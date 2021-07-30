Huntington, NY

Musicfest on the Water Draws Thousands

The Huntington Lighthouse Musicfest brings together music fans, boaters and history aficionados drawn by their interest in preserving the lighthouse situated in Huntington Harbor.

Organizers say the Sept. 4 event on the North Shore of Long Island, NY, is unique, the only such festival conducted entirely at a working lighthouse on the water.

The end of summer show, held under the typically sunny, deep blue skies of September in New York, brings in boaters, kayakers, paddleboarders and others. It features a variety of music, most especially traditional rock.

The goal is to have fun and enjoy the beautiful views of the harbor, lighthouse and shreline, while raising funds for the preservation of the Beaux Art style lighthouse, which was completed in 1912. The structure sits on a foundation of reinforced concrete, which was originally constructed on land and floated out into the harbor, and a wall of large stones thrown together at its base.

The musicfest began as a way to raise money for the operational lighthouse, which had begun to deteriorate after its signal operation was made automatic. In 1988, it was added to the National Register for Historic Buildings.

In the past, the musicfest has drawn as many as 7,000 people who arrive in their boats for the event, and then spend the day eating, listening to some of their favorite tunes, and diving and swimming from their boats while the bands rock on. The crowds are friendly as boaters share space on the water and a love of music.

It is scheduled this year to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After last year's shutdown of nearly all events, including the musicfest, organizers say they're ready to party on. And they hope everyone else is, too.

