Alden, NY

Diving into the Tastes of Summer at Blackwater Tavern and Tap

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GuvA1_0arOqqxW00
A shot of the front entrance of Blackwater Tavern and Tap in Alden, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Eating good and feeling good often go hand in hand and the importance of healthy dining cannot be overlooked for anyone this summer. Offering a great variety of health food options, some matchless area chicken dishes, and six-dollar burgers on Sundays, Blackwater Tavern and Tap in Alden, New York has become a much-loved favorite for Western New Yorkers.

The chicken piccata is some of the area’s best, featuring a perfectly fried and plump chicken breast made with capers and served with a tangy lemon gravy, while the chicken and stuffed pepper alfredo is the ideal mix of hearty and zesty.

Likewise, the chicken marsala comes lightly floured and pan-fried, served in a mushroom marsala wine gravy, and also includes choice of potato and vegetable, while the Mediterranean chicken features peppers, onions, and mushrooms all tossed in a butter wine sauce and served with linguine.

Chicken sandwiches feature exceptionally fresh ingredients, like the California chicken with avocado, spring mix greens, bacon, Italian mayo, and a side of fries. The chicken bacon ranch is a zesty treat too, or for the savory-lover, the barbecue flavor of the hickory chicken sandwich.

The Blackwater chicken wings are done right by Buffalo standards and come in singles of ten, doubles of twenty, triples of thirty, and a bucket of fifty. The staple free flavors include hot, medium, or mild, while the premium flavors cost a dollar extra. Premium flavors are worth it though and include BBQ, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, Cajun, Chiavetta’s, habanero mango, and a homemade extra hot. Chicken fingers and a chicken finger wrap are also available.

The healthy options really do speak volumes at Blackwater, like the vegetable primavera, which features a Californian blend of traditional veggies alongside linguini in alfredo sauce. The healthy choice entrees with protein include the grilled chicken, eight-ounce pub steak, or six-ounce baked salmon, which each come with rice and choice of vegetable.

The salads at Blackwater are playful creations. Additional flaunts of the superior poultry, the chicken avocado features craisins, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic dressing, while the chicken Caesar comes with grilled chicken tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing alongside croutons and asiago and parmesan cheeses.

The mandarin salmon with coconut shrimp salad features mandarin oranges, bleu cheese crumbles, caramelized walnuts, and an orange ginger dressing for another fruitier dish. The Pittsburgh may not be the healthiest with waffles fries, nor the chicken finger salad either, but the flavor combinations in each make them stand-outs nonetheless.

For the steak-seekers, the Blackwater Delmonico Steak comes specially seasoned, served with choice of potato and vegetable, and weighs in at a hearty twelve ounces, while the Blackwater Pub Steak weighs in at eight ounces and features the same accoutrements. For a pasta and steak mix, the steak gorgonzola pasta features cubed sirloin, diced peppers, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, walnuts, and crumbled gorgonzola among an alfredo linguini that is simply beyond savory.

Pork chops are center cut, served in pairs, and share the side options of the steaks. Diners can also choose breaded of char-grilled for prep options, both of which are excellent, though the char-grilled is a personal favorite. Another pork favorite, the BBQ Hog Wings, are so tender they fall off the bone and come with the classic French fries side.

The burger variety at Blackwater is a healthy one, as are the sandwiches in general. There is the classic cheeseburger, a bleu cheeseburger, and a bacon, mushroom, and Swiss that are all solid options. The beyond burger offers a vegan option, the breakfast for a breakfast burger, and the rodeo for a classic BBQ burger. The Zenzi is the winner for most unique though, featuring bacon, jalapenos, peanut butter, and cheddar, and according to the menu, one dollar of each burger goes to local animal shelters.

The prime rib on weck and Reuben both come with horsey sauce and fries, while the shelly Reuben offers a giant version of the iconic sandwich. Where there is prime rib, there is bound to be a Philly hoagie, and Blackwater does a good one, ditto for the unique Philly quesadilla (chicken quesadillas available as well). The Blackwater steak sandwich is a must-try for the sheer flavor profile of the steak.

