Huntington, NY

Zoning Proposal Sets Off Huntington Town Board Battle

HuntingtonNow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ti3dq_0auUKrlE00
Huntington Town HallHuntingtonNow

A proposed change in downtown zoning rules that is scheduled for a public hearing Tuesday has provoked an uproar online and dueling press releases from members of the Town Board.

Councilman Mark Cuthbertson announced that he will ask that his resolution be removed from the agenda at the morning workshop that precedes  the 2 p.m. meeting.

“I want to thank each resident that reached out to me with their concerns about this hearing,”  Cuthbertson said.  “The extensive feedback made it clear that Town residents are against the proposed code change.”

Council members Eugene Cook and Joan Cergol both said they’d support withdrawing it.

But Town Councilman Ed Smyth issued a press release encouraging residents to  come out to the Town Board meeting anyway and express their opinions about the proposal.

“It is important for my colleagues who are pushing for this monumental change to the zoning code to hear the public’s opinion about the state of development in our town,” Smyth said. “Even if this matter is withdrawn by resolution, the public can voice their opinions during the public portion of the board meeting. I encourage everyone to come to Town Hall on Tuesday and let their voices be heard.  I don’t think my colleagues are going to like what they hear from the public.”

At issue is a resolution that would give the  Planning Board authority to grant special use permits for residential apartment buildings that are within 1,500 feet from one of the town’s five hamlet center boundaries, subject to other restrictions.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first in-person session of the Town Board since the Covid-19 epidemic shut down nearly all public events in the spring of 2020.

“I have always supported public hearings, even when I have publicly announced that I don’t agree with proposed development or town code amendment; as the public hearing allows Huntington taxpayers to be heard by the Town Board, as to what they want for Huntington,” Cook said. “I am proud that over the last several years, many residents have become active in reaching out to the Town Board, prior to the public hearing, as in this case, to make us aware of their thoughts on a matter and the overwhelming majority does not support this code change. I thank my colleagues Councilman Cuthbertson and Councilwoman Cergol for working together with me to request the Supervisor to withdraw this public hearing.”

And Cergol said, “Cancelling the public hearing on this proposal is the right thing to do. I appreciate and look forward to continuing engagement with our residents as we work together to build solutions to tackle the challenges that lie ahead in our post pandemic world.”

Online, several residents have been rallying others to show up to oppose the zoning proposal.

One poster wrote,

“THEY ARE COUNTING ON IT THAT “THE PEOPLE” WON’T SHOW UP ON JULY 13th!!!!

“DO WHAT YOU CAN TO GET THERE AS IF YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT!!DON’T ALLOW THEM TO JUST PUSH FORWARD!”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e19d4ed2a787077fc245174ace18cf4a.blob

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

Huntington, NY
746 followers
Loading

More from HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY

Family of 8 Rescued as Boat Overturns in Huntington Bay

Huntington bay constables rescued a family of eight from Huntington Bay after a wave overturned their boat on Sunday. The 16-foot boat was carrying a Huntington Station family of four adults and four children, ages 1 to 10, the Town of Huntington said. One child, a 4-year-old, was initially trapped under the vessel but was rescued by his father, the town said. The boat is registered to Jose Marco Moreira from Huntington Station.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Number of Covid-19 Patients at Huntington Hospital On the Rise

The number of Covid-19 patients at Huntington Hospital has doubled in recent days, Dr. Nick Fitterman, executive director, said Monday, increasing from 5 to 10. He said that nine of the 10 current Covid-19 patients were not vaccinated against the disease.Read full story
New York City, NY

More Suits Filed Against Ex-Harborfields Teacher, District

Three more lawsuits have been filed by several women against a retired Harborfields teacher, the school district and the Board of Education, alleging that he sexually abused them when they were students. The newest lawsuits bring the total number of claims to five.Read full story
Huntington, NY

New Steakhouse to Expand Huntington Restaurant Offerings

When Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse opens late this fall at Walt Whitman Shops, it will add to the expanding number of Latin American restaurants in the Huntington area.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Huntington Hospital Awarded Top Rating

Four Northwell Hospitals, including Huntington Hospital, have been ranked in the top 50 in medical specialty areas, according to US News & World Report. Huntington Hospital was ranked 10th-best in the state and 12th in the region, and its orthopedics (44th) program achieved national status once again with pulmonology and lung surgery jumping to 47th.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Hiring in Huntington: Retail Manager, Bartender Jobs

