New York State Assembly to Hold ERAP Hearing Early Next Week

Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The New York State Assembly recently announced that the governing body will hold a hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in order to better gauge the implementation and effectiveness of the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

“My colleagues and I in the Assembly Majority have fought to ensure that New Yorkers are protected from eviction and have the relief they need during this pandemic and economic crisis,” stated New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the hearing. “This hearing will allow us to evaluate the application and implementation of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help New Yorkers get the relief they need in an efficient manner.”

With a goal to help those in financial need due to unforeseen circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ENAP application period officially opened on June 1, 2021, to support eligible renters with rental arears, utility and/or home energy costs or arears, as well as future rent.

“The Assembly Majority worked tirelessly during budget negotiations earlier this year to ensure that the $2.6 billion in federal funding for Emergency Rental Assistance Program relief gets to those who need it most quickly and efficiently,” remarked New York State Assembly Member and Ways and Means Committee Chair Helene E. Weinstein of the hearing. “This hearing will help us ensure that the processes we are using allow us to meet that goal.”

Through the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, New York state received a sum of $2.6 billion in federal funding from ERAP to assist those households who have not been able to pay rent due to unexpected impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Millions of New Yorkers lost their income and fell behind on rent during the course of this devastating crisis, and many small landlords who depend on rental income found themselves unable to pay their mortgage and meet monthly expenses,” noted New York State Assembly Member and Housing Committee Chair Steven Cymbrowitz of the hearing. “These New Yorkers are counting on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to deliver them the much-needed relief that was promised by the state using federal funds. This hearing will give us the opportunity to evaluate the process for delivering that relief.”

The purpose of the hearing designated by the New York State Assembly is to specifically evaluate how rapidly the assistance being distributed by the program is getting to those individuals participating in the program and to gauge the accessibility of the application process.

“With more than $1 billion in unpaid rent owed statewide, we are in the throes of a crisis. Yet, New York is one of only four states that have inexplicably not distributed any of the $2-plus billion in rental assistance,” commented New York State Assembly Member and Social Services Committee Chair Linda B. Rosenthal of the hearing. “We in the Legislature worked closely with our counterparts on the federal level to secure this funding and with advocates to design a program that delivers aid to New Yorkers and small landlords who need it most. Landlord and tenant applicants, along with community-based organizations, have all described the portal as unnecessarily complex and buggy and have expressed grave concern about the fate of the program and of the millions of people who are relying on the forthcoming relief. I am gratified that the New York State Assembly will be holding a hearing on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program because we have a responsibility to avert the looming crisis and ensure that New Yorkers get access to desperately needed rental relief.”

The hearing will livestream on the New York State Assembly website on Tuesday, August 10.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program.