Romero Britto - Miami Art Icon

Born in Brazil and made it big in Miami, then the world.

"Born in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, on the Northeast side of Brazil, Britto lived and grew up among a big family of eight brothers and sisters. However, his innate creativity allowed Britto to fill his life with images of a bigger and more beautiful world beyond his own. At an early age, he painted what he saw and what he imagined on surfaces, such as newspapers, cardboard or any scraps that he could find. With an inordinate passion to excel, he prospered academically. Still, Britto's artistic nature eventually led him to seek experiences outside his home.

In 1983, Britto went to Paris, France where he was introduced to the works of Matisse and Picasso, Britto was encouraged to travel to the United States where Pop Art was flourishing." Source: Wikipedia

His art is so simple but communicates love so well. What a great theme he is sending all over the world. Mr. Britto is a fine artist that started out as a young man who was shy and kept to himself. A family member brought him out of his shell and he sold his first piece of artwork for $10.00 when he was fourteen.

For twenty years now he has had a gallery on Lincoln Road in Miami and he has expanded all aspects of his business growing and growing every day. He now has his operations in Winwood where he has many employees promoting, marketing, and constantly working every day to make his business into the empire it is and it is all based on love. How can you ever go wrong with that, since all there is is love.

Besides his artwork, he has fashions, sculptures, signs, stuffed toys, photos, logos on cars, etc., etc.

You can find his artwork everywhere, from Walt Disney World to cruise lines. He is such an inspiration to the world and has more to offer.

