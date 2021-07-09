Republicans release video of all the times Democrats wanted to 'defund the police'

Republican Study Committee circulates greatest 'defund' hits as Democrats try to flip the script.

EXCLUSIVE: The largest House conservative caucus on Friday released a mash-up video of the many times progressives have called for defunding the police to push back on Democrats' latest efforts to accuse the GOP of being the party that wants to cut law enforcement funds. 

The Republican Study Committee first shared with Fox News its nearly 1-minute compilation video of numerous instances where Democrats demanded to strip police departments of funding and to invest the money instead into communities of color and fighting systematic racism. 

Set to the orchestral music of "In the Hall of the Mountain King," the video features comments from the progressive Squad members and allies, like Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri. 

The video shows a series of tweets and headlines where the left-wing politicians have called for defunding the police and abolishing ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

"Defunding the police isn't radical, it's real," Bush tweeted on Jan. 27.

Cori Bush via TwitterTwitter

Omar, who has been outspoken on the need for police reform since the death of George Floyd in her home state of Minnesota, defended in June 2020 the defund the police movement as "reimagining the current police system to build an entity that does not violate us, while relocating funds to invest in community services."

llhan Omar via TwitterTwitter

President Biden and Democratic leadership have distanced themselves from the far-left rally cries to defund the police, with some moderates blaming the Squad's defunding rhetoric for Democratic House losses in November. 

But in a new twist, Democrats are trying to turn the tables and accuse Republicans of being anti-police, starting with failing to back a Jan. 6 independent commission and opposing $1.9 billion to boost Capitol security and fund the police officers. 

Recently at the White House, Biden adviser Cedric Richmond and press secretary Jen Psaki accused Republicans of defunding the police because they voted against Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, even though it included $350 billion for state and local governments that could be used for local police.

The emergency coronavirus legislation "didn't receive a single Republican vote. That funding has been used to keep cops on the beat," Psaki said last month. 

However, the Washington Post's Fact-Checker even dinged the White House for claiming Republicans were "defunding the police," giving the eyebrow-raising talking points "Three Pinocchios."

"Although Republicans all opposed Biden’s coronavirus relief package, no one voted to cut, or defund, anything. Rather, Democrats proposed $350 billion in emergency funds for state and local governments, and Republicans voted against those extra funds. That’s not a reduction," The Post's Salvador Rizzo wrote.

The Republican Study Committee, led by Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, will blast out the video Friday and a web page of the Democrats' long history on defunding the police to hold them accountable. 

"We looked for an example of a Republican official calling for defunding or ‘reimagining’ police, but couldn't find anything," the website says in introducing the quote recaps. "Democrats can't say the same - in fact, here are over two dozen examples of when they have."

