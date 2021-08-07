No Cy Young for Jacob deGrom This Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBfR8_0bKiIVZb00
With time lost to injuries, Jacob deGrom won't win the National League's Cy Young Award this year.

By Dan Schlossberg

The way Jacob deGrom pitched during the first half of this season, it looked like the writers would hand him his third Cy Young Award even before the campaign was completed.

But that was before injuries intervened, keeping the ace right-hander of the New York Mets sidelined since July 7.

Jacob deGrom’s shot at a third Cy Young is gone. Credit: Dan Schlossberg

Just when it looked like deGrom would challenge the 1.12 earned run average posted by Bob Gibson in 1968, he experienced a myriad of injuries — from shoulder and neck complaints to forearm tenderness. Instead of racking up strikeouts, he started piling up MRIs.

At last look, he was hoping to rejoin the rotation of his club around Labor Day but even that was far from a lock.

Mets management pays him a huge amount of money — $7.4 million this year — and the 33-year-old pitcher takes his job seriously, always staying in terrific shape.

But he’s missed so much time already that he won’t qualify for the ERA title, won’t lead the National League in strikeouts, and won’t even win a dozen games.

Tommy John surgery has already been performed on his right elbow once. But there are more than a handful of active pitchers who needed the operation twice.

Without deGrom, the Mets won’t waltz to the postseason or even the NL East title that has eluded them since 2015.

Nor will the team take home this year’s Cy Young Award.

With deGrom a giant question-mark, the pitching trophy could be claimed by somebody from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodger aces Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw have won it three times each but this may be Walker Buehler’s turn. Or maybe Julio Urias will figure into the equation.

Kevin Gausman, who resurrected his career with the Giants this year, will have a dark horse in the race but may not be as good a bet as Zack Wheeler, who made the National League All-Star team in a Phillies’ uniform. It is worth noting that Wheeler was once deGrom’s teammate.

The Milwaukee Brewers, who dominated the pitching staff of the NL All-Stars, have Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and even Freddy Peralta as possibilities.

Closer Craig Kimbrel could have been considered too had he not been traded across league lines from one Chicago team the other at the trade deadline.

Whomever pitches best over the final two months will have an edge, especially if his team wins an unexpected divisional title (think Wheeler) or extends a string of division titles (see Buehler and Urias). Unlike deGrom, Kershaw, and Scherzer, the 2021 Cy Young Award, at least the National League’s version, will go to a first-time recipient.

That’s one baseball bet worth making.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is weekend editor of Here’s The Pitch, author of 38 baseball books, and national baseball writer for forbes.com. He also writes for Latino Sports, Ball Nine, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, and Sports Collectors Digest. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.

