The 8 Most Common Signs That Show You're A Lazy Person

Insaf Ali

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVLPT_0bFN6jR400
Lazy PeopleYouTube

There’s a difference between having a lazy Sunday where you veg out on the couch after a long week and being lazy every day. Laziness can ruin your success, limiting your accomplishments and earnings, and possibly leading to failure. Whether at work or school, no one wants to get stuck with the lazy person.

So, unless you’ve secured yourself a sugar daddy or a sugar mama to pay and care for you, listen up! Here are the 8 most common signs that show you’re a lazy person.

Number 1 — You Postpone Everything Until The Last Minute

Procrastination is the unnecessary and voluntary postponement of a task or some other responsibility, even though there will be negative consequences. This is perhaps most evident in college students and at work.

Some people claim that they work better under pressure, which may be true. But that unnecessary stress and anxiety about whether things will get done are simply not worth it, especially if you’ve got others relying on you for a group or team project.

It’s one thing to postpone tasks when it only impacts yourself, but when your procrastination impacts the work of others, it becomes a problem. And this can be a problem at home too, like having unpaid bills, clothes and dirty dishes piling up.

We all procrastinate sometimes, but when “I’ll do it later” becomes your mantra, it indicates that you have slipped into laziness.

Why not do now whatever it is you need to do rather than postpone it until later and then hate yourself for it?

Number 2 — You Have A Million And One Reason To Skip Exercise

It’s January 1st, and this is going to be your year for sure. New year, new me.

Am I right?

Did you know that January 17th has been dubbed “Ditch New Year’s Resolution” day?

That’s because that’s the day most people are thought to ditch their resolutions. One of those resolutions is commonly related to exercise either to lose weight or to improve overall health.

There are countless benefits to regular physical activity. Yet, somehow, you can come up with endless reasons not to do it. You may say that you don’t have time to exercise but one way or another, you have time to mindlessly scroll through Instagram and TikTok. Or, you may claim that you’re just really
tired. Okay?

But are you really? Or are you just being lazy?

The truth is that usually, you aren’t as tired as you think you are, and you’ll actually feel more energized after getting a quick workout session in.

Number 3 — You Keep Waiting To Try Something New

You’ve probably got tons of ideas in your head for exciting things you want to try. Yoga, volunteering, woodworking, coding. But you still haven’t done any of them. You might’ve been looking into doing something new for quite a while, but not having taken the plunge could be an indicator of laziness. This could stem from a fear of change or trying something new.

The uncertainty and lack of control associated with change require a certain amount of initiative and trust. Unless you’ve been waiting to try skydiving, your rational mind probably knows that there’s no real danger. But you might still worry that expanding your horizons might change you. And change involves growth, which just isn’t that appealing to lazy people.

Number 4 — You Are Always Bored

Despite your laundry list of to-do items on top of your actual laundry, you can’t think of anything to do. There’s nothing interesting to watch on TV. There’s nowhere to go. There’s nothing to do. You’re BORED and that could be because you’re lazy. Perhaps you’re not being challenged.

You may not be failing at anything, but that’s because you’re not trying anything either. You’re uninterested at work. You don’t have any hobbies, and you’re not doing anything to better yourself.

There’s no better time to start than now. Just refer to point number one if you need reassurance. Set some goals, whether personal, professional or otherwise. Write them down. There’s something special about putting pen to paper when goal-setting. Then, get to it!

Number 5 — You Choose To Eat Junk Food When You Can Cook Or Eat Something Better

Most of us eat multiple times a day. And that’s one of the best things about being a human. Not only do you get to eat, but you get to choose what you eat. But your food choices can say a lot about you! We have so many options when it comes to food. We can eat out, grab some takeout, get something delivered, cook, or we could eat muffins and Fruit Loops because they don’t require pants or dishes.

If you picked the last option, and you regularly pick this one, your eating habits are pointing to laziness. Doing so once in a while is okay, but junk food is not one of the major food groups and does not constitute a balanced diet. Take a look at what you’re eating. It says a lot about you. After all, you are what you eat!

Number 6 — You Don’t Wash Your Face Or Brush Your Teeth At Night

Girls, last night’s mascara under your eyes is not cute, nor is it particularly good for your skin. Yet, you regularly skip washing your face and go to bed with your makeup on. And fellas, we know you’re guilty of not brushing your teeth after your bedtime snack.

These two simple tasks are quick and painless. They’re also important for your appearance and hygiene. Sure, it would be nice not to have to get up after just getting cozy in bed, but skipping out on menial tasks like these makes your efforts at bigger things rather questionable.

Number 7 — You Have Too Much Stuff

When it comes to spring cleaning, it may feel like you’re eternally stuck in winter. You just never quite manage to get there. You have so much stuff everywhere that you could be featured on the next season of Hoarders.

You’re being forced out of your own space by inanimate objects that have started to take root in your home. Channel your inner Marie Kondo to determine what still sparks joy and ditch the rest.

Getting rid of the old means making room for the new, so focus on all the great things that are about to manifest in your life.

Number 8 — You Always Wonder Why You’re Like This

You feel it deep inside. There’s something that needs to change, but you just haven’t done it. Do you ever find yourself asking, “Why am I like this,” maybe even just jokingly? The fact that you’re thinking about it means that you’re not completely in denial.

Acknowledgment is a huge first step. However, you must still act on those thoughts in order to move forward. Laziness is not sexy, nor will it help you achieve your goals and live a better life since both of those things require effort and hard work. But the rewards from hard work are pretty sweet.

