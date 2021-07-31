Fresno State Athletics Celebrates 100 Years, Announces No Capacity Limitations for Fall Outdoor Sports

Photo by J.M. Lesinski

With a new year of hope ahead for Fresno State, the school’s beloved athletic program is also celebrating one of the most important milestones in the university’s history. Fresno State Athletics turned 100 years old this year, and alongside the announcement of no capacity limitations for sports events in the fall, the school plans to celebrate their achievement throughout the season as well.

After the founding of the Fresno State Normal School in 1911, the first season of competition for the Fresno State men’s football and basketball teams debuted a decade later in 1921, while the Fresno State baseball team also began play that same academic year in the spring of 1922. The Fresno State Normal School later became Fresno State College in 1949, then just Fresno State in 1972.

To celebrate the “year of 100 years,” Fresno State Athletics will honor its centennial legacy in a variety of ways this year, including custom programming, student-athletes donning the official centennial logo on athletic apparel, and a Centennial Celebration event to be announced in the near future.

The first 100 years of Fresno State Athletics saw multiple national championships, two hundred and fifteen team conference championships, and over three hundred and forty-five individual conference championships. Additionally, the fiftieth anniversary of Title IX will be this year at Fresno State, and will include the launch of The Bulldog Foundation's 50 for 50 campaign, which seeks to obtain fifty endowments in support of female student-athletes.

Alongside the centennial celebration, Fresno State in line with the rules laid out by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) also announced that there will be no capacity limitations or social distancing requirements for spectators at any outdoor Bulldog sporting events this coming year.

The guidelines are set to debut alongside the Bulldog football season opener at Bulldog Stadium on August 28. The guidelines are also in place for soccer games, equestrian meets, tennis matches, swim, dive, and water polo events, baseball games, and softball games as well. Guidelines for indoor events held at the Save Mart Center will be announced in the near future.

To ensure the safety and health of all those attending an upcoming sporting event at Fresno State, Fresno State Athletics has put into effect several additional new safety precautions ahead of the 2021-2022 seasons. All plans are subject to change as Fresno State Athletics vows to maintain close contact with the Fresno County Department of Public Health throughout the season.

These precautions and recommendations come based on public health guidelines and include the following: it is strongly recommended that attendees who are not fully vaccinated should wear a face covering. All attendees, including those who are fully vaccinated, should consider wearing a face covering, such as a KN95 mask, to help ensure protection in high-risks settings such as sitting in large crowds with others who are not vaccinated or masked.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a game and come back with a negative result before considering attending. Anyone who comes back with a positive test, COVID-19 symptoms, or shares a space with someone with COVID-19, should not attend any sporting events.

Mobile ticketing has also become the new norm for all ticketed sports, as well as mobile parking passes to help reduce person-to-person contact at sporting events. All fans should access tickets and parking passes electronically though gobulldogs.com/mobiletickets. Those who require assistance or special accommodations may contact the Bulldog Ticket Office at 559-278-DOGS.

In addition to electronic ticketing, the Bulldog Pass has made a triumphant return for the 2021 Bulldog Football Season. Alumni from Fresno State who graduated between 2011 and 2021 are eligible for up to four Bulldog Pass Season Tickets for $79. Tickets will be delivered electronically on August 6 for all six home games, buyers must enter their graduating year and department at checkout, and seating is randomly assigned.

