Miami, FL

Romero Britto - Miami Art Icon

J. Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGMrs_0bIqchiz00
Romero Britto -Teddy Bearhttps://www.blendspace.com/lessons/hledN4VzHKKajQ/a-e-p-romero-britto

Born in Brazil and made it big in Miami, then the world.

"Born in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, on the Northeast side of Brazil, Britto lived and grew up among a big family of eight brothers and sisters. However, his innate creativity allowed Britto to fill his life with images of a bigger and more beautiful world beyond his own. At an early age, he painted what he saw and what he imagined on surfaces, such as newspapers, cardboard or any scraps that he could find. With an inordinate passion to excel, he prospered academically. Still, Britto's artistic nature eventually led him to seek experiences outside his home.
In 1983, Britto went to Paris, France where he was introduced to the works of Matisse and Picasso, Britto was encouraged to travel to the United States where Pop Art was flourishing." Source: Wikipedia

His art is so simple but communicates love so well. What a great theme he is sending all over the world. Mr. Britto is a fine artist that started out as a young man who was shy and kept to himself. A family member brought him out of his shell and he sold his first piece of artwork for $10.00 when he was fourteen.

For twenty years now he has had a gallery on Lincoln Road in Miami and he has expanded all aspects of his business growing and growing every day. He now has his operations in Winwood where he has many employees promoting, marketing, and constantly working every day to make his business into the empire it is and it is all based on love. How can you ever go wrong with that, since all there is is love.

Besides his artwork, he has fashions, sculptures, signs, stuffed toys, photos, logos on cars, etc., etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeOBb_0bIqchiz00
Romero Britto photoWikipedia.com

You can find his artwork everywhere, from Walt Disney World to cruise lines. He is such an inspiration to the world and has more to offer.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_96b68cbda54df796125b4bab5b097d28.blob

I usually write about a lot of subject matter from my own personal life to animal behavior. Everything in between. I have been writing for over two years but have always been a writer and avid reader. I lived in Atlanta, GA for sixty years then moved to South Florida and it was a huge change for me. I write truth as I see it in hopes it will help others.

Plantation, FL
747 followers
Loading

More from J. Harris

West Park, FL

No One Knows What Killed A Teenager

Medical Examiner and Fire Rescue are stumped. On 7/27, a fifteen-year-old died in his home for unknown reasons. He was taken to the hospital the previous day but sent home. The next day he was found dead in his bed. The fire department and the M.E.'s office were both called. The body of the boy was picked up and taken to the Medical Examiner's office. In the meantime, the fire department checked for hazardous materials in the home and could not find anything.Read full story
Florida State

Istanbul, The New Iguana, Stan For Short

I didn’t know it was a baby iguana. He was very small and very green. As you probably know I live in south Florida and am kind of new to the Floridian wildlife and such. I thought it was just one of the many geckos and other little lizards that I see quite often.Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami Courthouse Evacuated Upon Review Prompted by Condominium Collapse

Evacuations have been ordered out of an abundance of caution related to the state of their foundations. The recovery operation at the Champlain Towers, a Miami Beach condominium that collapsed on June 24, has yielded 95 confirmed deaths thus far; 85 have been identified. The model, Cassie Stratton is among them. She called her husband about 1:30 a.m. on that day to say she saw a sinkhole where the pool should have been, then silence. The other 10 victims will be considered unaccounted for until the medical examiner can determine the identity which is a very slow process considering the deteriorated condition of the human remains that have been found.Read full story
Surfside, FL

Surfside Condo Disaster - Three Weeks Later

Search and rescue dogs after searching the debris field for victimsMiamiHerald.com. Over the past three weeks, crews have removed 13 million pounds of concrete and debris from the disaster site, with 60 trucks a day hauling away heaps of rubble.Read full story
Surfside, FL

More Bodies Have Been Found Everyday

They have found more bodies since it was demolished. At least 32 people, including three children, have been confirmed dead and 113 others remain unaccounted for since a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in South Florida's Miami-Dade County on June 24. The demolition has opened up an area of the building that was dangerous to check. The coming storm had a lot to do with it as well.Read full story
Florida State

Mission BBQ And Why It's So Great

Restaurant with a stack of sweet smelling woodPhoto by Abhigna Parvath on Unsplash. On a Saturday we were driving around looking for a place to eat. We saw something interesting and wanted to get a closer look. We pulled in the lot and there was an Army truck with a large sign on it.Read full story
Surfside, FL

Surfside Condo Collapse: A First Responder Found His Own Daughter In The Rubble Last Night

The Condo Collapse in Surfside, FLgoogle.com images. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the department is "grieving, tremendously." "I'm the father of two children. I have a 7-year-old son. And the thought of losing him in this way is unimaginable. For me, my family, and I think this tragedy has haunted so many of us because so many of us have known someone who has been in the building or has been affected by this tragedy," Suarez said. "And so now, not only do we know someone, this is someone that's a member of our, of our family, of our fire family."Read full story
Surfside, FL

Surfside Condo Collapse

Early Thursday morning, Mike Stratton awoke to the sound of his cellphone ringing. It was his wife, Cassie Stratton, on the other end, speaking frantically about their condo building shaking. She told him she saw a sinkhole out her window where the pool used to be. Then the line went dead. Source: Miami Herald.Read full story
51 comments

Juneteenth-A Celebration of Hope In Mexico

The “Southern Underground Railroad” helped formerly enslaved people reach freedom in northern Mexico. One village here has observed Juneteenth for 150 years. “As many as 5,000 enslaved African Americans escaped to freedom in Mexico, after that country outlawed slavery in 1829. While most traveled on their own or in small groups, some were helped by an informal network of free African Americans, Mexicans, Tejanos, and German settlers. Motivations for assisting the refugees were complex — some did so out of sympathy, while others were paid to transport them across the border.” Source: www.nationalgeographic.com.Read full story
Florida State

Elder Abuse, A Disgraceful Thing

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15 every year. Elder abuse is underreported because in many communities there is no social support system in place that would make it easier for your elder mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, grandmothers, and grandfathers to report it.Read full story
1 comments

Millions of Americans Could Face Eviction

If these are renters and not homeowners and the home is leased under one name, just think how many people will be affected by this. Housing advocates say the ban is lifting at a terrible time for property owners and tenants alike, with states still scrambling to distribute the $45 billion in rental assistance.Read full story
47 comments
Florida State

Criminals Are Taking Homes In Florida

Aerial view of a neighborhoodPhoto by Blake Wheeler on Unsplash. In 2020, a ring of thieves illegally took ownership of more than 40 homes across South Florida in a multimillion-dollar plan. They were even stealing properties that belonged to the dead, authorities say.Read full story
49 comments

Animal Behavior In My Backyard

Crows Have An Evil ReputationSheffield Telegraph - Google Image. A shocking scene yesterday. I live in a community in South Florida and there are so many wild creatures. I am from Georgia and you would never see anything like this there so it is new to me. I have been here for six years and it constantly amazes me the number and kinds of wildlife that no one pays much attention to.Read full story
Plantation, FL

Explosion on University Drive.

This just blew my mind yesterday when my daughter texted me to watch the news at 11:40 a.m. about a gas explosion on University Drive very close to where I live. I live close enough to it to know the area. It leads to I-595 and I-95; the main traffic arteries in the area.Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Critical Race Theory and Florida's Governor

Critical Race Theory emerged when scholar-activists began to theorize the ways that U.S. jurisprudence had the effect of maintaining whites’ privileged position in the social order, under the pretext of a color-blind law that no longer made explicit distinctions based on race or color.Read full story

Microplastics

Spiraling around the globe and we are breathing it. That pile you see in the picture will be processed, dumped in the ocean, and will end up in the air. It is in the food chain already. Soon doctors will find it in our lungs and tissue. We will be walking/dying plastic dolls.Read full story
Florida State

The Snake Hunters in Florida

The record-breaking python recently caught in the Everglades. RYAN AUSBURN/FACEBOOK [ Miami Herald ]. “On Friday night we pulled this BEAST of a snake out of waist-deep water in the middle of the night, deep in the Everglades. I have never seen a snake anywhere near this size and my hands were shaking as I approached her,” Pavlidis wrote on his Facebook page.Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Wild Hogs going Hog Wild in Florida

https://research.ufl.edu/publications/explore/v10n3/extract6.html. There is another animal that is not friendly and is invasive in Florida, the wild boar. Upwards of 9 million wild boar roam 39 states across the US up from an estimated 2 million in 17 states three decades ago. They are causing problems with their piggish behavior for every environment from residential and commercial, to agricultural and all flora and fauna.Read full story
29 comments
Miami, FL

The Florida International University bridge that collapsed outside Miami

Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, March 16, 2018 near FlU. Just another "out of the blue" catastophe here in south Florida. One minute you're fine and minding your own business, next minute you're dead.Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy