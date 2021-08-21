"It's On You, Joe" Full Livestream Video of Bomb Threat Suspect Ray Roseberry

Ray Roseberry addresses President Biden in livestream photo credit Ray Roseberry livestream

Cleveland County Man Arrested After Five-Hour-Long Standoff with Capitol Police

According to officials, at 9:15 on Thursday, Floyd Ray Roseberry, a 49-year old man from Grover, N.C., drove up onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. in a black pick-up truck with no license plates.

When an officer approached him, Roseberry claimed he had explosives in his truck and held up what appeared to be a detonator, according to Capitol Police. He then demanded to see President Joe Biden, and threatened to blow up the surrounding D.C area if his demand was not met.

"It on you, Joe," Roseberry can be heard to say in his live Facebook stream. "I'm willing to die for my country. If you want to shoot me, and take the chance of blowing up 2 1/2 city blocks...cause that toolbox is full. Ammonium nitrate...it's full."



During his 30-minute rant, Roseberry said he wanted President Biden to resign, adding, "The revolution is on. It's here. It's today." He also said former president Donald Trump would return to office and pardon him.

Other grievances included criticizing U.S. Health care, the U.S. military, and the current situation in Afghanistan.

"I want to go home just like the people in Afghanistan want to go home, those people's lives are in your hands," he said. "Afghanistan, I am standing for you strong. So if they blow me up, I hope someone takes revenge on that because I am a patriot. I would die for this land. I love this land." - Floyd Ray Roseberry in Facebook livestream video

During the stand-off, communication was mostly in the form of the suspect holding up notes written to the police outlining his demands, and officials using a white board and a robot to respond. The robot was used to bring a telephone to Roseberry, but he refused to use it.

In the interim, the immediate area was evacuated, including the Supreme Court, the James Madison Memorial Building and Thomas Jefferson Building, both part of the Library of Congress and the Cannon House Office Building.

The suspect live-streamed the above video to his Facebook account, but Facebook took the video down and suspended his account.

Shortly before 3 pm, Roseberry surrendered "without incident", and police took him into custody.

"He got out of the vehicle and surrendered, and the tactical units that were close by took him into custody without incident," -Chief Tom Manger, U.S. Capitol Police

At this time, authorities have not released whether explosives were found in the pick-up truck, just noting that there were boxes of coins, and a propane tank.

A search warrant was issued and authorities are searching Roseberry's home as part of the investigation.

The suspect's wife, Crystal Roseberry, told the Associated Press that her husband said he was going on a fishing trip, and had left home the night before. She confirmed that the man in the video was her husband, Ray Roseberry, and said she had no knowledge of him owning explosives, but that he did have a lot of firearms. She also said he was very upset about the outcome of the election.

"Videos posted to his Facebook before the page was taken down appears to show Roseberry at the Nov.14 rally attended by thousands of Trump supporters to protest what they claimed was a stolen election. One video appears to be filmed by Roseberry as he’s marching with a crowd of hundreds of people carrying American flags and Trump flags and shouting “stop the steal.” - reported by The News & Observer

This is a developing story.

