Most Surprising Moves Of The 2021 Baseball Trade Deadline

Long-time Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo fills a gaping void at first base for the New York Yankees. Tony the Tiger, Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0

By Dan Schlossberg

The baseball trade deadline is always full of surprises. Players virtually certain to be swapped sit still, others nobody talked about change addresses, and teams that think they can make snag a division crown over the last two months hold onto their vets like Grim Death — which is often the result, by the way.

Freddie Freeman’s expiring contract did not make him trade bait, but his Atlanta Braves still made bids to snare Joey Gallo and Starling Marte before they went elsewhere. Atlanta made four Deadline Day trades, coupled with two others completed after the All-Star Game, and wound up with slugging outfielders Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, and Eddie Rosario and closer Richard Rodriguez — surrendering only Bryse Wilson, Pablo Sandoval, Alex Jackson, and prospects.

Those names won’t set off any alarms but together, that’s an impressive haul for a team trying for its fourth straight division title.

With August waiver deals a thing of the past, all 30 clubs were active as buyers, sellers, or some combination of both. And all kept wary eyes on the upcoming off-season labor negotiations, with a very real threat of a work stoppage.

Now that 4:00 Friday has disappeared into the dustbin of history, here are a Baker’s Dozen of the most surprising deals:

Yankees get Joey Gallo and Joely Rodriguez for a package of prospects — New York lands the left-handed slugger it lacked all season, and a southpaw reliever to boot, in exchange for a package of prospects — none of them blue-chippers. For reasons unknown, Texas even agrees to pick up the entirety of Gallo’s paycheck for this season. A’s land Starling Marte for southpaw starter Jesus Luzardo — The low-budget Athletics, spending for a change, add a quality center-fielder in their bid to catch the Houston Astros in the American League West. Miami cuts payroll and adds a pitcher of promise. Dodgers rob the rebuilding Washington Nationals of All-Stars Max Scherzer, the aging but still skillful pitcher, and Trea Turner, a shortstop who will bide his time at second, then replace departing free agent Corey Seager. Another payroll-paring club, the Chicago Cubs, make a rare all-city trade, sending coveted closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox for injured second baseman Nick Madrigal and a prospect. Not to be outdone, the Cubs wreck their entire infield, sending Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees, Javy Baez to the Mets, and Kris Bryant to the Giants — and even agree to eat the remainder of the Rizzo contract. The Yankees wind up filling a gaping void at first base and in the lineup, as Rizzo, like Gallo, bats left-handed. Less than two years after winning their only world championship, the Washington Nationals throw in the towel, trading every good player but Juan Soto. Exiting this week, in addition to Scherzer and Turner, are Yan Gomes, Kyle Schwarber, Jon Lester, Josh Harrison, and every ounce of credibility. The Colorado Rockies, afraid of another Nolan Arenado aftermath, keep Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon, German Marquez, and their fourth-place rung in the National League West. Not a good time to stand still, guys. On the same day they return to Toronto for the first time in two years, the fourth-place Toronto Blue Jays tease their fans by bringing in new bullpen hands Brad Hand and Joakim Soria and much-sought starter Jose Berrios — giving the heavy-hitting Jays a real shot at a wild-card berth. At age 41, teams still trade for DH Nelson Cruz (Twins to Rays) and left-handed starter Rich Hill (Rays to Mets), with ancient Pablo Sandoval also hitting the road (Braves to Indians). After failing to land Tyler Anderson from Pittsburgh, the Phillies patch up their problematic pitching staff with a pair of Texas Rangers: starter Kyle Gibson and closer Ian Kennedy. But the Phils, Braves, and other suitors are jilted by Minnesota’s decision to keep center-fielder Byron Buxton. Philadelphia is rather desperate; it has not reached the playoffs or finished over .500 since 2011.

Former AP newsman Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is weekend editor of Here’s The Pitch; national baseball writer for forbes.com; senior baseball writer for Latino Sports; and contributor to USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and Ball Nine. He is also the author of 38 baseball books. Reach him at ballauthor@gmail.com.

