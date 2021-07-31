New Steakhouse to Expand Huntington Restaurant Offerings

Fogo de Chao

When Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse opens late this fall at Walt Whitman Shops, it will add to the expanding number of Latin American restaurants in the Huntington area.

Moving into the southwest corner of the mall, the restaurant will be the fourth Fogo de Chão in the New York metropolitan area, and the second on Long Island, joining Carle Place.

“Fogo offers a unique dining experience that goes beyond a traditional restaurant setting,” said Barry McGowan, chief executive officer of Fogo de Chão. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to bring our experience to New Yorkers for nearly 10 years, and we look forward to soon serving our trademark Brazilian hospitality to guests in Huntington Station, as well.”

Designed in partnership with GH+A Design Studios, the new restaurant will feature a bar, lounge and an authentic Churrasco Grill where guests will be able to watch Fogo’s gaucho chefs butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over an open flame. The restaurant will have over 300 seats, as well as an open-air outdoor patio.

The company said the restaurant will feature a marble exterior, soaring windows, modern chandeliers, natural wood paneling and rich colors,a glass-encased wine room, and a dry-aged meat cabinet for in-house aging.

Its menu will include a variety of hand-carved, fire-roasted meats and seafood options, seasonal dishes, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

A weekday lunch option starting at $15 will also be available, along with specialty Brazilian-inspired cocktails, award-winning South American wines, premium whiskey and bourbon, and All-Day Happy Hour in both the bar and dining room. The Huntington Station location will also offer takeout and offsite catering options.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

The chain has 56 locations across the globe, including 44 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East.

