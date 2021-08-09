The Man Who Lived in Paris Airport for 18 Years

Isaiah McCall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40D0r0_0bLoDUVq00
Paris AirportWikipedia

The term “stuck” at the airport took on new meaning for me recently.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, or “Sir Alfred” as he’s more commonly known as was stuck inside Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris from 1988 to 2006.

A total of 18 years. Three-fourths of my entire lifespan. Wow.

For two decades Sir Alfred never so much as took a step outside the airport terminal.

He used airport bathrooms to brush his teeth, ate at fast-food restaurants like McDonald’s, and spent most of his time reading and people watching. This story was so crazy that Steven Speilberg even directed a film loosely inspired by Alfred aptly titled The Terminal.

The question is, how, and more importantly, why did all this happen?

Two decades in purgatory

Let’s dial the clock back to 1979.

Sir Alfred is a 27-year-old Iranian citizen who came from wealthy parents.

Like most rich kids who feel embittered by the system, Alfred protested against the Iranian monarchy in a movement called the last Shah of Iran. This was a bad idea. Alfred was exiled and his citizenship revoked.

As you might imagine, the life of an exiled citizen is not fun. His pool of countries to move to was small and returning to Iran meant certain death.

Still, Sir Alfred made the best of it. He wandered around Europe until 1981 when he finally found a country that would give him political asylum: England.

However, on his trip to Britain Sir Alfred lost his paperwork and identity documents. This was another bad idea. The British denied his entry sending him back to CDG airport in France.

With no paperwork and no citizenship, the French had no choice. They couldn’t admit Sir Alfred into their country nor let him travel anywhere else.

He was stranded.

How the airport drove him mad

Sir Alfred made the best of a very, very bad situation.

If it were me, I’d probably just lay down in the airport and cry as people stepped over my limp body.

Not Sir Alfred. He set up shop almost immediately at the CDG airport.

Alfred lived by doing small jobs for money. He received occasional donations through the mail and even begged for change.

Without knowing a single word of French he got by for ten years.

It was around this time that a French human rights lawyer caught onto Alfred’s situation.

After years of court battles and legalities, that lawyer actually won. Alfred had his freedom. He was mailed replacement papers in 1999 and the French provided him a permit to stay in the country.

Then something crazier happened. Sir Alfred rejected the paperwork because he thought it was fake and elected instead to remain in the airport.

You can’t make this up.

So, this is a good time to point out that many people were beginning to think Alfred was mentally insane (if staying in an airport for 18 years didn’t give that away). Some postulate he even lost that initial paperwork purposefully.

I doubt it — but who knows with this guy? Certainly, some made the argument he lost his marbles.

“The truth was that no one knew the whole truth about Alfred, not even Alfred himself. He was born in either 1945 or 1947 or 1953 and claimed to be Iranian, British or Swedish,” wrote Michael Paterniti in GQ in 2003.

He’s told multiple versions of his story and continues to do so with revisionist history. God bless him.

Where is he today?

In 2006 Alfred was hospitalized due to illness making it the first time he had ever left the airport since 1988. I’m sure the fresh air probably felt like a drug.

Just imagine it.

Alfred was later released in 2007 and now lives in a homeless shelter in Paris.

While he was living in the airport he even released a book detailing his experiences titled The Terminal Man. I haven’t picked it up yet because it’s crazy expensive for what it is. And according to reviews, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. It’s more of an artifact if anything.

Alfred did something that no human being will ever do again. I’m not sure if that’s to be lauded or criticized — but it will be remembered.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 26

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1fab5fc59979792c5a1faba961008262.blob

USA Today Reporter and Ultramarathoner. I write about Cryptocurrency, Fitness Hacks, and Greek Philosophy. Also a diehard Trekkie | mccallisaiah@gmail.com

Jersey City, NJ
503 followers
Loading

More from Isaiah McCall

Aristotle & Virtue Theory: How to Get More Courage

At the core of ancient Greek philosophy is the concept of arête. First coined by the poet Homer, and later fleshed out by the philosopher Aristotle, this salient term is best defined as living up to one’s full potential, or “excellence”Read full story

10 Most Important Blockchain Projects For Making Money

Win a Lambo Finance, Cosby Token, and Viagra Token… these are among the worst-performing cryptocurrencies on the market. There are over 5,000 blockchain projects and more than half of them are complete scams. This makes the task of finding a great crypto project very daunting, to say the least.Read full story

Everything You Need to Know About the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP)

The Internet Computer Protocol can already be considered one of the most significant and impressive crypto project launches that took place in 2021. Almost immediately after launch, the Internet Computer Protocol was able to enter the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.Read full story

Bitcoin Cash: Is it Better Than Real Bitcoin?

Bitcoin Cash is Bitcoin — except better. It is the continuation of Satoshi Nakomoto’s original and successful vision as of 2014 before hostile parties hijacked the network.Read full story

Don’t Buy Bitcoin: Everything You Need to Know About Our Government Cryptocurrency

We don’t need Ethereum. We have the Federal Reserve Coin, or what is more commonly known as Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). If you’re not paying attention to crypto or CBDCs you’re in for a rude awakening. Already in China, they’ve issued their Digital Yuan as a means to closely monitor their citizen’s spending habits.Read full story
3 comments

The Digital Yuan is Both Dazzling and Frightening

The proposition was simple, create tiny slips of paper that represent gold or silver and are held separately by third parties. Chinese merchants, nearly 1,000 years ago, began leaving heavy, veritable coins for the most revolutionary currency mankind has ever known: Cash money.Read full story

Ethereum to $10,000 (Why It’s Happening)

Crypto’s red wedding is here — are you enjoying the show?. Despite my net worth being halved over the course of days, I like a good crypto slaughter. You should too. Because useless coins and scams are being wiped away like Dogecoin, Axie Infinity, My DeFi Pet, and Binamon.Read full story

Cardano Vs. Ethereum 2.0: Which is the Best Right Now?

Ethereum has a big problem on its hands and it starts with the letter ‘C’ and has three syllables. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin needs more of it. Have you seen that guy? His head-to-body ratio was deemed structurally unsound by the Hodl Times. I hereby vote that we encourage the V-God to look something like this…Read full story
New York City, NY

Carl Jung and the Shadow: How to Integrate Your Dark Side

“People will do anything, no matter how absurd, to avoid facing their own souls.”– Carl Jung. Most people aren’t good. Most people are cowards who mistake their cowardice for morality.Read full story

Bitcoin is Dead: What You Need to Know

That phrase has been said by mainstream media personalities 425 times since 2010. In 2021, however, that ominous saying was used the least ever. Bitcoin was reported dead or dying only 32 times.Read full story

This is Investment Advice

Today I’m breaking rules 1,2, and 3 of investing. I’m giving you advice. Investment advice. Oh yeah…. Unfortunately, the “this is not investment advice” disclaimer takes too long to copy and paste. I’m just not feeling it today. Sorry.Read full story

Where My Mind Went During a Near-Death Experience

Last year I found myself drowning in a lake in Western Pennsylvania. All in all, I’m not the best swimmer. But I didn’t let that stop me from swimming a mile to reach these immense, coastal cliffs on the other side of the reservoir.Read full story
5 comments

Why MKBHD is Winning on YouTube

Pound for pound, Marquest Brownlee is the best tech reviewer on the planet. He doesn’t clickbait, he’s articulate, soft-spoken and wholeheartedly genuine. Moreover, his videos are so silky smooth that the framerate feels better than real life.Read full story

Bitcoin to $100,000 (Why It’s Happening Now)

It’s no fun clicking on a “Bitcoin is dead” article anymore. Tulipmania! Ponzi Scheme!! A bubble 20x the size of the dot-com!!!. You know something — when that internet bubble popped it definitely showed how worthless the internet really was.Read full story

Why VeChain is Going to the Moon

I see it. I first observed it during those brutal COVID-19 lockdowns. It’s a miracle, actually… It’s the fact that everything works — and that it works all the time!. The fact that our supermarkets are always stocked with essential goods (besides toilet paper). The fact that we can trust these goods to come from reliable suppliers (besides AliExpress). And the fact that everything in our houses— besides my toaster — works 99% of the time.Read full story

Why Amp is the Best Altcoin You’ve Never Heard Of

I work with a crypto wizard. Yesterday the wizard gave me a piece of advice: “Hey man, your fly is down.” After that, he told me to look into Amp, otherwise known as Crypto-Square.Read full story

XRP Millionaires: Why It’s the Most Important Token in Crypto

XRP is the most pragmatic cryptocurrency out there. Instead of moving away from traditional finance, XRP attempts to use blockchain technology to improve existing monetary systems.Read full story

Why the Shadow Banking System Threatens Your Wealth and Ruins Your Retirement

During one sleepless coffee-fueled night I stumbled across a financial term that made me feel uncomfortable: “The Shadow Banking System.”. Immediately I thought of Alex Jones-fueled conspiracies and/or a rabbit hole I wasn’t fully prepared for. What I found was much worse.Read full story

Solana: Everything You Need to Know About the “Ethereum Killer”

Earlier this week I began a new job as a lead writer for a cryptocurrency startup. There’s one guy on the project who’s insanely smart and I’m half convinced is a wizard.Read full story

Comments / 26

Community Policy