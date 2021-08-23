Hiring in Huntington: Delivery Jobs, Security Work

Huntington Now

Huntington employers are looking to fill positions in security, shopping and delivery, and at the Paramount.

Store Loss Prevention Investigator, Sephora

Conduct surveillance on the sales floor as well as utilizing CCTV system to identify, observe, and apprehend or deter individuals from committing thefts

Prepare prompt and complete reports relative to all theft incidents, merchandise recoveries, accident investigations, and audits

Testify in court on behalf of the company, in any case, to which the investigator is summoned

Heighten and maintain awareness by attending and participating in store meetings, new hire trainings and continuous beauty adviser training.

Security, Cresco Labs

Operate under security protocols and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with local, state, and federal agencies overseeing the cannabis industry.

Submit reporting and security observations accurately and timely

Maintain a secure premises by patrolling the property; monitoring surveillance equipment; inspecting the building, equipment and access points; permitting entry

Prevent losses and damage by reporting irregularities; informing violators of Cresco Labs' policies; restraining trespassers

Provide routine checkups to ensure operation equipment is operating within compliance

Work with the dispensary manager to ensure patients feel comfortable, safe, and welcome

Delivery Work

Uber and Shipt are looking for workers and offer flexible schedules as job perk.

Shipt is looking for people to shop for and deliver products.

Uber needs drivers who are at least 21 and been driving for three or more years.

Uber Eats wants drivers who are at least 19 and willing to take a background check.

Driver, Society of St. Vincent dePaul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Store in Huntington is seeking a full-time driver who would be responsible for delivering furniture and picking up furniture donations in Suffolk County.

Merchandiser, Neptune Retail Solutions

Neptune Retail Solutions has immediate availability for a part-time merchandiser for the assigned territory route in the Huntington area. This territory averages approximately 10-30 hours per week. The company specializes in the installation of at-the-shelf merchandising, including the Instant Coupon Machine in major grocery and drug chains nationwide.

Servers, Skafos, Huntington Mediterranean American Grill

All positions, including servers, bartenders, host and hostesses, line cooks, food prep, management. Fulltime, parttime.

Servers, Skipper's Restaurant

Family oriented restaurant is looking to hire experienced servers who are motivated to work in a high-pace work setting. Full and parttime positions are available.

Servers, Old Fields Barbecue

Seeking friendly and energetic employees who will thrive in a positive, professional, and high volume work environment.

Banquet Staff, Water's Edge

Part-time servers needed for new catering facility in Centerport.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.