New York State Assembly Announces COVID Grant Tax Exemptions, Disbursement of Protected Child Tax Credits

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGQXj_0b5BQ4NW00
Photo by J.M. Lesinski

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist across the nation, lawmakers in New York continue to work to keep small businesses and families in need across the state taken care of through recent legislative action.

The New York State Assembly recently announced the passage of legislation exempting grants from the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program from personal income tax and corporate franchise tax and reminded New York state citizens of previously passed laws by the Assembly protecting their relief funds currently being disbursed in line with the new federal government child tax credit payments.

“So many of our small businesses are still struggling to recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said of the legislation. “In the budget, we secured $800 million for the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program to help them survive the pandemic. This legislation will ensure the small businesses that received this critical funding are able to keep the grant money that helped them keep their doors open, and stay on the road to recovery.”

The legislation in question, which was recently signed into law, will officially provide an exemption from the personal income tax and the corporate franchise tax for those grants received through the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program.

“COVID-19 dealt a devastating blow to our state’s economy, and the Assembly Majority has been working to provide the tools and resources our small businesses need to recover,” stated New York State Assembly Member and Small Business Committee Chair Al Stirpe. “By making the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program exempt from taxes, we ensure that our small businesses are able to use that funding to get back on their feet.”

The COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program was passed as part of the State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2021-22 Budget and included $800 million in grant funding for small businesses to cover different business costs, equipment, etc. required for compliance with COVID-19 pandemic health and safety protocols.

“The grants from the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program were never intended to be taxable income, this bill will make sure that that is the case,” New York State Assembly Member Erik Dilan noted. “I will keep working with my Assembly Majority colleagues to get our small businesses and families the aid and support they need to recover from the health and economic crises of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Shortly after the passage of the new Small Business Recovery Grant Program legislation, the New York State Assembly and New York State Assembly Member and Ways and Means Committee Chair Helene Weinstein also elected to remind citizens of the beginning of the federal government’s disbursement of monthly Child Tax Credit payments built-in the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress earlier this year.

“The Child Tax Credit payments are intended to help families that are struggling to make ends meet during this unprecedented time and to help end childhood poverty,” remarked Weinstein. “These funds were not intended to be siphoned away by debt collectors, and the legislation we enacted earlier this year will assure families do not have to worry about that happening.”

Federal laws authorizing stimulus relief payments often did not include explicit language designating them as protected from seizure to satisfy money judgements. Legislation passed earlier this year by the New York State Assembly enacted into law will officially exempt much-needed COVID-19 stimulus relief for people and families with children from those forms of garnishment.

“The monthly Child Tax Credit will help families struggling to get back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic and it will help reduce childhood poverty,” Heastie commented of the disbursements. “Taking that money from families when they need it most would be counterproductive, and that is why my colleagues and I enacted legislation to ensure the money gets used as it was intended.”

