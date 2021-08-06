With Two All-Stars Out, Braves Have Rebuilt Their Outfield

With outfield reinforcements added, NL MVP Freddie Freeman is leading Atlanta's charge. Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch [IBWAA]

Marcell Ozuna, who led the National League in home runs and RBI last year, fractured two fingers when he slid head-first into Boston third baseman Rafael Devers on May 26 in Fenway Park. Days later, he was caught by police in Sandy Springs, GA while allegedly trying to strangle his wife Genesis.

Ronald Acuna Jr. tore the ACL in his knee while trying to catch a Jazz Chisholm drive that went for an inside-the-park home run.

Without their left and right fielders, virtually every observer concluded that the Atlanta Braves had no chance of winning the National League East title for the fourth year in a row.

But wait! Not so fast.

General manager Alex Anthopouolos, whose teams have reached the playoffs eight years in a row, had an ace up his sleeve. No, make that six aces.

Between July 16 and the trading deadline two weeks later, he landed six bona fide veterans while yielding little more than so-so spot starter Bryse Wilson, an over-the-hill Pablo Sandoval, and a bunch of no-name prospects.

As a result, a writer from MLB.com wrote that the Braves won the trade deadline — making moves that were as good in quality as they were in quantity.

On Sunday, August 1, the Atlanta outfield from left to right featured Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler. On the injured list but available soon was another newly-acquired outfielder, Eddie Rosario. Already contributing are catcher Stephen Vogt and righthanded closer Richard Rodriguez.

With slugging catcher Travis d’Arnaud and injured starters Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa both due back in the next week or two, the Braves seem poised to make a run at the front-running Mets, who miss injured shortstop Francisco Lindor and star starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.

It was just two years ago that Soler, for example, hit 48 home runs for the Royals to win the American League home run crown. And last season, Duvall became the only player in Braves franchise history to enjoy two three-homer games.

It was also last season that Pederson powered the Dodgers to their first world championship since 1988. He followed up by hitting eight home runs — eight — during 2021 spring training with the Cubs, who out-bid the Braves for his services on the free-agent market.

Atlanta also sought Duvall, at a discounted price, but had no place to play him once the designated hitter disappeared from the National League lexicon. The charge against Ozuna has been reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor but he still faces likely suspension — or at least administrative leave — from the league.

Any of the new outfield quartet are better than Abraham Almonte and Guillermo Heredia, who have been playing there, or erstwhile centerfielders Ender Inciarte (released) or Cristian Pache (demoted).

Once d’Arnaud comes back, the Braves will have 20-homer potential at every non-pitching spot in the lineup (Dansby Swanson just became the first shortstop to reach 20 homers for the Braves since Denis Menke in 1964). Few teams outside of Los Angeles can match that claim.

To say Anthopoulos pulled a rabbit out of his hat is the understatement of the summer. In fact, he found six of them. And you know what they say about rabbits multiplying.

So don’t count out these Braves. The tide is turning in their direction. Again.

Here's The Pitch weekend editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ also writes baseball for Ball Nine, forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and more.