If you are looking for work in Huntington, these employers and many others want to talk with you. The assistant store manager supports the store manager in the day-to-day operations, including sales, staff and inventory management. Tasks include:Read full story
Huntington, NY

Musicfest on the Water Draws Thousands

The Huntington Lighthouse Musicfest brings together music fans, boaters and history aficionados drawn by their interest in preserving the lighthouse situated in Huntington Harbor.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Huntington Officials Plead for DWI Reduction, Driving Safety

Huntington officials, Suffolk County police and the parents of a young victim of a drunken driver pleaded Wednesday for residents to drive more safely. Insp. William Scrima, commanding officer of the Second Precinct, said, “We all know how painful 2020 was for everybody and were all excited to go out and socialize again.Read full story
East Northport, NY

D-Day Flight Re-Enactment Program to Include 3 World War II Vets

Three World War II veterans, including Gene Leavy of East Northport, will take part in a program that re-enacts the D-Day invasion Saturday at the American Airpower Museum in East Farmingdale.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Libraries Offer Olympic Books, 9/11 Art Exhibit

Public libraries kept busy throughout the Covid-19 epidemic, and they haven’t slowed down as everything reopens. Here are a few of the events happening at libraries around Huntington.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Melville Tops Covid-19 Vaccination Rate in Huntington

Melville has the highest percentage of residents in the Town of Huntington who are vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, according to figures released Monday by New York State.Read full story
1 comments
Huntington, NY

Happenings Around Huntington This Week

Here are some of the events happening around the Huntington area this coming week:. Monday: The Town of Huntington's summer movie series continues, with Trolls: World Tour showing at Crab Meadow Beach. Gates open at 6p.m., with the movie showing at about 8:30 p.m. The movie is free but residents are asked to bring a non-perishable item of food to contribute to a food bank.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Huntington Businesses Celebrate at Seaside Soiree

Representatives of many Huntington businesses that fought through the Covid-19 epidemic to survive took part Tuesday in the Seaside Soiree, an annual Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce event at Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.Read full story
Northport, NY

Couple Turns Their Wedding Into a Gift of Charity

What do diapers, strollers, food and onesies have to do with a wedding?. Seemingly nothing, unless you happened to be a guest of Larry Chancey and Donna O’Riordan, a longtime couple who tied the knot in an informal backyard celebration this weekend.Read full story
Suffolk County, NY

Coindre Hall Boathouse Work Leads to Opposition

The future of the dilapidated boathouse at Coindre Hall has community activists opposing plans and the work that has gone on so far at the Suffolk County park. Environmental Conservation police from the state Department of Environmental Conservation issued a stop-work order Friday, the day after first visiting the site while it investigates whether permits are in place beyond one already in hand for bulkhead work. Among other issues, activists are complaining that wetland vegetation has been improperly removed.Read full story
Northport, NY

Family Raising Funds to Send Coach to Paralympic Games

Brannigans with coach Sonja RobinsonEdie Brannigan. Supporters of Northport runner Mikey Brannigan have set up afundraising campaign for his personal coach to be able to attend the Olympic/Paralympic Games in Tokyo.Read full story
Northport, NY

Schools: Tree Dedication; Pre-K Applications

The Elwood Board of Education recently dedicated a tree to former Board of Education President Julia Fried. The tree, which is located in the courtyard of Elwood Middle School, was dedicated to Fried, who died in 2020. A board member beginning in 2014, she served the district as both board president and vice president and was an integral part of the school community. She served as an active member of the PTA and Elwood Educational Endowment, as well as leader for other district initiatives.Read full story
Suffolk County, NY

Bellone Calls Woman's Claim of Assault by Police 'False'

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk police said Friday that there was no merit to a woman’s complaint that she was assaulted by police when she attempted to help a gunshot victim at a Dix Hills party.Read full story
4 comments
Huntington, NY

Campaign: GOP Reminder; Golf Outing

Huntington Republican chair Tom McNally has sent a stern note to party members reminding them that Ed Smyth, and not Gene Cook, is their candidate for town supervisor. And he accuses Democrats of co-opting Cook.Read full story
Huntington, NY

Grandmother of 11 Beats Covid-19, Pancreatitis

Huntington Hospital celebrated a visit Tuesday from a grandmother of 11 who recovered after a six–month bout with a near-fatal case of pancreatitis. Alisa White, 61, of Wyandanch, was admitted to South Shore University Hospital with severe pancreatitis in January, after surviving a prolonged hospital stay with COVID-19. Doctors say the pancreatitis was a direct result of complications from the coronavirus.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy