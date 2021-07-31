Huntington Hospital Awarded Top Rating

Huntington Now

Four Northwell Hospitals, including Huntington Hospital, have been ranked in the top 50 in medical specialty areas, according to US News & World Report.

Huntington Hospital was ranked 10th-best in the state and 12th in the region, and its orthopedics (44th) program achieved national status once again with pulmonology and lung surgery jumping to 47th.

Three other Northwell hospitals – Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park – rate among the top seven hospitals in the New York metropolitan area and the entire state, according to US News’ analysis of more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide

Northwell Health played a leading role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, from providing diagnostic testing to delivering vaccines and treating the sick.

“Northwell Health’s patient-centric culture, along with the collaboration our staff displays each day, is not only reflected in these impressive rankings, but in the fact that we helped New Yorkers get through the worst health care crisis in a century,” said Michael J. Dowling, president and chief executive officer of Northwell Health. “I am extremely proud of our hospital leadership, physicians, nurses and all of our caregivers for their dedication, compassion and expertise.”

Lenox Hill Hospital, the fourth-ranked medical center in the state and New York region, achieved top-50 national ratings in seven medical specialties: neurology and neurosurgery (23rd best in the nation), orthopedics (25th), ear, nose and throat (27th), cardiology and heart surgery (28th), gynecology (31st), diabetes and endocrinology (38th) and geriatrics (39th).

North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) ranked fifth in the metro area and state and is Long Island’s top hospital, according to US News. The hospital was nationally recognized in eight specialties: pulmonology (17th), cardiology and heart surgery (21st), orthopedics (24th), urology (25th), geriatrics (29th), diabetes and endocrinology (31st), gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery (39th) and neurology and neurosurgery (46th).

Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center ranked seventh (tied) in the metro area and state and was nationally recognized in five specialties: gynecology (15th), neurology and neurosurgery (20th), urology (22nd), ear, nose and throat (40th), and geriatrics (47th).

US News conducts a separate analysis of the nation’s best children’s hospitals. In the latest survey results released on June 15, Northwell’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park was ranked No. 1 in New York State and earned top 50 national rankings for exceptional care in nine pediatric specialties. The largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State, Cohen Children’s has been ranked among the nation’s top children’s hospitals by US News for 15 consecutive years.

This marks the 32nd edition of US News’ Best Hospitals rankings.