The Friday Fish Fry is always a solid choice for the pescatarian, as is the linguini shrimp scampi in an herb and wine sauce. The baked salmon is excellent too, coming in at a healthy seven ounces, and available in lemon pepper, sweet teriyaki, or honey BBQ flavors.

Appetizers are high quality at Blackwater and feature the industry standards alongside Buffalo favorites primarily. The stuffed banana peppers with garlic bread have a nice zing to them, as does the buffalo chicken flatbread pizza, which has an amazing herbaceous bite to it. The Philly Steak and stuffed hot pepper alfredo flatbreads are excellent too, as well as the uniquely spicy buffalo cauliflower.

French onion and lobster bisque soups are available year-round for broth-lovers, while chili is a seasonal guest. Between the soups and the fries, mozzarella sticks, loaded nachos, stuffed mushrooms, onion rings, cheesy garlic bread, sweet fries, Bavarian pretzels, fried calamari, pizza logs, waffle fries, and tater tots, the options are pretty much endless.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_8a652806206bf380a0ae58ad3f7a10f5.blob

With a mission to inform, my articles will cover a breadth of topics ranging from travel & leisure to music and entertainment, as well as local news coverage wherever this stone may be rolling. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

533 followers
Loading

More from J.M. Lesinski

Fresno, CA

Fresno State Athletics Celebrates 100 Years, Announces No Capacity Limitations for Fall Outdoor Sports

With a new year of hope ahead for Fresno State, the school’s beloved athletic program is also celebrating one of the most important milestones in the university’s history. Fresno State Athletics turned 100 years old this year, and alongside the announcement of no capacity limitations for sports events in the fall, the school plans to celebrate their achievement throughout the season as well.Read full story

Cuomo Signs Legislation Prohibiting Schools from Filing Lawsuits Against Unpaid Meal Fees

In a time of recovery when proper nourishment for New York state students should be at the forefront of staying healthy in general, lawmakers in the state’s capital have achieved another step forward in ensuring all school-aged children and teenagers are fed.Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Taste of Orchard Park Returns with Substantial Turnout

A shot of the crowd at the 2021 Taste of Orchard Park festival in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The 16th Annual Taste of Orchard Park in Orchard Park, New York returned to North Buffalo Street yesterday, seeing not only a turnout comparable to the city of Buffalo’s Taste of Buffalo food festival, but also featuring even more locally focused booths and tents highlighting the best businesses and organizations in the community.Read full story

Cuomo Authorizes $15 Million in Funding to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations in Communities Hit Hardest by Pandemic

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced that fifteen million in funding from the New York state budget will be used to promote vaccination efforts in communities across the state, with the aim to expand public education on vaccinations and strengthen communication between a growing number of outreach efforts as well.Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Food Truck Tuesdays Returns to Larkinville Square

A shot of the crowd at Food Truck Tuesday in Larkin Square on Tuesday, July 20.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. After a long period of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Truck Tuesdays, the annual weekly summer gathering of Western New York and Upstate New York food trucks in Larkinville Square in downtown Buffalo, New York is officially back.Read full story
2 comments
Murrells Inlet, SC

The Classy Country Cooking of J Peters Grill and Bar

A shot of the front entrance of J Peters Grill and Bar in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When it comes to quality in big portion sizes, finding the perfect balance in more than one dish at a restaurant can be tricky. That is not the case at J Peters in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, who have perfected in achieving a beautiful harmony of light and heavy flavors in hearty portions across a wide range of seafood and chicken bar classics, making them the ideal beach eat for lunch or dinner.Read full story
3 comments

Cuomo Finalizes Regulations Prohibiting Pesticides Containing Chlorpyrifos in New York

Following suite to his 2019 directive to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to ban the organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos to safeguard public health and environmental resources, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced the release of final regulations prohibiting the sale, distribution, possession, and use of pesticide products containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos.Read full story
Orchard Park, NY

Dinners Done Good at Danny’s

A shot of Danny's South restaurant in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For a good dinner in the South towns just up the road from the Bills stadium, everybody goes to Danny’s. Serving up steak, pasta, and all the dinner classics Buffalo-style, Danny’s South in Orchard Park, New York is one of the area’s biggest hotspots.Read full story
3 comments

New York State Assembly Announces COVID Grant Tax Exemptions, Disbursement of Protected Child Tax Credits

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist across the nation, lawmakers in New York continue to work to keep small businesses and families in need across the state taken care of through recent legislative action.Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, NY

Lancaster Celebrates Completion of West Main Street Extension

A shot of West Main Street in Lancaster, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In a summer of new beginnings, Lancaster, New York was ecstatic to see the completion of a long-running state-funded project over the weekend. New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced the completion of the transformative street project on West Main Street in historic Lancaster, creating both a stunning extension to the downtown area and a pedestrian-friendly roadway for citizens.Read full story
Tonawanda, NY

The Unmatched Authenticity of Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

A shot of the front entrance of Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Tonawanda, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The ingenuity of Mexican cuisine and immense popularity of tortilla dishes like the taco make them the ideal summer dinner treat. For truly authentic Mexican in Tonawanda, New York, everybody knows that Acapulco Mexican Restaurant cannot be beat.Read full story
1 comments

Governor Cuomo Commits $7.8 Million to Low Carbon Building Solutions

As climate change continues to rear its head across the nation, funding to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change is being made more available in New York state.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Native Teams Up with Label Boss for New Single, “Snow Melt”

Houston, Texas native DJ LUZCID poses for a photo celebrating his new collaboration, "Snow Melt."Photo by Mike Victorick. Teaming up for one of the newest releases on electronic music label SSKWAN, renowned DJs LUZCID and Liquid Stranger are excited to share “Snow Melt” with the world at last.Read full story

New York State Assembly Aims to Create Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate

Though legislative sessions may have entered the slow period of the year for political matters, lawmakers in the state capital of Albany are still working away on new laws that are aimed at helping New York state citizens recover and thrive from the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Taste of Buffalo Celebrates 38th Year

A shot of the main entrance to Taste of Buffalo food festival on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. One of the premier food festivals of the summer in Western New York, Taste of Buffalo, proudly celebrated its thirty-eighth year over the weekend. Located in the heart of downtown Buffalo, New York, the beloved celebration of all things culinary saw over two dozen food stalls run by over one thousand volunteers throughout the two-day event.Read full story

Queen of Heaven Carnival Comes Back with a Bang

A shot of the rides at Queen of Heaven carnival in West Seneca, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Local favorite event, the Queen of Heaven carnival, returned to the community last night with a massive turnout. The Queen of Heaven carnival is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this weekend in West Seneca, New York, making the resuming of this year’s festivities even more special after having to postpone last year’s event.Read full story

Governor Cuomo Okays Outdoor Dining in Municipal Spaces for One More Year

As dining out at restaurants resumes as a part of everyday life, a critical lifeline to restaurants and bars during the pandemic has been extended to help bolster the number of servable patrons in line with state recovery efforts.Read full story
Murrells Inlet, SC

The Wood-Fired Wizardry of Bovine’s

A shot of the front entrance of Bovine's in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For fans of wood fire grilling, the taste cannot be matched by any other method. At Bovine’s Wood Fired Specialties in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, this age-old technique of food prep is one of the best executed in the area.Read full story

New York State Senate Approves Environmental Conservation Legislation

An extensive package of eco-friendly legislation was recently passed by the New York State Senate. Bills included in the legislative package aim to preserve New York’s natural resources, while simultaneously empowering future generations, like the proposed carpet stewardship program which would establish universal objectives for carpet recycling and phase out PFAS chemicals from new carpet production.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy