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced the release of final regulations prohibiting the sale, distribution, possession, and use of pesticide products containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos.Read full story
Orchard Park, NY

Dinners Done Good at Danny’s

A shot of Danny's South restaurant in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For a good dinner in the South towns just up the road from the Bills stadium, everybody goes to Danny’s. Serving up steak, pasta, and all the dinner classics Buffalo-style, Danny’s South in Orchard Park, New York is one of the area’s biggest hotspots.Read full story
3 comments

New York State Assembly Announces COVID Grant Tax Exemptions, Disbursement of Protected Child Tax Credits

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist across the nation, lawmakers in New York continue to work to keep small businesses and families in need across the state taken care of through recent legislative action.Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, NY

Lancaster Celebrates Completion of West Main Street Extension

A shot of West Main Street in Lancaster, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In a summer of new beginnings, Lancaster, New York was ecstatic to see the completion of a long-running state-funded project over the weekend. New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced the completion of the transformative street project on West Main Street in historic Lancaster, creating both a stunning extension to the downtown area and a pedestrian-friendly roadway for citizens.Read full story
Tonawanda, NY

The Unmatched Authenticity of Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

A shot of the front entrance of Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Tonawanda, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The ingenuity of Mexican cuisine and immense popularity of tortilla dishes like the taco make them the ideal summer dinner treat. For truly authentic Mexican in Tonawanda, New York, everybody knows that Acapulco Mexican Restaurant cannot be beat.Read full story
1 comments

Governor Cuomo Commits $7.8 Million to Low Carbon Building Solutions

As climate change continues to rear its head across the nation, funding to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change is being made more available in New York state.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy