New York State Assembly to Hold ERAP Hearing Early Next Week

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlCV7_0bHyUBb400
Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The New York State Assembly recently announced that the governing body will hold a hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in order to better gauge the implementation and effectiveness of the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

“My colleagues and I in the Assembly Majority have fought to ensure that New Yorkers are protected from eviction and have the relief they need during this pandemic and economic crisis,” stated New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the hearing. “This hearing will allow us to evaluate the application and implementation of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help New Yorkers get the relief they need in an efficient manner.”

With a goal to help those in financial need due to unforeseen circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ENAP application period officially opened on June 1, 2021, to support eligible renters with rental arears, utility and/or home energy costs or arears, as well as future rent.

“The Assembly Majority worked tirelessly during budget negotiations earlier this year to ensure that the $2.6 billion in federal funding for Emergency Rental Assistance Program relief gets to those who need it most quickly and efficiently,” remarked New York State Assembly Member and Ways and Means Committee Chair Helene E. Weinstein of the hearing. “This hearing will help us ensure that the processes we are using allow us to meet that goal.”

Through the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, New York state received a sum of $2.6 billion in federal funding from ERAP to assist those households who have not been able to pay rent due to unexpected impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Millions of New Yorkers lost their income and fell behind on rent during the course of this devastating crisis, and many small landlords who depend on rental income found themselves unable to pay their mortgage and meet monthly expenses,” noted New York State Assembly Member and Housing Committee Chair Steven Cymbrowitz of the hearing. “These New Yorkers are counting on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to deliver them the much-needed relief that was promised by the state using federal funds. This hearing will give us the opportunity to evaluate the process for delivering that relief.”

The purpose of the hearing designated by the New York State Assembly is to specifically evaluate how rapidly the assistance being distributed by the program is getting to those individuals participating in the program and to gauge the accessibility of the application process.

“With more than $1 billion in unpaid rent owed statewide, we are in the throes of a crisis. Yet, New York is one of only four states that have inexplicably not distributed any of the $2-plus billion in rental assistance,” commented New York State Assembly Member and Social Services Committee Chair Linda B. Rosenthal of the hearing. “We in the Legislature worked closely with our counterparts on the federal level to secure this funding and with advocates to design a program that delivers aid to New Yorkers and small landlords who need it most. Landlord and tenant applicants, along with community-based organizations, have all described the portal as unnecessarily complex and buggy and have expressed grave concern about the fate of the program and of the millions of people who are relying on the forthcoming relief. I am gratified that the New York State Assembly will be holding a hearing on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program because we have a responsibility to avert the looming crisis and ensure that New Yorkers get access to desperately needed rental relief.”

The hearing will livestream on the New York State Assembly website on Tuesday, August 10.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_8a652806206bf380a0ae58ad3f7a10f5.blob

With a mission to inform, my articles will cover a breadth of topics ranging from travel & leisure to music and entertainment, as well as local news coverage wherever this stone may be rolling. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

546 followers
Loading

More from J.M. Lesinski

Buffalo, NY

Cooling Down for Summer at The Blend

A shot of The Blend food truck taken at Taste of Orchard Park 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When it comes to cooling down in the summer heat, nothing beats an ice-cold drink. The Blend food truck, based out of Buffalo, New York, has been making the rounds at local events, providing many with this much-needed relief, and introducing many simultaneously to their health-focused, tasty beverages and menu alike.Read full story

The Unique Beach Eats of Dead Dog Saloon

A shot of the sign outside Dead Dog Saloon in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. One rule for all vacations should be to try something new and unique at least once during the trip. While already known as one of the most popular restaurants along the water in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, Dead Dog Saloon, for those unfamiliar and looking for a new place to eat, outdoes the typical seafood dinner by a long shot.Read full story
New York City, NY

Cuomo Launches $35 Million Restaurant Return-to-Work Tax Credit Program

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently approved the launch of New York State's $35 million Restaurant Return-to-Work Tax Credit program, which has been devised to help increase employment opportunities for restaurant and service workers and offer relief to restaurants hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
3 comments
Fresno, CA

Fresno State Athletics Celebrates 100 Years, Announces No Capacity Limitations for Fall Outdoor Sports

With a new year of hope ahead for Fresno State, the school’s beloved athletic program is also celebrating one of the most important milestones in the university’s history. Fresno State Athletics turned 100 years old this year, and alongside the announcement of no capacity limitations for sports events in the fall, the school plans to celebrate their achievement throughout the season as well.Read full story

Cuomo Signs Legislation Prohibiting Schools from Filing Lawsuits Against Unpaid Meal Fees

In a time of recovery when proper nourishment for New York state students should be at the forefront of staying healthy in general, lawmakers in the state’s capital have achieved another step forward in ensuring all school-aged children and teenagers are fed.Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Taste of Orchard Park Returns with Substantial Turnout

A shot of the crowd at the 2021 Taste of Orchard Park festival in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The 16th Annual Taste of Orchard Park in Orchard Park, New York returned to North Buffalo Street yesterday, seeing not only a turnout comparable to the city of Buffalo’s Taste of Buffalo food festival, but also featuring even more locally focused booths and tents highlighting the best businesses and organizations in the community.Read full story

Cuomo Authorizes $15 Million in Funding to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations in Communities Hit Hardest by Pandemic

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced that fifteen million in funding from the New York state budget will be used to promote vaccination efforts in communities across the state, with the aim to expand public education on vaccinations and strengthen communication between a growing number of outreach efforts as well.Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Food Truck Tuesdays Returns to Larkinville Square

A shot of the crowd at Food Truck Tuesday in Larkin Square on Tuesday, July 20.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. After a long period of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Truck Tuesdays, the annual weekly summer gathering of Western New York and Upstate New York food trucks in Larkinville Square in downtown Buffalo, New York is officially back.Read full story
2 comments
Murrells Inlet, SC

The Classy Country Cooking of J Peters Grill and Bar

A shot of the front entrance of J Peters Grill and Bar in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When it comes to quality in big portion sizes, finding the perfect balance in more than one dish at a restaurant can be tricky. That is not the case at J Peters in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, who have perfected in achieving a beautiful harmony of light and heavy flavors in hearty portions across a wide range of seafood and chicken bar classics, making them the ideal beach eat for lunch or dinner.Read full story
3 comments

Cuomo Finalizes Regulations Prohibiting Pesticides Containing Chlorpyrifos in New York

Following suite to his 2019 directive to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to ban the organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos to safeguard public health and environmental resources, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced the release of final regulations prohibiting the sale, distribution, possession, and use of pesticide products containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos.Read full story
Orchard Park, NY

Dinners Done Good at Danny’s

A shot of Danny's South restaurant in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For a good dinner in the South towns just up the road from the Bills stadium, everybody goes to Danny’s. Serving up steak, pasta, and all the dinner classics Buffalo-style, Danny’s South in Orchard Park, New York is one of the area’s biggest hotspots.Read full story
3 comments

New York State Assembly Announces COVID Grant Tax Exemptions, Disbursement of Protected Child Tax Credits

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist across the nation, lawmakers in New York continue to work to keep small businesses and families in need across the state taken care of through recent legislative action.Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, NY

Lancaster Celebrates Completion of West Main Street Extension

A shot of West Main Street in Lancaster, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In a summer of new beginnings, Lancaster, New York was ecstatic to see the completion of a long-running state-funded project over the weekend. New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced the completion of the transformative street project on West Main Street in historic Lancaster, creating both a stunning extension to the downtown area and a pedestrian-friendly roadway for citizens.Read full story
Tonawanda, NY

The Unmatched Authenticity of Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

A shot of the front entrance of Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Tonawanda, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The ingenuity of Mexican cuisine and immense popularity of tortilla dishes like the taco make them the ideal summer dinner treat. For truly authentic Mexican in Tonawanda, New York, everybody knows that Acapulco Mexican Restaurant cannot be beat.Read full story
1 comments

Governor Cuomo Commits $7.8 Million to Low Carbon Building Solutions

As climate change continues to rear its head across the nation, funding to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change is being made more available in New York state.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Native Teams Up with Label Boss for New Single, “Snow Melt”

Houston, Texas native DJ LUZCID poses for a photo celebrating his new collaboration, "Snow Melt."Photo by Mike Victorick. Teaming up for one of the newest releases on electronic music label SSKWAN, renowned DJs LUZCID and Liquid Stranger are excited to share “Snow Melt” with the world at last.Read full story

New York State Assembly Aims to Create Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate

Though legislative sessions may have entered the slow period of the year for political matters, lawmakers in the state capital of Albany are still working away on new laws that are aimed at helping New York state citizens recover and thrive from the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Taste of Buffalo Celebrates 38th Year

A shot of the main entrance to Taste of Buffalo food festival on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. One of the premier food festivals of the summer in Western New York, Taste of Buffalo, proudly celebrated its thirty-eighth year over the weekend. Located in the heart of downtown Buffalo, New York, the beloved celebration of all things culinary saw over two dozen food stalls run by over one thousand volunteers throughout the two-day event.Read full story

Queen of Heaven Carnival Comes Back with a Bang

A shot of the rides at Queen of Heaven carnival in West Seneca, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Local favorite event, the Queen of Heaven carnival, returned to the community last night with a massive turnout. The Queen of Heaven carnival is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this weekend in West Seneca, New York, making the resuming of this year’s festivities even more special after having to postpone last year’s event.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy