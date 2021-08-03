The Unique Beach Eats of Dead Dog Saloon

A shot of the sign outside Dead Dog Saloon in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

One rule for all vacations should be to try something new and unique at least once during the trip. While already known as one of the most popular restaurants along the water in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, Dead Dog Saloon, for those unfamiliar and looking for a new place to eat, outdoes the typical seafood dinner by a long shot.

Starters are refreshingly unique at Dead Dog Saloon, featuring a seafood-centric assortment of finger foods on whole. The inlet egg rolls are one of the two non-seafood appetizers, coming with blackened chicken, corn salsa, spinach, cheddar, and black beans inside the fried wonton, while Boo Boo’s Tender Bites are the other, featuring sliced beef tenderloin, parmesan mayo, asiago cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette on garlic toast.

Peel and eat shrimp can be found on the start menu at half and one-pound portions, alongside the staple seafood starters like crab dip, crab cakes, Cajun fish bites, fried green tomatoes with shrimp, blue crab nachos, and raging angels – a skewer of marinated scallops wrapped in bacon alongside a skewer of Cajun shrimp wrapped in bacon.

Being on the beach, seafood is of course, a big deal. Dead Dog Saloon does amazing fried seafood dinners, including scallops, flounder, shrimp, oysters, or Sophie’s seafood combo with scallops, shrimp, oysters, and flounder altogether. Each fried dinner comes with choice of one side, between fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, onion rings, coleslaw, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, potato salad, mac and cheese, or cilantro lime rice.

Steam pots make for an amazing shareable depending on the portion size and each comes with potato salad, coleslaw, and corn with butter. Steamed shrimp is available at half pound or one-pound options, while Alaskan snow crab legs come in two or three cluster options. The crab legs are always priced based on current market price.

On top of the fried seafood and hot pots, some other notable dishes include the sauteed scallops, fish and chips, Cajun shrimp alfredo, salmon, shrimp and grits, Cajun chicken alfredo, and crabbier cakes loaded with crab meat, bacon, and green onions. The Heavenly Inlet Trio is superb as well, featuring crab cake, shrimp, and scallops.

BBQ is all house made at Dead Dog Saloon and comes in either a meal option with two sides, or by the pound. There is brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, smoked sausage, ribs, and two and three meat combo platter options, all of which come hand rubbed and slow cooked via smoker to perfection. Steak is on the menu too, with a ten ounce sirloin or twelve ounce ribeye option.

Wings are available at Dead Dog Saloon in either bone-in or boneless options and tend to be on the crispier side regardless of bone preference. Buffalo shrimp can also be found in the wing section of the menu, featuring the same choice of sauce option as the wings. Sauces include hot, mild, teriyaki, chipotle, BBQ, garlic parmesan, honey sriracha, and Korean pepper sauce.

Burgers come standard with fries or coleslaw for the beef lovers out there. The Sriracha Cha comes with Swiss, bacon, onion strings, and sriracha mayo on brioche, while the Smokey Pig features braised pork belly, smoked gouda, onion strings, and BBQ sauce. For breakfast burger lovers, the Cluckin’ Chuck is a great interpretation, as is the Build a Burger, which always satisfies even the pickiest of eaters.

Like the burgers, sandwiches come with the same side options, and feature a wider variety of choices. There is the Cuban, Fido’s Fish Sandwich, grilled or fried chicken sandwich, the prime rib, Chubby’s Club, turkey avocado wrap, buffalo chicken wrap, crab cake sandwich, or the hot Italian. The tender bites hoagie is a must-try for certain though, featuring sliced filet mignon, asiago, parmesan mayo, and balsamic vinaigrette on a garlic toasted hoagie roll.

Tacos come in a variety of styles, all with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream standard. The chipotle shrimp highlights grilled shrimp, the carnitas pork shoulder, and the Mahi Mahi needs no explanation of what is featured, though the spicy white taco sauce is well worth a mention. The brisket tacos are solid too, as well as the surf and turf with shrimp and beef tenderloin.

Baskets are a good, affordable fried dish option that comes served with choice of fries of slaw. Baskets include shrimp, scallops, flounder, chicken, and hush puppies. For the liquid dieter, soups include Charlie’s chili, French onion, and she crab soup.

Salads are definitely up to the industry standard, with each a little different for variety. The Caesar features romaine, asiago cheese, and house croutons, while the Chopped comes with ham, turkey, egg, tomato, cheddar, jack, bacon, and toasted cashews. The Filet features sliced tenderloin, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and spring mix, while the Grilled Salmon comes with north Atlantic salmon, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and spring mix.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program.