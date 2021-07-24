Fun Ways to Experience Vail, Colorado on Bike

Mountain biking on Vail Mountain. (Photo courtesy VLMD/ Jack Affleck.)

Vail in the summer is known for its bountiful outdoor activities in the spectacular alpine environment. One of these activities that you should not miss is biking.

What do you think of when you think of biking? Maybe a mountain bike ride on single track through lush green mountain flora? Or, do you think of speeding on a smooth paved mountain road on a road bike? These are only two of your options in the Vail area.

Ride Down Vail Pass

Charter Sports, and other local Vail area bike outfitters will rent you a bike and take you up to the top of Vail Pass. From there you can enjoy a thrilling, yet easy, coast down nearly 3000 vertical feet on the Vail Pass paved bike path. You ride through 15 miles of downhill into Vail Village then back into Lionshead.

Staying in Breckenridge? You can actually do this the opposite way!

Bike Haul Up Vail Mountain

Anyone who is used to the altitude and in fairly good health should be able to ride down the cat walks on Vail Mountain after having their bike hauled up the mountain while they ride the scenic gondola. The cat walks are a bit bumpy and can get fast but that is part of the fun. But there's plenty of single track for the more advanced bikers. We took lots of breaks to take in the views because, after all, isn’t that what is so special about being at the top of a mountain?!

Rent an Electric Bike

The new electric bikes are enabling mountain bikers to get further into nature and make it up hills that might have been too much without a little extra power. And, they are enabling people to get around their towns or cities without a car. There are several places in Vail and in Colorado to rent or take eBike tours.

Cruise the Bike Paths

Much of the bike path system in Vail takes you right along Gore Creek. And, there are parks scattered along the way. Many local Vail hotels offer complimentary bike rentals. Or, you can rent from one of the local bike shops. This is fun family activity especially if you have young children. Ride along the path and then find a picnic table for lunch or play at a park along the way.

Kids playing at the Sunbird Park in Lionshead Village. (Photo by Liana Moore.)

Ride a Bike Park

There are great bike and BMX parks in the area. Try EagleVail for the closest, Minturn for the newest and Eagle for a great BMX track for racing. I will never forget the first time my son rode the bike park in EagleVail when he had just learned to ride a bike and it made my heart race. Now he tackles the BMX track in Eagle with gusto. I even ride it and have fun doing so.

Haymaker Trail in Eagle, Colorado. (Photo by Liana Moore.)

Ride Mountain Bike Trails

The Town of Eagle may be best known for its mountain bike trails. There are several trails of varying ability level, many of which interconnect. All of these will take a little experience and effort. But you will finish your ride with quite a sense of accomplishment.

Do you ride bikes? Have you ridden in the Vail area? Tell us your favorite rides in the comments below!

