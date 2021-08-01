6 Tasty BBQ Joints on the Western Slope of Colorado

Colorado has a rich ranching history. The state's BBQ history may not be as long. But it is certainly diverse. The mountains of Colorado are home to several BBQ joints that have very different styles and history. Here are a few of our favorites!

Slow Groovin' BBQ

Marble

A hidden gem, this BBQ joint located in Marble, Colorado is definitely its own destination. The original location is in the tiny town of Marble, Colorado. Here you'll find tender, tasty, fall off the bone BBQ. And, you won't leave hungry. This popular BBQ joint now even has a location in Snowmass, Colorado.

Snowmass, Colorado. (Photo by Liana Moore.)

Moe’s BBQ

Eagle & Lionshead

Moe’s BBQ is now a nationwide chain. But it got its start right here in Lionshead. They are known for their Alabama-style pulled pork and sides of Mac & Cheese and Banana Pudding. But they do switch out their special sides, so go crazy and try something new. Quick food. And, excellent to-go food, as well.

Glenwood Springs is home to many interesting restaurants. (Photo courtesy Visit Glenwood.)

Smoke BBQ

Glenwood Springs

This is another family favorite. From BBQ chicken sandwiches to delicious rich man and cheese to fresh salads, there’s something for everyone in the family. Oh, and don’t miss the fried pickles. Yumm.

There is also a patio facing an area that often is home to live music and other entertainment. This definitely makes our list of best restaurants in Glenwood Springs.

Rudy's BBQ

Colorado Springs

This is actually Texas BBQ imported to Colorado. But whenever we are in Colorado Springs we make multiple stops here. Imagine a gas station with picnic tables where your brisket is cut to order at the counter. Served with soft bread and sides added on. The BBQ sauce is amazing and the food is fresh. As a bonus, your dog can join you on the patio.

View of Royal Gorge Bridge as seen from Bridge View BBQ. (Photo by Liana Moore.)

Bridge View BBQ

Cañon City

Chances are you will visit the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park while in Cañon City. If you take on a challenging activity like Via Ferrata you will be ready to fuel up at lunch time. With BBQ and burgers, Bridge View BBQ is the place to do just that. After scaling rock walls BBQ or a burger had never tasted so good, and the huge iced tea is the best accompaniment on a hot day. This BBQ joint wins the prize for most spectacular view.

Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ

Minturn

Minturn is just full of local’s food favorites. Kirby Cosmos is no exception. The southern barbecue here has its roots in Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC. Wings and Fried Green Tomatoes top the must-try dishes.

What are your favorite BBQ joints in the mountains of Colorado? Tell us in the comments below!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.