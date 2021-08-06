With Two All-Stars Out, Braves Have Rebuilt Their Outfield

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFmQb_0bJhqdpV00
With outfield reinforcements added, NL MVP Freddie Freeman is leading Atlanta's charge.Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch [IBWAA]

By Dan Schlossberg

Marcell Ozuna, who led the National League in home runs and RBI last year, fractured two fingers when he slid head-first into Boston third baseman Rafael Devers on May 26 in Fenway Park. Days later, he was caught by police in Sandy Springs, GA while allegedly trying to strangle his wife Genesis.

Ronald Acuna Jr. tore the ACL in his knee while trying to catch a Jazz Chisholm drive that went for an inside-the-park home run.

Without their left and right fielders, virtually every observer concluded that the Atlanta Braves had no chance of winning the National League East title for the fourth year in a row.

But wait! Not so fast.

General manager Alex Anthopouolos, whose teams have reached the playoffs eight years in a row, had an ace up his sleeve. No, make that six aces.

Between July 16 and the trading deadline two weeks later, he landed six bona fide veterans while yielding little more than so-so spot starter Bryse Wilson, an over-the-hill Pablo Sandoval, and a bunch of no-name prospects.

As a result, a writer from MLB.com wrote that the Braves won the trade deadline — making moves that were as good in quality as they were in quantity.

On Sunday, August 1, the Atlanta outfield from left to right featured Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler. On the injured list but available soon was another newly-acquired outfielder, Eddie Rosario. Already contributing are catcher Stephen Vogt and righthanded closer Richard Rodriguez.

With slugging catcher Travis d’Arnaud and injured starters Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa both due back in the next week or two, the Braves seem poised to make a run at the front-running Mets, who miss injured shortstop Francisco Lindor and star starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.

It was just two years ago that Soler, for example, hit 48 home runs for the Royals to win the American League home run crown. And last season, Duvall became the only player in Braves franchise history to enjoy two three-homer games.

It was also last season that Pederson powered the Dodgers to their first world championship since 1988. He followed up by hitting eight home runs — eight — during 2021 spring training with the Cubs, who out-bid the Braves for his services on the free-agent market.

Atlanta also sought Duvall, at a discounted price, but had no place to play him once the designated hitter disappeared from the National League lexicon. The charge against Ozuna has been reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor but he still faces likely suspension — or at least administrative leave — from the league.

Any of the new outfield quartet are better than Abraham Almonte and Guillermo Heredia, who have been playing there, or erstwhile centerfielders Ender Inciarte (released) or Cristian Pache (demoted).

Once d’Arnaud comes back, the Braves will have 20-homer potential at every non-pitching spot in the lineup (Dansby Swanson just became the first shortstop to reach 20 homers for the Braves since Denis Menke in 1964). Few teams outside of Los Angeles can match that claim.

To say Anthopoulos pulled a rabbit out of his hat is the understatement of the summer. In fact, he found six of them. And you know what they say about rabbits multiplying.

So don’t count out these Braves. The tide is turning in their direction. Again.

Here’s The Pitch weekend editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ also writes baseball for Ball Nine, forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and more. His e.mail is ballauthor@gmail.com.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e634456ba7cc99084b100879d53478a9.blob

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
80 followers
Loading

More from IBWAA

Death Threats Be Not Proud: Not toward players, especially not toward their families

Little-known Brett Phillips made national headlines with Tampa Bay during the 2020 World Series.David B. King, Flickr, Blogspot. Whenever you or I have a bad day at the office, we get to go home (or, in my case, shut down, since I work from my home), shake it off, chill for the rest of the evening, and start all over again the next day.Read full story

No Cy Young for Jacob deGrom This Year

With time lost to injuries, Jacob deGrom won't win the National League's Cy Young Award this year.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The way Jacob deGrom pitched during the first half of this season, it looked like the writers would hand him his third Cy Young Award even before the campaign was completed.Read full story
1 comments

Four Days In September

Hoyt Wilhelm had a prominent place in Baltimore Orioles history.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. One of the most dominating pitching performances in pro baseball history happened in a four-day span in 1947.Read full story

Most Surprising Moves Of The 2021 Baseball Trade Deadline

Long-time Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo fills a gaping void at first base for the New York Yankees.Tony the Tiger, Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0. The baseball trade deadline is always full of surprises. Players virtually certain to be swapped sit still, others nobody talked about change addresses, and teams that think they can make snag a division crown over the last two months hold onto their vets like Grim Death — which is often the result, by the way.Read full story

Jim Thorpe: Olympian And Baseball Player

Jim Thorpe, one of the greatest athletes ever, tried his hand at baseball.public domain, WikiMedia Commons. With the Summer Olympics in full swing and baseball back in the games—the gold medal game is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, the next to last day of competition—it seems fitting to take a quick look at the major league players who have been a part of the Games outside of the official medal seeking baseball teams. Interestingly, it is a short list—a very short list.Read full story

John Valentin Says Greg Maddux Was Toughest Of Atlanta’s Cooperstown Troika

Ex-Met John Valentin rates Greg Maddux the best of Atlanta's treasured troika.1988 Ballpark Cape Cod League Prospects. David Cone, who pitched for both New York teams, lends his name to an annual golf tournament, sports memorabilia auction, and dinner held at the Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park, NJ. Founded 30 years ago by blind sportscaster Ed Lucas, the event raises money for handicapped people who have also lost their sight.Read full story

Best Recent Trade Deadline Trades

Curt Schilling's acquisition by Arizona helped the 2001 D'backs win a World Series.Googie Man, Creative Commons Share-Alike 3.0. As we're just days away from the trade deadline, teams are going to make a push to improve their clubs for their playoff run. Some trades that have come at this ;late date have made a massive impact and set the course for years. Here are a couple of trades before August 1st that were very successful:Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Braves Have Three Options At This Year's MLB Trade Deadline

Max Fried warming up before a Braves game in 2021TheRealOne523. The Atlanta Braves are in a tough spot leading up to the July 30 MLB trade deadline. There are going to have to be some big decisions to make with no clear cut answer on which route to take. The Braves have a solid core of young players on cheap contracts that will keep them competitive for years to come. On paper, they are a much better team than their record shows. Of course, we know this is due in large part to injuries. It is hard to stay competitive when you lose three of your top four hitters, a top rotation arm, and many other injuries sprinkled in.Read full story
Boston, MA

Buy Or Sale? Considering The Red Sox Pitching Situation

How will the Red Sox manage Chris Sale's return?Keith Allison - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. With Major League Baseball’s trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are swirling about which All-Stars will be on the move. Of course, the trade-to-rumor ratio will end heavily tilted towards rumors, and the trade deadline always brings surprises. With this backdrop, the most influential MLB game on Sunday might actually have been a Minor League Baseball Game: Harrisburg Senators @ Portland Sea Dogs.Read full story

It’s Time for MLB to Start Thinking Small

CitiField, home of the New York Mets since 2009Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch. Every year I read a handful of new articles about Major League Baseball’s attendance problems. And frankly, they’re getting boring, because no one seems to offer many solutions. COVID brought about another setback, as fans in 2020 learned to live without attending games.Read full story

Yankees Need Better Crowd Control Inside and Outside Their Ballpark

Yankee Stadium has a reputation for rowdy fans.Dan Schlossberg. The New York Yankees need to spend their money on security before they seek a pitcher, outfielder, or first baseman.Read full story

Flashback: Dennis Eckersley

Dennis Eckersley pitched for the Red Sox on his way to the Hall of Fame.Jon Gudorf Photography, Creative Commons Share-Alike 2.0. In the final MLB Draft presided over by Cleveland general manager Gabe Paul in June 1972, the club selected 17-year-old pitcher Dennis Lee Eckersley out of Washington Union High School in Fremont, CA in the third round.Read full story

Savvy San Diego Pilot Praises Padres Players Who Rescued Fans At Nationals Park

Padres manager Jayce Tingler removes starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.Ryan Casey Aquinaldo, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 4.0. Jayce Tingler doesn’t get much publicity outside San Diego. In fact, most baseball fans probably couldn’t identify him as manager of the Padres.Read full story

Even Down Under, MLB Can Take Over

Much was made in the aftermath of this year’s MLB All-Star Game about the impact of its participants who were born outside of the USA. With Shohei Ohtani (Japan) the American League’s winning pitcher, Liam Hendriks (Australia) notching the save and Vladimir Guerrero Jr (Canada) the game’s most valuable player, there was much celebration of baseball’s global reach.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Bookstore To Present All-Star Baseball Authors

Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies is on the 2021 National League All-Star team.Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch. Like Ozzie Albies, who said he was thrilled to make the National League’s All-Star roster, I was delighted to be included on the roster of baseball book authors speaking about the state of the game and signing at The Tattered Cover at 5 p.m. MST Sunday.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Dansby Swanson Is Best Trade Bait Braves Have

Star second baseman Ozzie Albies engages in pre-game practice with Braves coach Ron Washington.Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch. Bludgeoned by an injury bug that has assumed Godzillic proportions, the Atlanta Braves figure to be active dealers this month.Read full story
2 comments
Anaheim, CA

Shohei, Can't You See? Angels Star Belongs On One Side Only

Pitcher, hitter, or both? Shohei Ohtani is a two-way All-Star for 2021.Scott U, Flickr. Co-hosting MLB Now, Brian Kenny had the audacity to suggest that it’s time to consider restricting Shohei Ohtani to one or another role, and that the role should not be pitching. If you’re dying to blow up social media, which is just what Kenny’s commentary did, that’s one way to do it.Read full story
Colorado State

Coors Fails To Provide Usual Avalanche Of Runs

Who says Coors Field favors hitters? Not the 2021 All-StarsDan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch [IBWAA]. Maybe the players were distracted. Maybe they were thinking of other things, from title chases to future contracts. Maybe they were just exhausted by the thin air and the constant demands on their time.Read full story
Boston, MA

Red Sox Midseason Check-Up

Fenway Park is especially friendly to the first-place Boston Red SoxDan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch [IBWAA]. It’s officially the All-Star Break, and the Boston Red Sox are still atop the AL East standings and are tied for the most wins in the American League. I’m not sure how they’re doing it or how long they’ll keep it up, but it’s been an interesting ride nevertheless.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy