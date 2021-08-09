Severity and Reach of Sexual Harassment Claims Against Cuomo Continues to Come to Light

Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As more victims continue to come forward, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo continues to deny his alleged involvement in multiple incidences of sexual harassment.

A longtime figure accompanying Cuomo in his COVID-19 press conferences, Melissa DeRosa, resigned from her position of top aide late Sunday evening. DeRosa’s resignation comes just five days after the release of the attorney general’s report, which detailed the administration’s alleged efforts to discredit some of Cuomo’s accusers and mentioned DeRosa a total of 187 times.

In a statement sent to multiple new organizations, DeRosa stated, “that serving the people of New York had been the greatest honor of my life.” However, she also added, “Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

With DeRosa’s sudden departure, Cuomo is left without a top aide as he prepares to dig in for the imminent imposition of criminal investigations into his political and personal lives and nationwide calls for his impeachment.

The governor has garnered much attention across the nation after President Joe Biden commented on the alleged unfolding scandal. "I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don't know that for a fact," Biden previously said in response to CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Soon after Biden was asked if Cuomo should be impeached, to which Biden replied, "take one thing at a time." Additionally, Biden added, "some embraces [that] were totally innocent, but apparently the attorney general decided there were things that were not."

Press Secretary of the White House Jen Psaki previously called the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, "abhorrent. I don't know that anyone could have watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did.”

It is estimated that two-thirds of New York State Assembly members are in favor of an impeachment trial if Cuomo refuses to resign. In a statement released on Tuesday, August 3 from New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, the New York State Assembly’s position has become crystal clear.

“After our conference this afternoon to discuss the Attorney General's report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office,” Heastie stated. “Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.”

In the state senate, nearly all sixty-three members have called for Cuomo’s removal or to step down, with some vying for an impeachment vote as soon as possible. New York State Assembly Member Amanda Septimo called for urgency in Cuomo’s removal from office, noting the damage being done to the Democratic Party across the nation, “I am willing to put money on how soon we see Cuomo’s face on an attack mailer somewhere in Ohio.”

Current New York state law requires at least 30 days between an Assembly impeachment vote and a Senate impeachment trial. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would take over governorship if Cuomo were to be impeached.

“I think the majority of us feel that the governor is not in a position to lead the state any longer, and that’s not a temporary position,” said New York State Assembly Member John McDonald.

While DeRosa’s resignation is the newest update out of the governor’s office, this morning’s “CBS This Morning” interview with former executive assistant to Cuomo, Brittany Commisso, who accused Cuomo of groping her breast, unveiled the extent of the governor’s alleged behavior.

Commisso claimed that Cuomo reached under her clothes and fondled her at his Executive Mansion last year and on another occasion touched her inappropriately while they posed for a photo. Commisso was the first of the now eleven women to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo.

"To me this was a dream job. And it unfortunately turned into a nightmare," Commisso said in the interview. "I believe that my story appears first due to the nature of the inappropriate conduct that the governor did to me. I believe that he groped me, he touched me, not only once, but twice."

Commisso went on to describe the nature of the second incident, "He was to my left. I was on the right. With my right hand, I took the selfie. I then felt while taking the selfie, his hand go down my back onto my butt, and he started rubbing it. Not sliding it. Not, you know, quickly brushing over it — rubbing my butt."

Commisso noted that the alleged unwanted touching made her so nervous she began to shake, making it challenging to take the picture, "I was embarrassed. Not only embarrassed for what was going on, I was embarrassed that a governor wanted a selfie and I couldn't take it. I was so nervous. I remember looking at them, and when he said, 'can I see them?' I showed him them. And he said, 'Oh, those aren't – those aren't good.'"

Cuomo has remained stalwart in his denial of touching any women inappropriately throughout the course of events thus far, remaining largely in the governor’s mansion since the release of the 168-page report written by two independent attorneys selected by the state attorney general to investigate his behavior.

One of Cuomo’s lawyers, Rita Glavin, reportedly told CNN on Saturday, August 7, that Cuomo had no plans to resign, and called the attorney general’s report “shoddy, biased [and] an ambush.”

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple previously noted that Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators corroborate Commisso’s complaint.

“My sense is from what I am hearing is he is still looking for ways to fight this and get his side of the story out,” New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs said in a recent AP interview. “I just think that he’s going to, at some point, see that the political support is just not anywhere near enough to even make an attempt worthwhile.”

