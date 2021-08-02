Sylva, NC

Next Stop: A Visit to the WNC Cat Museum in Sylva, North Carolina

Hunter Cabot

A Museum Dedicated to the House Cat

Sylva, North Carolina is a historic and picturesque town, nestled at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Touted as an "All-American" small town experience, Sylva delivers with tree-lined streets and a very walkable downtown area. Local breweries, award-winning restaurants, bookstores, and quaint shops invite you to explore at your leisure, with the bonus of a beautiful mountain backdrop. High on a hill overlooking mainstreet is the most photographed building in the county: the historic Jackson County Courthouse, built in 1913.

One of the more eclectic experiences in Sylva is the WNC Cat Museum (formerly known as The American Museum of the House Cat), located at 5063 US Hwy. 441 South.

The WNC Cat Museum is a tremendous collection of cat-related art and antiquities, some of which are centuries old, gathered over the last 30 years.

It is one of only two museums in the United States that are 100% dedicated to the domestic feline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKmK5_0bCLys6X00

What's Inside

The museum's collection of over 10,000 items includes an authentic 300-30 B.C. Egyptian cat mummy, a medieval petrified cat from the chimney in a demolished house in England, a cat merry-go-round, art glass cats made by the finest glass makers of the world, vintage and antique toy cats (many of which are automations from the 1890’s), cat "picture art” from the late 1800’s, modern art, folk art, rare cat advertising art, cat poster art, commercial cat clocks advertising vintage products, cat figurines from all over the world, a vintage cat pinball machine (fully operational), cat window decorations, statues, garden art, beer steins... the list goes on!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfFlg_0bCLys6X00
Medieval Petrified Cat at the WNC Cat Museumphoto credit WNC Cat Museum

The curator of this unique museum is Dr. Harold Sims (aka Catman2), who has had a lifelong love of house cats. The retired biology and botany professor started his collection with a single painting, and over the years it just grew...and grew...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDbYe_0bCLys6X00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Awsws_0bCLys6X00
Antique "Bad Cats" pinball machine at WNC Cat Museumphoto credit WNC Cat Museum

A Museum for a Good Cause

In the mid 1990's Dr. Sims opened up the first private, cage free, no kill shelter dedicated only to felines, in Jackson County.

In 2002 he built the Catman2 Cat Shelter in Cullowhee, North Carolina, located near Western Carolina University.

Catman2 Shelter partners with the Humane Society of Jackson County in offering a low-to-no-cost spay/neuter program for residents of the greater Sylva community.

The shelter building is 4000 square feet, with the interior set up like a house, with rooms where the cats can roam free.

Dr. Sims argues against cages for shelter cats, saying, "Why would you put a cat in a cage? A cat is not a criminal...I hope others will follow our lead and never again jail a cat without just cause."

"To a cat, territory and personal space is paramount. When someone takes a cat from a cage it must invade its space. The cat reacts with aggression or fear. Neither is conducive to being chosen as a pet to adopt." -Dr. Harold Sims
"In an open shelter, where cats roam free, they can remain in a "safe zone" until they decide to investigate the person who comes in to find a cat to adopt... the cat comes to the person in a friendly frame of mind, and that person is more likely to adopt that cat. This has been the way at Catman2 for the past 20 years and I hope others will follow our lead and never again jail a cat without just cause." - Dr. Harold Sims

Catman2 Shelter has successfully placed more than 5,000 cats into forever homes.

To fund the Catman2 No-Kill Shelter, in 2017 Dr. Sims decided to open his collection of cat antiquities to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFKdD_0bCLys6X00

A Bigger Space

The first location of the museum, near the edge of Dillsboro, was a huge success, quickly reaching #3 on the list of Must-See Attractions in Sylva. Dr. Sims soon realized he needed a bigger space to accomodate visitors, and in 2020, the museum moved to its current location, tripling the square footage available for display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242UYw_0bCLys6X00

Dr. Sims is often on site to chat with visitors, answering questions and demonstrating the workings of antique automated toys.

If you have a love of house cats, this is one stop in the quaint mountain town of Sylva that will be an unforgettable part of your vacation.

What to Know Before You Go

Due to Covid-19, the museum is presently only open by appointment. Please call to schedule your visit. (828) 476-9376

Ticket cost ranges from $8-$10 for adults, $2-$5 for ages 6-12 (call to confirm)

100% of the proceeds of the museum are used to fund the Catman2 No-Kill Shelter.

No donations or proceeds are ever used to obtain more cat antiquities.

If you'd like to donate or volunteer at Catman2 No-Kill Shelter, click here

To find out more about the WNC Cat Museum, click here

Special thanks to Kimberly for the information and use of photos

An interview with Dr. Harold Sims at the WNC Cat Museum

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

