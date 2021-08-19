Are There Cougars in Western North Carolina?

Despite the Official Answer of "No", There are Too Many Reports to Dismiss the Possibility

Are there cougars in N.C.? Gideon Photo

When we moved to the foothills of North Carolina a few years ago, we were chatting with a neighbor. I have a house cat and was thinking of letting him outside for the first time. We're on a quiet dead-end street, surrounded by farmland and forest.

"Do you ever see dogs roaming around here loose?" I asked my neighbor.

"No," he answered, but before I could sigh in relief, he followed up with this.

"But there is a cougar around. Folks on this end of town see it from time to time."

A cougar?? I immediately went home and looked it up.

"No tangible evidence exists that wild cougars currently exist in North Carolina". - www.ncwildlife.org

The People Disagree

Despite the disclaimer by the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, there are a lot of reports from residents in the foothills and mountains of North Carolina who say they've seen cougars. And some have caught the big cats on camera.

In 2019, a man by the name of Billy Hensley posted on Facebook that he had seen a cougar twice in the space of thirty days in Nebo, North Carolina. He added, defensively, "I know I'll catch some flack for this, but I'm sure it was a cougar."

His comment spurred others to relate their own sightings. John Bruner claimed he had seen one at Lake James. Kim Owens-Mayhew chimed in with a sighting in Green Mountain. There were several other comments, and indignation was expressed over officials dismissing the sightings.

“There are no known cougars in North Carolina,” Jodie Owens of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission told the Charlotte Observer. “We get lots of reports every year from folks who think they’ve seen a cougar. Usually, it’s a house cat, bobcat, coyote, even dogs or black bears that have been misidentified as cougars.”

That being said, it's hard to dismiss the photos.

Is this a cougar? photo by Kathy Johnson

This is a still photo Kathy Johnson of Marshall, N.C. captured with a game camera at night, reported by WLOS ABC 13 in May of 2018.

2021 Sighting

Janet Nichols lives in Wallburg, North Carolina, in the Winston-Salem metro area. Right next to her house there's an overgrown, empty lot with tall grass and a quite a few trees. She claims she's seen not just one, but at least two, and possibly even three different cougars enter her yard, coming from the vacant property next door.

Wallburg resident's photo of possible cougar Janet Nichols

She's judging them to be separate cats due to the variation in sizes, and has seen them on four occasions, beginning this May, capturing pictures and videos with her phone. She says she has never gotten closer than 75 feet to avoid the possibility of being bitten.

Here's the video she shot just weeks ago, posted to YouTube by WFMY News 2.

The Eastern cougar was once native to North Carolina, but the species was reportedly eradicated due to hunting, loss of habitat resulting from urban encroachment, and lack of natural food sources. It's primary prey had been the white-tailed deer.

According to the N.C. Wildlife Commission, the last official sighting of the eastern cougar was in the mountains of Macon County, in 1886.

Janet Nichols' video was shared with Jennifer Ireland, the curator of mammals at the North Carolina Zoo, who concluded that the cat in the video is not a bobcat, which is supposed to be the only large cat left in the state.

“One of the defining characteristics of cougars is their long tail, similar to what you see in the video. However, I wouldn’t want to definitely say yes or no it’s a cougar just from the video.” - Jennifer Ireland, Curator of Mammals at the N.C. Zoo, as reported by WFMY News 2

Brad Howard, certified N.C. Wildlife Biologist, has a stronger opinion. In a report titled, "The Legendary Cat of the Mountains and the Swamps is Just That, a Legend", he states unequivocally:

"Reports of large cats across North Carolina are quite common but no physical evidence exists to confirm any of these reports and most can be attributed to mistaken identity and of course, the potential of someone’s illegal exotic pet escaping does exist. Once native to North Carolina, the eastern cougar has not been documented in more than 100 years. Several years ago the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the eastern cougar extinct. So the native big cat that once roamed North Carolina’s fields and forests is no more." - Brad Howard, certified North Carolina Biologist

As for me, I'm hedging my bets. Until someone can prove there are NO cougars in the foothills of North Carolina, I'll keep an open mind... and keep my cat indoors.

What do you think? I'd love to see your opinions in the comments.

