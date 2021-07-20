Shohei, Can't You See? Angels Star Belongs On One Side Only

Pitcher, hitter, or both? Shohei Ohtani is a two-way All-Star for 2021. Scott U, Flickr

By Jeff Kallman

Co-hosting MLB Now, Brian Kenny had the audacity to suggest that it’s time to consider restricting Shohei Ohtani to one or another role, and that the role should not be pitching. If you’re dying to blow up social media, which is just what Kenny’s commentary did, that’s one way to do it.

All season long, with Ohtani enjoying a full one so far, we’ve been hammered by the hype. The once-in-a-dozen-generations two-way star. The guy who’s going to put Babe Ruth in his place. The guy who can pin you back on the mound one minute and blast you to smithereens at the plate the next.

There’s just one problem with that. Yes, Ohtani can pitch—if you think a fielding-independent pitching rate a mere .61 below the league average makes him Jacob deGrom. Or if you think looking like a virtuoso one minute and a walk machine the next equals a Hall of Famer in the making.

Ohtani looks better on the mound than he really is because his team’s pitching staff doesn’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of batsmen everywhere — or anywhere. The team ERA is 4.98; the starters’ ERA is 4.83—without Ohtani’s 3.49 factored in. The good news is that Ohtani has an 11.7 strikeout-per-nine rate. The bad news is that he has a 4.7 walks-per-nine rate.

You’ll probably hate me for saying this, but those numbers are only slightly better on both ends than legendary minor league howitzer Steve Dalkowski’s four best cumulative seasons — in A-level ball. We’re talking about the best starting pitcher the Angels have right now.

Then Ohtani checks in at the plate. And hits ten tons. All of a sudden, the guy who’s barely better than Steve Dalkowski on the mound becomes Babe Ruth because it just so happens that he can also pitch a little with an ERA and FIP barely under four. Never mind that Ruth didn’t really become Ruth until he got his wish to move to the outfield full-time so that he could hit full time.

“Why would you stop him from doing one or the other,” an indignant New York Post columnist, Joel Sherman, demanded of Kenny?

“Because,” Kenny replied, “one could damage the other . . . He could thrive as your best offensive player. His ERA now is 3.60 If you can get that and .600 slugging, and he does both healthy, that’s great . . . [Ruth] became Babe Ruth when he was allowed to flourish offensively.”

Indeed. But Sherman remained just as relentless. “So you would like one of the 15-20 best starting pitchers in baseball to stop starting because you’re worried about something that could happen?”

“Yes,” Kenny said. “And you can see things happening to him on the field that could lead to a breakdown.”

Presumably, both referred to the injury factor. It’s not an unrealistic prospect. Ohtani isn’t exactly the hardest-throwing pitcher in the game. But he could still do something to his service shoulder, elbow, or arm that compromises his swing, even being a right-handed pitcher but a left-handed batter. He could still do something swinging the bat or running the bases that compromises him on the mound. It’s not unheard of.

DeGrom himself spent time out of action twice this season thanks to side issues caused by . . . swinging the bat. Adam Wainwright hasn’t been the same pitcher since he tore his Achilles tendon . . . running the bases. Max Fried missing three weeks after pulling a hamstring on the basepaths.

More pitchers than you think or care to think about get hurt on the offensive side of the ball. But what would happen to the Angels’ already inconsistent offense if Ohtani has to miss significant time on the injured list for any reason?

News flash: Ohtani isn’t even one of the Show’s top 20 pitchers in ERA terms. At this writing, he’s 34th. Or, in FIP terms, he’s tied for 30th.

At the plate it’s a very different story. He leads the entire Show with his .692 slugging percentage and he’s third with his 1.113 OPS. He’s also third with his 176 OPS+. Whether he’d be there if his storied teammate Mike Trout wasn’t on the injured list with a calf injury, nobody can know for certain.

That’s all without mentioning that, at this writing, Ohtani leads the Show with 31 home runs and has a shot at passing Ruth, Roger Maris, Mark McGwire, and Barry Bonds for single-season bombardment.

I get the hungering and hankering for someone like Ohtani, the so-called two-way player. I get that baseball has done such a terrible job finding and promoting its stars that Ohtani presents a brilliant opportunity entirely on his own. That’s great for the gate and the press. “Shut up and let us enjoy the ride,” Joe and Jane Fan holler at the Brian Kennys.

But it isn’t smart baseball.

Smart baseball requires the maximum placement of a player into the maximum position to do the best he has to help his team win with the least risk possible. It requires Shohei Ohtani to spend his complete days at the serious work of play at the plate. Do you really want a roll call of outsize talents ruined because the gate and the hype were allowed to override if not steamroll the game?

A man walking four batters per nine innings on the mound is a risk that really reduces his value from 11 to seven strikeouts per nine. The same man with a .745 real batting average in 2021 so far (total bases + walks + intentional walks + sacrifice flies + hit by pitches, divided by total plate appearances) is a man who can out-hit your pitching staff’s liabilities.

Go right ahead and keep up the two-way hype if it makes you happy.

Personally, I’d have loved nothing more than to see Ohtani live up to it both ways. Don’t mistake me. But I knew in my gut it wasn’t realistic.

In a saner time and place, a team administration that couldn’t see the big, big, big difference in the healthy Ohtani between what he does on the mound and what he does at the plate would be thrown overboard faster than an Ohtani home run travels from bat to bleachers.

Jeff Kallman is an IBWAA Life Member who writes Throneberry Fields Forever. He has written for the Society for American Baseball Research, for whom he is now one of the editors of their Games Project, plus The Hardball Times, Sports-Central, and other publications.