So, if your laziness is holding you back from achieving your goals, or you don’t have any goals, get yourself in gear. There’s too much beauty in the world to waste time being lazy.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7fb7fe2d8ccee9695d099005de2ea4b7.blob

You were born with wings, why prefer to crawl through life? — Rumi.

155 followers
Loading

More from Insaf Ali

How to Cope With Crisis Effectively

No one prepares you for the moment everything around you suddenly falls apart. It might be a personal tragedy or a world crisis, but either way, it affects your life. All the things you thought were yours, or obvious, All the things you thought were stable and will never change… all of those are taken from you in the blink of an eye.Read full story

MacBook Pro 14-Inch: What Changes To Expect

Last November Apple transitioned their MacBook Pro from Intel’s processor to their own M1 chip. But its design remained the same. Well, that’ll likely change this fall, when Apple introduces a completely new MacBook Pro redesigned from the ground up.Read full story

Why You Should Read Books

I’m almost sure you will remember ‘KYLE XY,’ the popular TV series that took to the airwaves in the year 2006, the lead actor was Matt Dallas. It was mainly about a brilliant kid who stayed in an incubation tank that had all the attributes of a womb, for years.Read full story

The 4 Most Important Rules of Financial Education

Financial EducationInternational Journal of Research (IJR) Financial education is the possession of the set of skills and knowledge that allows an individual to make informed and effective decisions with all of their financial resources. It is also called “financial literacy” and it’s extremely important in order for you to make progress and get ahead in life.Read full story

The 12 Effective Tips to Stop Overthinking

If human beings weren’t able to consciously process thoughts, we could not have achieved political, social, technological, and economic advancement. Since thinking is able to provide so many advantages in modern society, it would be easy to assume that overthinking would be seen as a positive habit or quality. However, overthinking is a negative habit that has the potential to cause extreme problems.Read full story

How People Psychologically & Emotionally Manipulate You

Have you ever felt like someone took advantage of you? Or of someone else?. You’re probably not wrong. The sad truth is that you’re likely to run into a master manipulator at least once in your lifetime. They work their psychological ‘magic’ at home in their personal lives, and at work in their professional lives.Read full story

How To Assess People Instantly

Have you ever heard of The Four Temperament Theory?. It’s a proto-psychological theory that suggests that there are four fundamental personality types. These temperaments are believed to affect behavior — and learning more about them can help you predict patterns, not only in others but in yourself as well.Read full story

Pi Network: Will Pi Be the Global Currency of the Future?

If the Pi Network once becomes a global currency, there have to be a lot of low probability events that have to happen before that happens. And I’ll make sure to talk about these low-probability events.Read full story

Why Does Everyone Annoy You?

Feeling annoyed isn’t a nice experience, and it can even become a barrier to a fulfilling, productive life if it happens all the time. But irritation can be a helpful emotion.Read full story

iPhone 13: What Changes to Expect from Apple

Apple’s expected to announce their next-generation iPhone 13 in just a few months, I’ll explain all the rumored updates you can expect from the new models. Thanks to the phone receiver being repositioned at the top edge of the chassis, along with integrating three camera modules into one, Apple was able to reduce the size of their TrueDepth camera system. Allowing for a narrower notch with more screen real estate on either side.Read full story

How to Identify a Fake Person

We all have some degree of self-interest. No one’s perfect, and it’s natural. However, fake people, in addition to being self-interested, are inauthentic. What’s on the inside doesn’t match the outside.Read full story

How to Train Your Brain to Stop Worrying

Worry, doubt, and anxiety — these are all a normal part of life. It’s natural to worry about an unpaid bill, an upcoming job interview, or a first date. But ‘normal’ worry becomes excessive when it’s persistent and uncontrollable. Unrelenting thoughts and fears can be paralyzing.Read full story

How Childhood Affects Your Relationships

If you take a closer look at your current relationship or any of your past relationships, you will probably realize that you tend to display many of the same behaviors. Perhaps you constantly try to control your significant other, or maybe you try to please them any way you can, or you notice that you have specific standards for who your partner should be. But there’s a reason for this!Read full story

How You Are Wasting Your Money Without Realizing It

Most of us work hard for our money, and the last thing we want to do is throw any of it away. Of course, every once in a while, things do come up — like that time you spent more than you intended to, showing your out-of-town friend a great time; Or, when you dipped into your emergency fund to cover a car repair — and this is okay.Read full story

Types of People on The Internet

The internet is both wonderful and strange. While the perks are plentiful, I’m sure you’ll agree that internet users you can encounter online are quite diverse. Some of them are intense, some of them can be annoying, some of them are inspiring and likable — and some of them are you!Read full story

How You Are Making A Bad First Impression

Making a great first impression is something you should strive for when meeting new people. That’s because it could be your only opportunity to present yourself in a positive light.Read full story

Types of Depression: The 10 Most Common Depressive Disorders in Humans

We all feel upset or unmotivated sometimes, but depression is more than just feeling low. It’s a serious condition that alters our moods and changes our thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.Read full story

Conflict Resolution Techniques: How to Resolve Any Conflict

Man Woman ArguingHelp Guide Org. When we have a difference of opinion with somebody, we often try to correct them, to convince them that our point of view is ‘correct’ and theirs is ‘not.’ After all, we would never hold a point of view we thought is wrong.Read full story

How To Overcome Frustration and Anger

We all tend to get frustrated and even angry when we’re faced with challenges or an outcome we expect just doesn’t happen. There are so many things that can cause frustration!Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy