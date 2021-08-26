Hunt County Jail Employee Released From Hospital After Being Assaulted By Inmate

Hunt County News

A Hunt County Jail employee has been released from the hospital and is at home recovering from multiple injuries she sustained last Thursday as a result of an assault by a Hunt County Inmate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUlBF_0bcwqWb400
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office

At about 11:50 AM on Thursday, August 19, 2021, a Medical Officer was attacked by inmate Brandon Laray Galloway while performing her routine duties.

Inmate Galloway struck a female Medical Officer knocking her to the ground, leaving her unconscious, while the injured was on the ground unconscious, the inmate continued to assault her. Detention Officers on duty were able to quickly detain Gallaway and administer aid to the injured Medical Officer. In the process of restraining the inmate, another officer was injured, that officer was treated and released the same day at a local hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfNBl_0bcwqWb400
Hunt County Theft Reports

On August 24, 2021 warrants were executed on 42 year old Brandon Laray Galloway by Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones and the Texas Ranger for the offenses of; Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant a 1st degree felony with a bond set at $150,000.00 and Assault on a Public Servant a 3rd degree felony with a bond set at $75,000.00.

Sheriff Terry Jones states again that “This was a ruthless, unnecessary, unprovoked attack on his staff.” This case will be file with the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office.

Hunt County Theft Reports would like to extend prayers to the Correctional Officers who were injured during this attack.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_11c122f68cfb425650c0070516905188.blob

Bringing the latest BREAKING news to Hunt & surrounding Counties

Commerce, TX
77 followers
Loading

More from Hunt County News

Conroe, TX

Great Investigation Leads To The Recovery Of A Stolen Vehicle & Other Stolen Items.

On 08/15/21, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a Shenandoah PD officer observed a suspicious pickup traveling on the I-45 southbound main lanes at Wellman Rd. Officers noticed the bed of the pickup was loaded down with sheets of plywood. Officers ran the plate displayed and learned it was the wrong plate for the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with the two occupants.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

2 Arrested After Leading Officers On A High Speed Chase With A Infant Inside Their Vehicle

On 08/21/21 at around 2:15 p.m., a Deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service aired an attempt to locate for a Nissan Altima with two suspects inside of it associated with aggravated robberies.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

New Texas Laws Effective September 1

The 87th Texas Legislature passed a number of new laws that take effect on September 1. Below is a listing and brief description of some of those laws:. This law eliminates the requirement for Texans to obtain a license to carry handguns, as long as they are not prohibited from possessing a gun by State of Federal law.Read full story
Hunt County, TX

Suspect Arrested After Pursuit Enters Hunt County, Eventually Coming To A Stop On Wesley Street.

Over the weekend Fate Public Safety Officers pursued a person into Hunt County. K-9 Officer Dubetsky observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed east on I-30 and attempted to stop him. When Officer Dubetsky caught up to the vehicle and ran the license plate, dispatch advised the vehicle owner had a warrant for Aggravated Robbery from Collin County and was considered armed and dangerous.Read full story
Trenton, TX

Trenton Man Arrested In The Leonard Bank Robbery

On Friday, August 20, 2021, at approximately 5:56 p.m., the First United Bank located at 200 W Collin St, Leonard, TX 75452, reported a robbery. Information gathered at the scene indicated that the suspect presented a note to the teller who provided an undisclosed amount of currency. There was no gun displayed and there were no injuries.Read full story
1 comments
Greenville, TX

Pursuit Ends On Wesley In Greenville Street Early Saturday Morning

Fate PD requested back up early Saturday morning from Hunt County units as they entered the County pursuing a wanted robbery suspect who was wanted out of Collin County. The pursuit led up the I-30 service road as Hunt County joined the pursuit. The vehicle made it's way up FM 1903, eventually ending up on Hwy 34 towards Greenville.Read full story
2 comments
Greenville, TX

Grand Prairie King Cobra Still Missing Nearly A Month After Being Reported Missing

I think everyone has something that they're irrationally scared of. For me, it is King Cobras. I don't know why, but they scare the s*** out of me. I think it's the way they stand up and stare at you. Plus they can shoot venom, seriously it's the most terrifying creature on the planet.Read full story
Texas State

Fake Texas Temporary Car Tags Linked to Crimes as Far Away as New York

Fake Texas temporary vehicle tags are showing up in crime scenes as far away as New York and a recent FBI investigation found more than a half-million fraudulent paper tags were sold by just three people to buyers across the country.Read full story
Hunt County, TX

Subject Booked Into Hopkins County Jail After Assaulting Hunt County Detention Officers.

Branden Galloway is being held in the Hopkins County Jail, while Hunt County investigates an assault that took place on 2 of their detention officers Thursday afternoon. 2 Hunt County Detention Officers were assaulted by Galloway Thursday afternoon, sending both to the hospital.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy