Subway Crime Comes To The Riverdale Area As Man Is Pushed Onto Tracks At The Number 1 Train

Subway platform 231St Street The Fixers (Wikis Take Manhattan 2009 participant) - Uploaded from Wikis Take Manhattan 2009

On Wednesday August 3rd, at the popular commuting hour of 7:30 a.m., a 45 year old man was shoved onto the tracks by an unknown attacker. The attacker approached the man from behind at the 231 St. station on the southbound platform without warning.

There are several ways to commute from Riverdale to New York City including the Number 1 subway to the West Side of Manhattan, Metro North train into Grand Central Station, and MTA buses. Since commuters from Riverdale have several choices about how to get to work, they have been able to avoid much of the crime seen on City subways recently.

Unprovoked attacks are the norm. According to the New York Times, there were 10 subway killings since March 2020 and in five of the six arrests,the suspect did not seem to know the victim.

It is believed that the significant decrease in use of the subways is partly responsible for the increased crime. The number of subway riders is about half of what it was last year.

The man who was pushed onto the tracks was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. Fortunately, there was no train approaching at the time.

If you are not able to avoid the subways, it is important to be more vigilant about your surroundings, including who is standing near you at all times. Limit the risk of being pushed by standing as far away from the tracks as possible with your back against a pillar or bench.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.