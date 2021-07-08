The Top 3 Places to Live in North Carolina in 2021

Hunter Cabot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439XWf_0aqBrYN100
On the road in NCphoto by Wirestock

North Carolina offers both beaches and mountains, low cost of living and top-notch educational facilities

Known as the Tar Heel state, North Carolina is the 28th largest state in the U.S. by area, and ranks 9th highest in population. The diverse geographical features, changing seasons and steady economic growth make it one of the most desired locations to live in America, year after year.

Full of southern charm and rich history, unique architecture and eclectic dining, arts communities and top-notch schools, the following places rank high in overall resident satisfaction.

Morrisville

A winner of the 2021 All-American City award, Morrisville is a suburb of Raleigh with a population of just under 30,000.

Its central location and proximity to Raleigh, Durham, Cary, and Chapel Hill make it a short commute for most residents. Within easy reach of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Research Triangle Park, three area hospitals and two universities, location is a major factor in Morrisville's appeal.

The town also offers many greenways, parks, and access to watersport recreation, the most notable being Lake Crabtree County Park, a 215-acre park surrounding a 520-acre reservoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gt9FR_0aqBrYN100
Morrisville Independence Day Celebrationphoto courtesy of town of Morrisville Instagram

Demographics

  • Morrisville population is 45% white, 37% Asian, 12% black, 5% Hispanic/Latino
  • Median age of residents is 33.5
  • 69% of population is married
  • 64% of households have children under 18

Crime

  • Crime rate (overall crime) is 45% lower than the U.S. average
  • Chance of being a victim of violent crime in Morrisville: 1 in 2404

Schools

  • High school graduation rate: 93% (13% higher than the national average)
  • Student / teacher ratio is 16:1

Housing

  • Median home value is $291,400
  • 49% of residents own their homes

Cary

Cary has become one of the hottest locations in North Carolina to move to in recent years. The population has more than tripled in the last 25 years, from 45,000 to 160,000, making it the largest town in North Carolina. The reason?

Quality of life. A combination of historically low crime rates, a high employment rate, and a strong sense of community centered around family friendly events and town festivals, combine to draw people from all over the U.S. to relocate to this friendly Raleigh suburb.

In addition, Cary has top-rated public and private schools and a thriving downtown with many excellent restaurants, coffee houses and local breweries.

Culture can be found at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, the Cary Arts Center and Koka Booth Amphitheatre, and local artists' works are on display all around town and throughout the greenways and parks.

The park system in Cary is another big draw. Boasting 31 city parks, ranging from lake parks encompassing hundreds of acres, to skate parks, playgrounds and dog parks, there is something for all ages. Cary also offers nearly 100 miles of greenways with walking trails and bike paths, as well as several outstanding golf courses and country clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWOu9_0aqBrYN100
Lazy Daze Festival in Caryphoto courtesy of town of Cary

Demographics

  • Cary population is 71% white, 15% Asian, 8% black, 4% Hispanic/Latino
  • Median age of residents is 38
  • 66% of the population is married
  • 53% of households have children under 18

Crime

  • Crime rate (overall crime) is 61% lower than the U.S. average
  • Chances of being a victim of violent crime in Cary: 1 in 1494

Schools

  • High school graduation rate is 94% (14% higher than the national average)
  • Teacher/student ratio is 16:1

Housing

  • Median home value in Cary is $309,800
  • 68% of residents own their homes

Asheville

Asheville is considered by many to be the crown jewel of North Carolina. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this trendy location combines the convenience of city living with all the recreational opportunities of having the wilderness at your fingertips.

Affectionately called "The Land of the Sky" by its residents, Asheville sits at an elevation of 2,134 feet, located on the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway between the Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests.

The population of Asheville is growing every year, recorded at 93,350 in 2020. Asheville is known for its unique artsy charm, hip downtown area and the famous Biltmore Estate - a 250-room castle built in 1889 by George Vanderbilt, celebrated as "America's Largest Home", set upon 8,000-acres resplendent with lush gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoOHe_0aqBrYN100
The Biltmore Estatephoto by Cody Dueitt on Unsplash

Tourists flock to Asheville by the score, many of whom fall in love with the area and dream of staying. For some, that dream becomes reality. Unlike Cary and Morrisville, whose younger demographic and exceedingly low crime rate draws a majority of couples looking to raise a family, Asheville has become a magnet for single adults and older couples as well as young professionals.

Recently, Asheville ranked #8 nationwide as the Best Place to Retire, scoring high in other categories as well, in a survey conducted by U.S. News & World Report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkRBz_0aqBrYN100
Asheville rankingsscreenshot from U.S. News & World Report
Although the crime rate jumped considerably higher in 2020, perhaps lessening the city's appeal to young couples raising families, the combination of the culture, arts scene, shopping/dining and the breathtaking scenery continues to draw more transplants to this amazing city every year.

Demographics

  • Asheville population is 81% white, 12% black, 5% Hispanic/Latino, 2% Asian
  • The median age of residents is 39.1
  • 46% of the population is married
  • 41% of households have children under 18

Crime

  • Crime rate is 96% higher than the national average
  • Chances of being a victim of violent crime in Asheville: 1 in 134

Schools

  • High school graduation rate is 89% (8% higher than the national average)
  • Teacher/student ratio is 12:1

Housing

  • Median home value in Asheville is $212,000
  • 51% of residents own their homes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMBLt_0aqBrYN100
view from Blue Ridge Mountainsphoto by Cody Scott Milewski
What are your favorite North Carolina towns? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

References:

https://areavibes.com

https://usnews.com

https://neighborhoodscout.com

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content

Comments / 45

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_25a79b5eeb63325e8c3eb36770bcc641.blob

Wanderer, but never lost. Dancing on the edge of this beautiful, big blue marble with 7 billion other souls, finding our way together. Every day brings a new discovery, and it's my goal to share those stories, happy and sad, good and bad. Knowledge is power.

Asheville, NC
336 followers
Loading

More from Hunter Cabot

Claremont, NC

Historic Bunker Hill Covered Bridge in Claremont, NC

Visit one of the last covered bridges in North Carolina. Built in 1895, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge in Claremont is one of the two remaining covered bridges in North Carolina (the other is Mount Pisgah Covered Bridge in Randolph County).Read full story

Weekend Pick: Sunflower Fields in Raleigh at Peak

Nothing captures the essence of summer better than the bright, yellow faces of rows upon rows of cheery sunflowers!. Last year, the sunflower fields in Dix Park and the North Carolina Museum of Art had limited access for viewing, due to the pandemic. But this year, both locations are fully open and welcoming visitors to enjoy the flowers while they're at the peak of their season.Read full story
Asheville, NC

Pup Adoption Event at Down Dog Yoga Studio and Dog Bar in Asheville

Mountain Pet Rescue and Down Dog Yoga Studio & Dog Bar are coming together to find homes for some adorable pups!. The event will be held at Down Dog Yoga Studio & Dog Bar - 51 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville - on Wednesday, July 21, from 5 pm - 7 pm.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

A "Bright Spot" for Your Mornings - Plans for a New Donut Shop in Raleigh

From the owners of the Raleigh favorite restaurant, "Benchwarmers Bagels", comes a new venture guaranteed to make those Monday morning blues drift away on waves of sugary bliss.Read full story

Should You Use a Shock Mat to Train Your Cat?

I have always had cats…and I always will. Brought up in a family where our multiple pets were considered furry babies, I carried that way of thinking into my adulthood. I cannot imagine life without pets to love, and I bond deeply with animals, especially my cats.Read full story

Jellyfish 101 - What You Need to Know Before You Go to North Carolina Beaches

Types of Jellyfish in North Carolina, How Dangerous They Are, and What to Do If You Get Stung. Beach season is in full swing! You've been dreaming of blue skies and sparkling waves, your toes in the sand, and the sun on your skin for way too long! We've finally shaken off the worst year in history, and it's time to celebrate with family and friends!Read full story
1 comments

North Carolina Wilderness Hero: The Cary Billionaire Conserving Our Forests and Wetlands

Tim Sweeney is only 50 years old but his accomplishments are staggering. The Cary billionaire, whose net worth is reported by Forbes as $7.4 billion in 2021, is the founder and CEO of Epic Games (of which the game "Fortnite" was born) and the creator of Unreal Engine, a game developement platform.Read full story
8 comments

Insects on the Menu at This Famous Party

The Explorers’ Club Annual Dinner Menu Continues to Shock, but Now More Earth-Friendly. Cockroach Appetizers at the ECADphoto by Craig Chesek via The Explorers' Club. In 1904, The Explorers’ Club was founded by Henry Collins Walsh to “unite explorers in the bonds of good fellowship and to promote the work of exploration by every means in its power.”Read full story
2 comments

An Abandoned Fawn... or Not?

We woke up at sunrise on June 1st, and carried our coffee out to the back porch, ready to settle into our chairs and enjoy that special time of day. I find dawn and dusk to be so magical, and our remote property often gifts us with glimpses of wildlife.Read full story

Is Goat Yoga For You?

The Contemporary Craze Combining Fun, Fitness and... Baby Goats!. It’s the newest spin on the yoga movement in the USA, which itself has skyrocketed in popularity in the last decade.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

"That's Not a House Cat!"

Escaped African Wild Cat Joins Atlanta Woman in Bed. An African Serval is Loose in Atlantaphoto by Jitze Couperus on Flickr - Creative Commons license. It started out like any other morning for David and Kristine Frank.Read full story

Escaped Zebra Cobra in Raleigh Captured

Zebra cobraphoto provided by African Reptiles and Venom. The zebra cobra on the loose in a Raleigh neighborhood has been captured. Since Monday, Raleigh residents have been keeping a wary eye peeled for a dangerous, exotic creature.Read full story
Ocean Isle Beach, NC

7-Year-Old Girl Suffers First Shark Bite of 2021 in NC

Great white sharkphoto by Olga Ernst - Creative Commons. A seven year old girl was bitten by what authorities conclude was a shark while swimming at Ocean Isle Beach on Sunday morning, June 27, 2021.Read full story
2 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Goatstravaganza in Chapel Hill 6/30 - 7/4

Get Patriotic with the Spring Haven Farm Goats at the Goat-Gala of the Year!. Goats are ready for July 4th at Spring Haven Farmphoto provided by Spring Haven Farm. What are you doing for Independence Day? Fireworks? A family cook-out?Read full story

Mount Pisgah Campground Extends Camping Restrictions Due to Continuing Bear Activity

Black bear in the wildphoto by Pete Nuij on Unsplash. The popular Blue Ridge Parkway campground has extended its prohibition of tent and soft-sided camping until July 1, 2021. On June 18th, Blue Ridge Parkway officials made the decision to temporarily halt all tent and soft-sided camping at Mount Pisgah Campground, located near Milepost 408 on the parkway.Read full story

No Boys Allowed : Women, Empower Yourselves Through Solo Camping

Have you ever noticed women are discouraged from experiencing the wilderness alone?. Certainly some situations would be dangerous as a solo undertaking (hiking the Appalachian Trail, for example), but there are so many places a women can camp in a relatively safe environment, some even with rangers making nightly rounds.Read full story

Water Slide Through a Shark Lagoon

Summer has started to sizzle! After being cooped up during most of 2020, folks are ready to have a real vacation this year!. In the USA, travel is up, as many families are taking advantage of their economic stimulus checks to splurge a little and go someplace exotic.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 45

Community Policy