The Top 3 Places to Live in North Carolina in 2021

North Carolina offers both beaches and mountains, low cost of living and top-notch educational facilities
Known as the Tar Heel state, North Carolina is the 28th largest state in the U.S. by area, and ranks 9th highest in population. The diverse geographical features, changing seasons and steady economic growth make it one of the most desired locations to live in America, year after year.
Full of southern charm and rich history, unique architecture and eclectic dining, arts communities and top-notch schools, the following places rank high in overall resident satisfaction.
Morrisville
A winner of the 2021 All-American City award, Morrisville is a suburb of Raleigh with a population of just under 30,000.
Its central location and proximity to Raleigh, Durham, Cary, and Chapel Hill make it a short commute for most residents. Within easy reach of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Research Triangle Park, three area hospitals and two universities, location is a major factor in Morrisville's appeal.
The town also offers many greenways, parks, and access to watersport recreation, the most notable being Lake Crabtree County Park, a 215-acre park surrounding a 520-acre reservoir.
Demographics
- Morrisville population is 45% white, 37% Asian, 12% black, 5% Hispanic/Latino
- Median age of residents is 33.5
- 69% of population is married
- 64% of households have children under 18
Crime
- Crime rate (overall crime) is 45% lower than the U.S. average
- Chance of being a victim of violent crime in Morrisville: 1 in 2404
Schools
- High school graduation rate: 93% (13% higher than the national average)
- Student / teacher ratio is 16:1
Housing
- Median home value is $291,400
- 49% of residents own their homes
Cary
Cary has become one of the hottest locations in North Carolina to move to in recent years. The population has more than tripled in the last 25 years, from 45,000 to 160,000, making it the largest town in North Carolina. The reason?
Quality of life. A combination of historically low crime rates, a high employment rate, and a strong sense of community centered around family friendly events and town festivals, combine to draw people from all over the U.S. to relocate to this friendly Raleigh suburb.
In addition, Cary has top-rated public and private schools and a thriving downtown with many excellent restaurants, coffee houses and local breweries.
Culture can be found at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, the Cary Arts Center and Koka Booth Amphitheatre, and local artists' works are on display all around town and throughout the greenways and parks.
The park system in Cary is another big draw. Boasting 31 city parks, ranging from lake parks encompassing hundreds of acres, to skate parks, playgrounds and dog parks, there is something for all ages. Cary also offers nearly 100 miles of greenways with walking trails and bike paths, as well as several outstanding golf courses and country clubs.
Demographics
- Cary population is 71% white, 15% Asian, 8% black, 4% Hispanic/Latino
- Median age of residents is 38
- 66% of the population is married
- 53% of households have children under 18
Crime
- Crime rate (overall crime) is 61% lower than the U.S. average
- Chances of being a victim of violent crime in Cary: 1 in 1494
Schools
- High school graduation rate is 94% (14% higher than the national average)
- Teacher/student ratio is 16:1
Housing
- Median home value in Cary is $309,800
- 68% of residents own their homes
Asheville
Asheville is considered by many to be the crown jewel of North Carolina. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this trendy location combines the convenience of city living with all the recreational opportunities of having the wilderness at your fingertips.
Affectionately called "The Land of the Sky" by its residents, Asheville sits at an elevation of 2,134 feet, located on the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway between the Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests.
The population of Asheville is growing every year, recorded at 93,350 in 2020. Asheville is known for its unique artsy charm, hip downtown area and the famous Biltmore Estate - a 250-room castle built in 1889 by George Vanderbilt, celebrated as "America's Largest Home", set upon 8,000-acres resplendent with lush gardens.
Tourists flock to Asheville by the score, many of whom fall in love with the area and dream of staying. For some, that dream becomes reality. Unlike Cary and Morrisville, whose younger demographic and exceedingly low crime rate draws a majority of couples looking to raise a family, Asheville has become a magnet for single adults and older couples as well as young professionals.
Recently, Asheville ranked #8 nationwide as the Best Place to Retire, scoring high in other categories as well, in a survey conducted by U.S. News & World Report.
Demographics
- Asheville population is 81% white, 12% black, 5% Hispanic/Latino, 2% Asian
- The median age of residents is 39.1
- 46% of the population is married
- 41% of households have children under 18
Crime
- Crime rate is 96% higher than the national average
- Chances of being a victim of violent crime in Asheville: 1 in 134
Schools
- High school graduation rate is 89% (8% higher than the national average)
- Teacher/student ratio is 12:1
Housing
- Median home value in Asheville is $212,000
- 51% of residents own their homes
