Huntington, NY

Cuomo Says All Healthcare Workers Must Get Covid-19 Vaccination

HuntingtonNow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4ZuJ_0bTG6V1x00
Northwell Health

All healthcare workers in New York State will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Gov Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday, effective Sept. 27.

The order applies to staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities,  including nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate care settings, with limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons.  

To date, 75% of the state’s ~450,000 hospital workers, 74% of the state’s ~30,000 adult care facility workers, and 68% of the state’s ~145,500 nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series. Cuomo’s office said the incoming administration of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will succeed Cuomo after he leaves office under a cloud invoving sex-harassment complaints, had been briefed.

Dr. Nick Fitterman, executive director of Huntington Hospital, welcomed the announcement.

“This is a terrific step by our state leadership and ensures that every patient and family member that wherever they go to seek care, the providers will be vaccinated. There will be no gaps.“It’s  critically important that we protect the vulnerable,he said. “This will help raise the total vaccine numbers in our communities and reduce the mutation of the virus and the spread. “We at Huntington Hospital are above 80 percent (vaccinated) and this will help push us over” the top.He said some people are reluctant to receive the vaccination because of concerns about their effect on pregnancy and fertility, but a CDC report last week said, “The benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy and that here is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.”Cuomo said, “When COVID ambushed New York last year, New Yorkers acted, while the Federal Government denied the problem. Now, the Delta variant is spreading across the nation and across New York — new daily positives are up over 1000% over the last six weeks, and over 80 percent of recent positives in New York State are linked to the Delta variant. We must now act again to stop the spread. Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine. We have always followed the science, and we’re doing so again today, with these recommendations by Dr. Zucker and federal and state health experts. But we need to do more.”

Cuomo also announced that the Department of Health has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation last week. Eligible New Yorkers can receive their third dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series, effective immediately.

The CDC recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose, including people who have:

  • Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
  • Received an organ transplant and are taking medications to suppress the immune system;
  • Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection;
  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, cancer chemotherapy that causes sever immunosuppression, or other medications that may suppress your immune response.

New Yorkers should contact their healthcare provider about whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them at this time.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e19d4ed2a787077fc245174ace18cf4a.blob

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

Huntington, NY
848 followers
Loading

More from HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY

Huntington Hospital Limits Visitation Because of Covid-19 Spread

Huntington Hospital is limiting visitation because of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Dr. Michael B. Grosso, hospital medical director, said that the increasing spread of the virus means the hospital is seeing more Covid-19 patients admitted, either because they are primarily ill from the virus, or has been found in patients admitted for other purposes.Read full story

Lupinacci Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole

Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci was involved in an accident with his town-issued car last week in West Hills. No serious injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred Aug. 8, and the town’s General Services department towed the car away for repair.Read full story
Northport, NY

Northport Restaurant Takes Heat Over Michael Vick Photo

Dozens of Huntington area residents are denouncing Robke's restaurant in Northport for posting a photo of staff with Michael Vick, the former NFL quarterback who went to prison for his participation in a dogfighting ring.Read full story
24 comments
Huntington, NY

US Census: Snapshot of Population Changes in Huntington

The US Census began releasing data last week from its 2020 survey of Americans, showing a decline in the White population, and an increase in the percentage of Asian and Hispanic residents.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Huntington Native Named Knight Foundation Executive

A former Huntington man has been named a vice president of a foundation that supports journalism, community projects and the arts. James Brady, who graduated from Huntington High School in 1985, was named vice president/journalism of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. He will start in the new job on Aug. 30.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Police Boost Car Seat Safety; Firefighter Rescues Pets

Suffolk police inspected and installed car seats Saturday for families in Huntington Station. Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron stopped by the operation at Huntington Manor Fire Department, where officers inspected the seats for damage, correct fit for their occupants, and proper installation. They also provided new ones where needed.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Athletic Directors Named in Huntington, S. Huntington

New athletic directors have been named by the Huntington and South Huntington school districts. Huntington named James Hoops, who has worked for the district for more than 37 years, to succeed Georgia McCarthy, while South Huntington appointed David Barth, succeeding Dr. Jim Wright. Both Wright and McCarthy retired from their districts.Read full story
1 comments
Huntington, NY

Huntington Declares Bald Eagle Day to Celebrate Pair

What started as a casual hobby for a few eagle-eyed residents but turned into a draw for people all over the world has been recognized with the establishment of Bald Eagles of Centerport Day on Sept. 25.Read full story
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County Health Agency Recommends Mask Use in Schools

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services is recommending that school districts maintain the same mask and physical distancing requirements that were previously in place.Read full story
1 comments
Huntington, NY

Utility Asks Customers to Save on Energy as Heat, Humidity Roll In

With temperatures in the 90s and high humidity expected for the next few days, PSEG-LI asked customers Tuesday to try to scale back their use of electricity. A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday and Thursday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The heat index for Wednesday is forecast at 100; for Thursday the index could reach 104. Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through Friday and beyond, with rain possible late evening or overnight during the three-day heat wave.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Gov. Cuomo Resigns in Sex Harassment Scandal

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon in the wake of multiple sex-harassment charges and the threat of impeachment. He said his resignation, leaving his third term unfinished, would take effect in 14 days.Read full story
7 comments
Huntington Station, NY

Pediatrician Offers Tips for Preparing Children to Return to School

Dr. Sara Siddiqui, a pediatrician in Huntington Station, offers this advice about how to prepare your children to return to in-person school. Transition to school: If your child was attending virtual or hybrid last school year, a transition and return to full in person learning will be important to discuss. Consider taking a tour or walk through with your child to help to reduce stress or first day jitters. Reach out to the school guidance counselor or your pediatrician to discuss any concerns. Socializing with a small group of friends outdoors and attending an orientation prior to the start of school will be helpful too.Read full story
Huntington, NY

PSEG-LI Nearing Completion of 'Smart' Meter Installation

PSEG-LI has nearly completed installation of new meters in the Huntington area that it says will improve the accuracy of readings and the efficiency of collecting data on power use.Read full story
Huntington, NY

NY State Hands School Covid-19 Rules Back to Local Control

School districts will decide their own policies on Covid-19 masks and other school safety, the state Department of Health said Thursday. “With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are re-established as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, state commissioner of health, in a letter released by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office.Read full story
4 comments
Huntington, NY

Covid-19 Mask, Vaccination Requirements Increasing

As the number of Covid-19 cases creeps higher in the Huntington area, businesses and employers are setting increased mask rules and vaccination requirements. School districts are awaiting direction from the state Health and Education departments about masks and other rules. That need to wait for state guidance hasn’t stopped some residents from demanding that districts eliminate mask requirements.Read full story
3 comments
Huntington, NY

Cook Wins Fight for Spot on November Ballot

A State Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Gene Cook in his fight to appear on the November ballot as a candidate for Huntington town supervisor. New York State Supreme Court Judge John Leo upheld Cook’s right to be on the ballot, running on the STOP LIPA line. Ed Smyth, Huntington Republican candidate for supervisor, had challenged Cook’s petitions, claiming some of them were forgeries. Several witnesses testified to how they collected petitions to put Cook’s name on the ballot.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Family of 8 Rescued as Boat Overturns in Huntington Bay

Huntington bay constables rescued a family of eight from Huntington Bay after a wave overturned their boat on Sunday. The 16-foot boat was carrying a Huntington Station family of four adults and four children, ages 1 to 10, the Town of Huntington said. One child, a 4-year-old, was initially trapped under the vessel but was rescued by his father, the town said. The boat is registered to Jose Marco Moreira from Huntington Station.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Number of Covid-19 Patients at Huntington Hospital On the Rise

The number of Covid-19 patients at Huntington Hospital has doubled in recent days, Dr. Nick Fitterman, executive director, said Monday, increasing from 5 to 10. He said that nine of the 10 current Covid-19 patients were not vaccinated against the disease.Read full story
New York City, NY

More Suits Filed Against Ex-Harborfields Teacher, District

Three more lawsuits have been filed by several women against a retired Harborfields teacher, the school district and the Board of Education, alleging that he sexually abused them when they were students. The newest lawsuits bring the total number of claims to five.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy