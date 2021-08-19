Are There Cougars in Western North Carolina?

Hunter Cabot

Despite the Official Answer of "No", There are Too Many Reports to Dismiss the Possibility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgC6a_0bUNMq3T00
Are there cougars in N.C.?Gideon Photo

When we moved to the foothills of North Carolina a few years ago, we were chatting with a neighbor. I have a house cat and was thinking of letting him outside for the first time. We're on a quiet dead-end street, surrounded by farmland and forest.

"Do you ever see dogs roaming around here loose?" I asked my neighbor.

"No," he answered, but before I could sigh in relief, he followed up with this.

"But there is a cougar around. Folks on this end of town see it from time to time."

A cougar?? I immediately went home and looked it up.

"No tangible evidence exists that wild cougars currently exist in North Carolina". - www.ncwildlife.org

The People Disagree

Despite the disclaimer by the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, there are a lot of reports from residents in the foothills and mountains of North Carolina who say they've seen cougars. And some have caught the big cats on camera.

In 2019, a man by the name of Billy Hensley posted on Facebook that he had seen a cougar twice in the space of thirty days in Nebo, North Carolina. He added, defensively, "I know I'll catch some flack for this, but I'm sure it was a cougar."

His comment spurred others to relate their own sightings. John Bruner claimed he had seen one at Lake James. Kim Owens-Mayhew chimed in with a sighting in Green Mountain. There were several other comments, and indignation was expressed over officials dismissing the sightings.

“There are no known cougars in North Carolina,” Jodie Owens of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission told the Charlotte Observer. “We get lots of reports every year from folks who think they’ve seen a cougar. Usually, it’s a house cat, bobcat, coyote, even dogs or black bears that have been misidentified as cougars.”

That being said, it's hard to dismiss the photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjhMH_0bUNMq3T00
Is this a cougar?photo by Kathy Johnson

This is a still photo Kathy Johnson of Marshall, N.C. captured with a game camera at night, reported by WLOS ABC 13 in May of 2018.

2021 Sighting

Janet Nichols lives in Wallburg, North Carolina, in the Winston-Salem metro area. Right next to her house there's an overgrown, empty lot with tall grass and a quite a few trees. She claims she's seen not just one, but at least two, and possibly even three different cougars enter her yard, coming from the vacant property next door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEU3I_0bUNMq3T00
Wallburg resident's photo of possible cougarJanet Nichols

She's judging them to be separate cats due to the variation in sizes, and has seen them on four occasions, beginning this May, capturing pictures and videos with her phone. She says she has never gotten closer than 75 feet to avoid the possibility of being bitten.

Here's the video she shot just weeks ago, posted to YouTube by WFMY News 2.

The Eastern cougar was once native to North Carolina, but the species was reportedly eradicated due to hunting, loss of habitat resulting from urban encroachment, and lack of natural food sources. It's primary prey had been the white-tailed deer.

According to the N.C. Wildlife Commission, the last official sighting of the eastern cougar was in the mountains of Macon County, in 1886.

Janet Nichols' video was shared with Jennifer Ireland, the curator of mammals at the North Carolina Zoo, who concluded that the cat in the video is not a bobcat, which is supposed to be the only large cat left in the state.

“One of the defining characteristics of cougars is their long tail, similar to what you see in the video. However, I wouldn’t want to definitely say yes or no it’s a cougar just from the video.” - Jennifer Ireland, Curator of Mammals at the N.C. Zoo, as reported by WFMY News 2

Brad Howard, certified N.C. Wildlife Biologist, has a stronger opinion. In a report titled, "The Legendary Cat of the Mountains and the Swamps is Just That, a Legend", he states unequivocally:

"Reports of large cats across North Carolina are quite common but no physical evidence exists to confirm any of these reports and most can be attributed to mistaken identity and of course, the potential of someone’s illegal exotic pet escaping does exist. Once native to North Carolina, the eastern cougar has not been documented in more than 100 years. Several years ago the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the eastern cougar extinct. So the native big cat that once roamed North Carolina’s fields and forests is no more." - Brad Howard, certified North Carolina Biologist

As for me, I'm hedging my bets. Until someone can prove there are NO cougars in the foothills of North Carolina, I'll keep an open mind... and keep my cat indoors.

What do you think? I'd love to see your opinions in the comments.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 54

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_25a79b5eeb63325e8c3eb36770bcc641.blob

Wanderer, but never lost. Dancing on the edge of this beautiful, big blue marble with 7 billion other souls, finding our way together. Every day brings a new discovery, and it's my goal to share those stories, happy and sad, good and bad. Knowledge is power.

Asheville, NC
1138 followers
Loading

More from Hunter Cabot

Man Found Dead in Smoky Mountains National Park Was Likely a Victim of Bear Attack

Black bears are often unpredictablephoto by Richard Lee. The autopsy report of Patrick Madura, a 43-year-old man whose remains were found by hikers last fall, was finally released, according to a report by the Asheville Citizen Times.Read full story

The Cary, N.C. Billionaire Conserving Our Forests and Wetlands

Tim SweeneyPhoto use permission granted by Tim Sweeney. The Cary billionaire, whose net worth is reported by Forbes as $7.4 billion in 2021, is the founder and CEO of Epic Games (of which the game "Fortnite" was born) and the creator of Unreal Engine, a game developement platform.Read full story
12 comments

Is Nephrotic Syndrome Linked to Vaccines?

EU Launches Investigation of Possible Side Effects of mRNA Vaccines. A skin condition and two kidney disorders may be linked to vaccines. Vaccines face new probeMika Baumeister (modified background)Read full story
300 comments

Covid-19 Miracle Treatment or False Hope? Ivermectin Fact Check

FDA Issues Warning After Misuse of Ivermectin Leads to Uptick in 911 Calls for Poisonings. Ivermectin controversy(left) Taj PharmaImage Creative Commons/(right) FDA Twitter. Ivermectin is a well-known medicine that has been used for decades as an antiparasitic and antifungal treatment.Read full story
Sylva, NC

A Museum Dedicated to the House Cat

Sylva, North Carolina is a historic and picturesque town, nestled at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. Touted as an "All-American" small town experience, Sylva delivers with tree-lined streets and a very walkable downtown area.Read full story
4 comments
Marion, NC

Bigfoot Visits Marion, North Carolina

WNC Bigfoot Festivalphoto use granted by romanticasheville.com. Are you spellbound by tales of Sasquatch? Bewitched by the legend of Bigfoot?. You're not alone. In a recent poll by the market research platform, "CivicScience", 11% of the 3445 adult Americans polled admit to believing in the existence of Bigfoot.Read full story
5 comments

"It's On You, Joe" Full Livestream Video of Bomb Threat Suspect Ray Roseberry

Ray Roseberry addresses President Biden in livestreamphoto credit Ray Roseberry livestream. Cleveland County Man Arrested After Five-Hour-Long Standoff with Capitol Police. According to officials, at 9:15 on Thursday, Floyd Ray Roseberry, a 49-year old man from Grover, N.C., drove up onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. in a black pick-up truck with no license plates.Read full story
1 comments

Baby Copperhead Snakes are Out in Full Force in Our Area

Understanding and Avoiding Them + The Cost of Treatment for a Venomous Bite. While the end of summer is a favorite time of year for a lot of Carolinians, as the sizzling daytime heat slowly subsides, and the evenings inch their way towards porch-sitting weather... there is one down side.Read full story

Taco Bell Unveils New Futuristic Design

A Space Age Design Reminiscent of "The Jetsons" is Coming. In a press conference on Thursday, August 12, Taco Bell unveiled plans for their new design, "Taco Bell Defy", intended to minimize ground space requirements, and expedite food delivery to happy, taco-eating customers. It has quite the sci-fi appearance.Read full story
1 comments

Ghost Town Beneath the Waves

A Popular South Carolina Lake Hides a Submerged Town and Cemetery. Lake Jocasseephoto credit Sabrina Setaro CC license. Lake Jocassee is one of the true treasures of South Carolina.Read full story
5 comments
Claremont, NC

Historic Bunker Hill Covered Bridge in Claremont, NC

Visit one of the last covered bridges in North Carolina. Built in 1895, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge in Claremont is one of the two remaining covered bridges in North Carolina (the other is Mount Pisgah Covered Bridge in Randolph County).Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Weekend Pick: Sunflower Fields in Raleigh at Peak

Nothing captures the essence of summer better than the bright, yellow faces of rows upon rows of cheery sunflowers!. Last year, the sunflower fields in Dix Park and the North Carolina Museum of Art had limited access for viewing, due to the pandemic. But this year, both locations are fully open and welcoming visitors to enjoy the flowers while they're at the peak of their season.Read full story
Asheville, NC

Pup Adoption Event at Down Dog Yoga Studio and Dog Bar in Asheville

Mountain Pet Rescue and Down Dog Yoga Studio & Dog Bar are coming together to find homes for some adorable pups!. The event will be held at Down Dog Yoga Studio & Dog Bar - 51 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville - on Wednesday, July 21, from 5 pm - 7 pm.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

A "Bright Spot" for Your Mornings - Plans for a New Donut Shop in Raleigh

From the owners of the Raleigh favorite restaurant, "Benchwarmers Bagels", comes a new venture guaranteed to make those Monday morning blues drift away on waves of sugary bliss.Read full story

Should You Use a Shock Mat to Train Your Cat?

I have always had cats…and I always will. Brought up in a family where our multiple pets were considered furry babies, I carried that way of thinking into my adulthood. I cannot imagine life without pets to love, and I bond deeply with animals, especially my cats.Read full story

Jellyfish 101 - What You Need to Know Before You Go to North Carolina Beaches

Types of Jellyfish in North Carolina, How Dangerous They Are, and What to Do If You Get Stung. Beach season is in full swing! You've been dreaming of blue skies and sparkling waves, your toes in the sand, and the sun on your skin for way too long! We've finally shaken off the worst year in history, and it's time to celebrate with family and friends!Read full story
1 comments
Asheville, NC

The Top 3 Places to Live in North Carolina in 2021

North Carolina offers both beaches and mountains, low cost of living and top-notch educational facilities. Known as the Tar Heel state, North Carolina is the 28th largest state in the U.S. by area, and ranks 9th highest in population. The diverse geographical features, changing seasons and steady economic growth make it one of the most desired locations to live in America, year after year.Read full story
45 comments
New York City, NY

Insects on the Menu at This Famous Party

The Explorers’ Club Annual Dinner Menu Continues to Shock, but Now More Earth-Friendly. Cockroach Appetizers at the ECADphoto by Craig Chesek via The Explorers' Club. In 1904, The Explorers’ Club was founded by Henry Collins Walsh to “unite explorers in the bonds of good fellowship and to promote the work of exploration by every means in its power.”Read full story
2 comments

An Abandoned Fawn... or Not?

We woke up at sunrise on June 1st, and carried our coffee out to the back porch, ready to settle into our chairs and enjoy that special time of day. I find dawn and dusk to be so magical, and our remote property often gifts us with glimpses of wildlife.Read full story

Comments / 54

Community Policy