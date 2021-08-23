Huntington, NY

Hiring in Huntington: Delivery Jobs, Security Work

HuntingtonNow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3o91_0bZm4idW00
Huntington Now

Huntington employers are looking to fill positions in security, shopping and delivery, and at the Paramount.

Store Loss Prevention Investigator, Sephora

  • Conduct surveillance on the sales floor as well as utilizing CCTV system to identify, observe, and apprehend or deter individuals from committing thefts
  • Prepare prompt and complete reports relative to all theft incidents, merchandise recoveries, accident investigations, and audits
  • Testify in court on behalf of the company, in any case, to which the investigator is summoned
  • Heighten and maintain awareness by attending and participating in store meetings, new hire trainings and continuous beauty adviser training.

Security, Cresco Labs

  • Operate under security protocols and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with local, state, and federal agencies overseeing the cannabis industry.
  • Submit reporting and security observations accurately and timely
  • Maintain a secure premises by patrolling the property; monitoring surveillance equipment; inspecting the building, equipment and access points; permitting entry
  • Prevent losses and damage by reporting irregularities; informing violators of Cresco Labs' policies; restraining trespassers
  • Provide routine checkups to ensure operation equipment is operating within compliance
  • Work with the dispensary manager to ensure patients feel comfortable, safe, and welcome

Delivery Work

Uber and Shipt are looking for workers and offer flexible schedules as job perk.

Shipt is looking for people to shop for and deliver products.

Uber needs drivers who are at least 21 and been driving for three or more years.
Uber Eats wants drivers who are at least 19 and willing to take a background check.

Driver, Society of St. Vincent dePaul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Store in Huntington is seeking a full-time driver who would be responsible for delivering furniture and picking up furniture donations in Suffolk County.

Merchandiser, Neptune Retail Solutions

Neptune Retail Solutions has immediate availability for a part-time merchandiser for the assigned territory route in the Huntington area. This territory averages approximately 10-30 hours per week. The company specializes in the installation of at-the-shelf merchandising, including the Instant Coupon Machine in major grocery and drug chains nationwide.

Servers, Skafos, Huntington Mediterranean American Grill

All positions, including servers, bartenders, host and hostesses, line cooks, food prep, management. Fulltime, parttime.

Servers, Skipper's Restaurant

Family oriented restaurant is looking to hire experienced servers who are motivated to work in a high-pace work setting. Full and parttime positions are available.

Servers, Old Fields Barbecue

Seeking friendly and energetic employees who will thrive in a positive, professional, and high volume work environment.

Banquet Staff, Water's Edge

Part-time servers needed for new catering facility in Centerport.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e19d4ed2a787077fc245174ace18cf4a.blob

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

Huntington, NY
870 followers
Loading

More from HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY

Bus Driver Shortage Strains After-School Transportation Schedules

With school reopening a week away, some districts are working to reconfigure bus schedules for after-school activities because of a serious shortage of drivers. Athletic events and other extracurricular activities appear to be the most likely to be affected in several districts because of the timing. Many athletic events depend on buses that depart about the same time as those transporting other students home. But, as daylight hours grow shorter in the fall, outdoor events could get squeezed.Read full story
1 comments
Huntington, NY

Residents Brace for Hurricane Henri; Cuomo Declares Emergency for LI

Drivers crowd gas station in Huntington to fill up ahead of storm Henri. Henri was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday morning and is expected to hit Long Island Sunday, the National Weather Service said.Read full story
5 comments
Huntington, NY

Huntington Hospital Limits Visitation Because of Covid-19 Spread

Huntington Hospital is limiting visitation because of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Dr. Michael B. Grosso, hospital medical director, said that the increasing spread of the virus means the hospital is seeing more Covid-19 patients admitted, either because they are primarily ill from the virus, or has been found in patients admitted for other purposes.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Lupinacci Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole

Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci was involved in an accident with his town-issued car last week in West Hills. No serious injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred Aug. 8, and the town’s General Services department towed the car away for repair.Read full story
Northport, NY

Northport Restaurant Takes Heat Over Michael Vick Photo

Dozens of Huntington area residents are denouncing Robke's restaurant in Northport for posting a photo of staff with Michael Vick, the former NFL quarterback who went to prison for his participation in a dogfighting ring.Read full story
24 comments
Huntington, NY

US Census: Snapshot of Population Changes in Huntington

The US Census began releasing data last week from its 2020 survey of Americans, showing a decline in the White population, and an increase in the percentage of Asian and Hispanic residents.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Huntington Native Named Knight Foundation Executive

A former Huntington man has been named a vice president of a foundation that supports journalism, community projects and the arts. James Brady, who graduated from Huntington High School in 1985, was named vice president/journalism of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. He will start in the new job on Aug. 30.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Cuomo Says All Healthcare Workers Must Get Covid-19 Vaccination

All healthcare workers in New York State will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Gov Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday, effective Sept. 27. The order applies to staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate care settings, with limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons.Read full story
2 comments
Huntington, NY

Police Boost Car Seat Safety; Firefighter Rescues Pets

Suffolk police inspected and installed car seats Saturday for families in Huntington Station. Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron stopped by the operation at Huntington Manor Fire Department, where officers inspected the seats for damage, correct fit for their occupants, and proper installation. They also provided new ones where needed.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Athletic Directors Named in Huntington, S. Huntington

New athletic directors have been named by the Huntington and South Huntington school districts. Huntington named James Hoops, who has worked for the district for more than 37 years, to succeed Georgia McCarthy, while South Huntington appointed David Barth, succeeding Dr. Jim Wright. Both Wright and McCarthy retired from their districts.Read full story
1 comments
Huntington, NY

Huntington Declares Bald Eagle Day to Celebrate Pair

What started as a casual hobby for a few eagle-eyed residents but turned into a draw for people all over the world has been recognized with the establishment of Bald Eagles of Centerport Day on Sept. 25.Read full story
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County Health Agency Recommends Mask Use in Schools

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services is recommending that school districts maintain the same mask and physical distancing requirements that were previously in place.Read full story
1 comments
Huntington, NY

Utility Asks Customers to Save on Energy as Heat, Humidity Roll In

With temperatures in the 90s and high humidity expected for the next few days, PSEG-LI asked customers Tuesday to try to scale back their use of electricity. A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday and Thursday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The heat index for Wednesday is forecast at 100; for Thursday the index could reach 104. Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through Friday and beyond, with rain possible late evening or overnight during the three-day heat wave.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Gov. Cuomo Resigns in Sex Harassment Scandal

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon in the wake of multiple sex-harassment charges and the threat of impeachment. He said his resignation, leaving his third term unfinished, would take effect in 14 days.Read full story
7 comments
Huntington Station, NY

Pediatrician Offers Tips for Preparing Children to Return to School

Dr. Sara Siddiqui, a pediatrician in Huntington Station, offers this advice about how to prepare your children to return to in-person school. Transition to school: If your child was attending virtual or hybrid last school year, a transition and return to full in person learning will be important to discuss. Consider taking a tour or walk through with your child to help to reduce stress or first day jitters. Reach out to the school guidance counselor or your pediatrician to discuss any concerns. Socializing with a small group of friends outdoors and attending an orientation prior to the start of school will be helpful too.Read full story
Huntington, NY

PSEG-LI Nearing Completion of 'Smart' Meter Installation

PSEG-LI has nearly completed installation of new meters in the Huntington area that it says will improve the accuracy of readings and the efficiency of collecting data on power use.Read full story
Huntington, NY

NY State Hands School Covid-19 Rules Back to Local Control

School districts will decide their own policies on Covid-19 masks and other school safety, the state Department of Health said Thursday. “With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are re-established as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, state commissioner of health, in a letter released by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office.Read full story
4 comments
Huntington, NY

Covid-19 Mask, Vaccination Requirements Increasing

As the number of Covid-19 cases creeps higher in the Huntington area, businesses and employers are setting increased mask rules and vaccination requirements. School districts are awaiting direction from the state Health and Education departments about masks and other rules. That need to wait for state guidance hasn’t stopped some residents from demanding that districts eliminate mask requirements.Read full story
3 comments
Huntington, NY

Cook Wins Fight for Spot on November Ballot

A State Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Gene Cook in his fight to appear on the November ballot as a candidate for Huntington town supervisor. New York State Supreme Court Judge John Leo upheld Cook’s right to be on the ballot, running on the STOP LIPA line. Ed Smyth, Huntington Republican candidate for supervisor, had challenged Cook’s petitions, claiming some of them were forgeries. Several witnesses testified to how they collected petitions to put Cook’s name on the ballot.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy