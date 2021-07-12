Dear Chicago Cubs, Try Not to Suck...Again

IBWAA

By Brian Harl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cz7Ez_0aunYEH600
Will Kris Bryant be in a Cubs uniform at the end of the season?Ian D'Andrea - Creative Commons

The Chicago Cubs have entered the All-Star break playing ball like the Bad News Bears. They have lost 13 of their last 15 games and sit dazedly tied for fourth place in the National League Central division, a full eight games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

It seems like the bottom has dropped out on a team that desperately needed a strong showing leading up to this week, lest the rebuild mob come calling - for real this time. There have been naysayers calling for a top-to-bottom rework of the team ever since they failed to repeat their historic 2016 World Series win, but fans like me continued to remain hopeful that the team, particularly the core of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Willson Contreras and Kyle Hendricks, would pull together and make another run at the title.

Unfortunately, an NLCS loss in 2017 and Wild Card game losses in 2018 and 2020 demonstrated that the Cubs while competitive never could find their way back to the Fall Classic. Now, the team faces some really tough decisions that quite likely will result in a noticeably different team composition before the end of this summer.

Back at the beginning of this core’s era, former Cubs manager Joe Maddon coined the phrase “try not to suck” as those were the words of advice he gave flashy shortstop Javier Baez as he prepared to kick off the 2015 season. The phrase became a tongue-in-cheek rallying cry for Cubs fans, who for years had been used to being disappointed by their Loveable Losers, yet now found themselves watching the ascension of a prime contender for the elusive World Series Title. Now, it seems like Cubs fans need to revisit that mantra and prepare to chant it quite literally. Instead of fighting for another postseason push, impending expiring contracts now put the franchise between a rock and a hard place.

The Cubs have tapdanced around extending Rizzo or Bryant, and trades of these stars now may be on the table when just a few weeks ago they would have been much less likely. Either of these would undoubtedly strike a blow to the gut of Cubs fans and depending on the return, could send the team further into a tailspin. Rizzo, the senior of the Cubs core, has been the de facto captain of the squad. The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner has spent the past decade with the Cubs and his departure would certainly be felt immediately, no matter what return the team received.

On the other hand, Bryant, a former Rookie of the Year and NL MVP, is a player who the Cubs could (and probably should) have built their entire team around. The level of talent and utility he brings to the team is difficult to match and despite some slumps and injury stints, he is a proven star that would be rare to replicate in a trade return. Honestly, a departure of his magnitude could be the nail in the coffin for the Cubs to be near-term contenders even if the remainder of the core is retained.

Times like these are never fun as a fan. Seeing the cracks and weathering start to break down your favorite team and usher in the uncertainties of a rebuild, which for Cubs fans brings thoughts of another 108 years consisting of some “coulda-shoulda” seasons sprinkled in with years of cellar-dwelling, can really put a damper on your outlook. At this point, the best advice might be as simple as the cliche saying, “don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” Corny? Sure. But sort of fitting? Absolutely. The Cubs reached the pinnacle and won the World Series, and since then, they have been competitive and flirted with greatness again over the past six years. Of course, multiple World Series titles would have been better than one, but in that same vein, one is undoubtedly better than none. And none is what Cubs fans had for a very, very long time.

We all knew this era was going to end someday, but many of us still aren’t quite ready to let it go. All in all, as a Cubs fan, I plan to remain optimistic. I remember being distraught in 2010 when the Cubs traded one of my favorite players at the time, Derek Lee, to the Braves for some pitching prospects who of course never worked out. I was angry, yet over time I got over it.

That’s not to say that I’ve not been critical of decisions the Cubs have made over the years I’ve been a fan. There have been plenty of times I shook my head in disbelief at some of the decisions the team made. I hated seeing Darvish shipped out just after he put together a Cy Young worthy season. I was a big fan of Maddon and wished he was brought back. I scratched my head when they non-tendered Schwarber only to bring in a guy who was pretty much brought the same thing to the table but was an outsider, Joc Pederson, to the team this offseason. But in a weird, somewhat sadistic way, that is part of the fun of being a fan for me. On one hand, I want Bryant, Rizzo, Baez, Contreras, and Hendricks to remain in Cubbie blue forever. But on the other hand, I’m a bit curious about what’s to come.

So, as the Cubs try to decide what to do next, really the only hope I have for the team going forward harkens back to Maddon’s words of wisdom in 2015: Try not to suck. I hope for consistent competitiveness in the division. I hope to see a mix of new players and older veterans hit dingers, make web gems, and throw some heat. And if I’m lucky, and the baseball gods see it fit, I hope to see the Cubs ascend to the top again and bring home another World Series trophy to the Friendly Confines.

Brian Harl is a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and a member of the IBWAA since 2014. He is an editor for the IBWAA Here’s The Pitch newsletter and is the host of IBWAA’s bi-monthly Zoom Meet-up Retired Numbers: Baseball History and Trivia. He is also a SABR member where he spends time assisting with the SABR Games Project. You can find him on Twitter @cubs_Corner.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e634456ba7cc99084b100879d53478a9.blob

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
78 followers
Loading

More from IBWAA

Most Surprising Moves Of The 2021 Baseball Trade Deadline

Long-time Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo fills a gaping void at first base for the New York Yankees.Tony the Tiger, Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0. The baseball trade deadline is always full of surprises. Players virtually certain to be swapped sit still, others nobody talked about change addresses, and teams that think they can make snag a division crown over the last two months hold onto their vets like Grim Death — which is often the result, by the way.Read full story

Jim Thorpe: Olympian And Baseball Player

Jim Thorpe, one of the greatest athletes ever, tried his hand at baseball.public domain, WikiMedia Commons. With the Summer Olympics in full swing and baseball back in the games—the gold medal game is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, the next to last day of competition—it seems fitting to take a quick look at the major league players who have been a part of the Games outside of the official medal seeking baseball teams. Interestingly, it is a short list—a very short list.Read full story

John Valentin Says Greg Maddux Was Toughest Of Atlanta’s Cooperstown Troika

Ex-Met John Valentin rates Greg Maddux the best of Atlanta's treasured troika.1988 Ballpark Cape Cod League Prospects. David Cone, who pitched for both New York teams, lends his name to an annual golf tournament, sports memorabilia auction, and dinner held at the Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park, NJ. Founded 30 years ago by blind sportscaster Ed Lucas, the event raises money for handicapped people who have also lost their sight.Read full story

Best Recent Trade Deadline Trades

Curt Schilling's acquisition by Arizona helped the 2001 D'backs win a World Series.Googie Man, Creative Commons Share-Alike 3.0. As we're just days away from the trade deadline, teams are going to make a push to improve their clubs for their playoff run. Some trades that have come at this ;late date have made a massive impact and set the course for years. Here are a couple of trades before August 1st that were very successful:Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Braves Have Three Options At This Year's MLB Trade Deadline

Max Fried warming up before a Braves game in 2021TheRealOne523. The Atlanta Braves are in a tough spot leading up to the July 30 MLB trade deadline. There are going to have to be some big decisions to make with no clear cut answer on which route to take. The Braves have a solid core of young players on cheap contracts that will keep them competitive for years to come. On paper, they are a much better team than their record shows. Of course, we know this is due in large part to injuries. It is hard to stay competitive when you lose three of your top four hitters, a top rotation arm, and many other injuries sprinkled in.Read full story
Boston, MA

Buy Or Sale? Considering The Red Sox Pitching Situation

How will the Red Sox manage Chris Sale's return?Keith Allison - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. With Major League Baseball’s trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are swirling about which All-Stars will be on the move. Of course, the trade-to-rumor ratio will end heavily tilted towards rumors, and the trade deadline always brings surprises. With this backdrop, the most influential MLB game on Sunday might actually have been a Minor League Baseball Game: Harrisburg Senators @ Portland Sea Dogs.Read full story

It’s Time for MLB to Start Thinking Small

CitiField, home of the New York Mets since 2009Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch. Every year I read a handful of new articles about Major League Baseball’s attendance problems. And frankly, they’re getting boring, because no one seems to offer many solutions. COVID brought about another setback, as fans in 2020 learned to live without attending games.Read full story

Yankees Need Better Crowd Control Inside and Outside Their Ballpark

Yankee Stadium has a reputation for rowdy fans.Dan Schlossberg. The New York Yankees need to spend their money on security before they seek a pitcher, outfielder, or first baseman.Read full story

Flashback: Dennis Eckersley

Dennis Eckersley pitched for the Red Sox on his way to the Hall of Fame.Jon Gudorf Photography, Creative Commons Share-Alike 2.0. In the final MLB Draft presided over by Cleveland general manager Gabe Paul in June 1972, the club selected 17-year-old pitcher Dennis Lee Eckersley out of Washington Union High School in Fremont, CA in the third round.Read full story

Savvy San Diego Pilot Praises Padres Players Who Rescued Fans At Nationals Park

Padres manager Jayce Tingler removes starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.Ryan Casey Aquinaldo, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 4.0. Jayce Tingler doesn’t get much publicity outside San Diego. In fact, most baseball fans probably couldn’t identify him as manager of the Padres.Read full story

Even Down Under, MLB Can Take Over

Much was made in the aftermath of this year’s MLB All-Star Game about the impact of its participants who were born outside of the USA. With Shohei Ohtani (Japan) the American League’s winning pitcher, Liam Hendriks (Australia) notching the save and Vladimir Guerrero Jr (Canada) the game’s most valuable player, there was much celebration of baseball’s global reach.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Bookstore To Present All-Star Baseball Authors

Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies is on the 2021 National League All-Star team.Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch. Like Ozzie Albies, who said he was thrilled to make the National League’s All-Star roster, I was delighted to be included on the roster of baseball book authors speaking about the state of the game and signing at The Tattered Cover at 5 p.m. MST Sunday.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Dansby Swanson Is Best Trade Bait Braves Have

Star second baseman Ozzie Albies engages in pre-game practice with Braves coach Ron Washington.Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch. Bludgeoned by an injury bug that has assumed Godzillic proportions, the Atlanta Braves figure to be active dealers this month.Read full story
2 comments
Anaheim, CA

Shohei, Can't You See? Angels Star Belongs On One Side Only

Pitcher, hitter, or both? Shohei Ohtani is a two-way All-Star for 2021.Scott U, Flickr. Co-hosting MLB Now, Brian Kenny had the audacity to suggest that it’s time to consider restricting Shohei Ohtani to one or another role, and that the role should not be pitching. If you’re dying to blow up social media, which is just what Kenny’s commentary did, that’s one way to do it.Read full story
Colorado State

Coors Fails To Provide Usual Avalanche Of Runs

Who says Coors Field favors hitters? Not the 2021 All-StarsDan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch [IBWAA]. Maybe the players were distracted. Maybe they were thinking of other things, from title chases to future contracts. Maybe they were just exhausted by the thin air and the constant demands on their time.Read full story
Boston, MA

Red Sox Midseason Check-Up

Fenway Park is especially friendly to the first-place Boston Red SoxDan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch [IBWAA]. It’s officially the All-Star Break, and the Boston Red Sox are still atop the AL East standings and are tied for the most wins in the American League. I’m not sure how they’re doing it or how long they’ll keep it up, but it’s been an interesting ride nevertheless.Read full story

Canadian Eh? Major League Baseball Comes To Vancouver

Fans enjoy a Vancouver Canadians game at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.Gateman1997 via Wikimedia Commons. If you live in Vancouver, Canada and you love baseball as I do, your eyes probably lit up when a recent survey dropped about the possibility of Major League Baseball coming to Vancouver.Read full story

Baseball Stat Guys Worries: I Got My wOBA Tangled in My rOBA and Tripped on My FIP

Can analytics reveal the true value of Hall of Fame centerfielder Rich Ashburn?Peter Bond, Philadelphia USA, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. If you are a baseball fan of a certain age, you probably learned most of what you know about baseball statistics like I did – from the backs of baseball cards. It was a simpler time. You rated your heroes by BA and ERA and H and HR and W and L and SO and BB and you were happy. Today things are much more complicated. Bill James and Moneyball and Sabermetrics happened and now all the data available can’t fit on a multi-page spreadsheet, let alone the back of a baseball card. All this data can be daunting to a baseball writer raised on AB and PO.Read full story

Baseball Czar’s Bizarre Changes To Hit Dustbin Of History

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred promises a rollback of pandemic rules changes.Arturo Pardavila III, Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. When Rob Manfred succeeded Bud Selig as Commissioner of Baseball, the move was widely greeted as a case of good news and bad news.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Did The Tigers Do A Good "Jobe" In The 2021 MLB Draft?

The temptation when covering a draft is to immediately give out grades on picks. This makes a lot of sense in the NFL and NBA Drafts, where early draft picks are often expected to immediately contribute to a team’s fortunes. The MLB Draft is different; since the MLB Draft began in 1965, only 25 players have gone from being drafted to appearing in an MLB game in the same year. The MLB Draft is about development and requires patience.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy