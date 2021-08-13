The Tigers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Was Actually A Great Sign

Ngooding1

By Joe Underhill

After the Tigers finished April with a disappointing record of 8-19, those who follow the team fully expected them to be wholesale sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. Prior to the deadline, I postulated with several of my fellow Tiger diehards that this deadline would tell us what stage general manager Al Avila and owner Chris Ilitch felt the rebuild had reached. A relatively quiet deadline would mean they felt the Tigers were close to being a competitive team in the AL Central.

From May 1 to July 1, the Tigers went 42-38 and saw many of their potential trade chips either falter (José Ureña, Nomar Mazara, Wilson Ramos) or go on the IL (Julio Teheran, Matthew Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, and Michael Fulmer). The brand of winning baseball was led by the young players, a resurgent Jonathan Schoop, longtime great Miguel Cabrera, and the steady presence of Robbie Grossman.

The only move the Tigers made at the deadline was to send left-hander Daniel Norris (a former second-round pick and part of the trade that sent David Price to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015) to Milwaukee for High-A right-hander Reese Olson. It’s a minor move and not one that changes the current or most likely the long-term competitiveness of the Tigers. Norris has struggled during his Tigers tenure to harness his considerable talent. In Olson, the Tigers add a starter to the lower level of their system who is most likely ticketed for eventual bullpen work due to a violent delivery.

That the Tigers did not move Schoop, Gregory Soto, or any of their other contributing pieces was the initial signal that winning now has become the priority rather than restocking the farm and getting rid of contracts. This was confirmed in the week after the trade deadline, when Ilitch told reporters that he could see the Tigers adding a “high-impact player” to compliment the core of young players that Avila and his team had put together. Additionally, the Tigers agreed to a $15 million extension with Schoop, giving Detroit a veteran presence in its locker room and a solid bat and glove in manager A.J. Hinch’s everyday lineup.

While the trade deadline did not bring an exciting new name to the Tigers’ lineup or farm system, it should bring a level of excitement to fans because it signaled that the club is ready to be serious about putting a winning product on the field. While the Tigers were not big players at the deadline, they need to follow through with Ilitch’s suggestion that it is time to get serious about adding talent via free agency. The trade deadline has passed, but the excitement around Detroit baseball is just beginning.

Joe Underhill is a diehard baseball fan and fan of the city of Detroit. Joe currently writes for the IBWAA Newsletter and www.tigstown.com . You can follow Joe on Twitter @TransplantedDet .

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.