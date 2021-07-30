Hiring in Huntington: Retail Manager, Bartender Jobs

Huntington Now

If you are looking for work in Huntington, these employers and many others want to talk with you.

Assistant Store Manager, Everything But Water

The assistant store manager supports the store manager in the day-to-day operations, including sales, staff and inventory management. Tasks include:

Manage sales and expenses to optimize results

-Ensure the store is clean, stocked, organized and priced correctly

-Demonstrate a clear understanding of daily sales and goals

-Ability to manage store in all levels in Store Managers absence

-Provide superior customer service

Server/Bartender, Centerport Yacht Club

Deliver a high level of customer service to each member

Keep bar area clean in accordance with the company’s guidelines as well as the requirements of the local health department

Maintain accurate charges throughout the night

Develop an efficient work pace that keeps the members at the bar and in the dining room satisfied at all times

Bartenders, Huntington Country Club

Take beverage orders from members and servers.

Prepare and serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks consistent with the Club’s standard drink recipes.

Learns the names and personally recognize members.

Truck Driver, Contractor Express

CDL license with Class A required. Ability to drive stick shift. – Heavy lifting- required to load and unload truck. – Prior experience driving a truck with a piggyback. – Experience operating a forklift. – Good written/verbal communication skills. – Building material background a plus.

Registered Nurse – Mother/Baby – Huntington Hospital

Per diem. Performs an age specific plan of care for a designated group of patients using the nursing process of assessment, diagnosis, outcome identification, planning, implementation and evaluation of patient care. Collaborates with physicians and other health team members in coordinating and implementing procedures and treatments. Uses leadership skills/clinical judgment in coordinating patient care and directing/delegating activities of the patient care unit team. Responsibilities include:1. Assesses the patient’s physiologic health status* Conducts patient interview, explains policies and procedures to patient/significant others, reviews patient’s chart and answers questions correctly and courteously;* Assesses gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, respiratory, renal and neurological health status;* Determines mobility, sensory deficits, prostheses use, and skin condition and adjusts plan of care

