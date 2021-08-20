Greenville, TX

Grand Prairie King Cobra Still Missing Nearly A Month After Being Reported Missing

Hunt County News

I think everyone has something that they're irrationally scared of. For me, it is King Cobras. I don't know why, but they scare the s*** out of me. I think it's the way they stand up and stare at you. Plus they can shoot venom, seriously it's the most terrifying creature on the planet.

Remember in the Jackass movie where they lock Bam in a room with a King Cobra and he cried? Yeah, that would have been me. You know what the best part of King Cobras are? They're not native to America. I should never have to run into a King Cobra in my life. Until some stupid assh*** has one in Grand Prairie!

Yeah, he didn't lock the cage and it got out. Now this piece of s*** is trying to convince us since the snake hasn't been found that it is dead. Really man? Show me a freaking dead cobra so I can sleep well at night. People have been having way too much with this King Cobra being loose. A twitter page has been setup for this spawn of Satan.

Honestly, I want this dude charged to the fullest extent of the law. Whatever the maximum punishment you can give him for a cobra getting loose. Charge him now! If it's the death penalty so be it. Until I see this cobra, whether alive or dead, I will never be at peace.

As of midnight on Friday August 19, 2021 the kind cobra is still missing.. Watch your step, We will update if this thing is EVER found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kUYz_0bXReZoZ00
Actual Picture Of The King CobraHunt County Theft Reports


This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_11c122f68cfb425650c0070516905188.blob

Bringing the latest BREAKING news to Hunt & surrounding Counties

Commerce, TX
57 followers
Loading

More from Hunt County News

Texas State

2 Arrested After Leading Officers On A High Speed Chase With A Infant Inside Their Vehicle

On 08/21/21 at around 2:15 p.m., a Deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service aired an attempt to locate for a Nissan Altima with two suspects inside of it associated with aggravated robberies.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

New Texas Laws Effective September 1

The 87th Texas Legislature passed a number of new laws that take effect on September 1. Below is a listing and brief description of some of those laws:. This law eliminates the requirement for Texans to obtain a license to carry handguns, as long as they are not prohibited from possessing a gun by State of Federal law.Read full story
Hunt County, TX

Suspect Arrested After Pursuit Enters Hunt County, Eventually Coming To A Stop On Wesley Street.

Over the weekend Fate Public Safety Officers pursued a person into Hunt County. K-9 Officer Dubetsky observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed east on I-30 and attempted to stop him. When Officer Dubetsky caught up to the vehicle and ran the license plate, dispatch advised the vehicle owner had a warrant for Aggravated Robbery from Collin County and was considered armed and dangerous.Read full story
Trenton, TX

Trenton Man Arrested In The Leonard Bank Robbery

On Friday, August 20, 2021, at approximately 5:56 p.m., the First United Bank located at 200 W Collin St, Leonard, TX 75452, reported a robbery. Information gathered at the scene indicated that the suspect presented a note to the teller who provided an undisclosed amount of currency. There was no gun displayed and there were no injuries.Read full story
1 comments
Greenville, TX

Pursuit Ends On Wesley In Greenville Street Early Saturday Morning

Fate PD requested back up early Saturday morning from Hunt County units as they entered the County pursuing a wanted robbery suspect who was wanted out of Collin County. The pursuit led up the I-30 service road as Hunt County joined the pursuit. The vehicle made it's way up FM 1903, eventually ending up on Hwy 34 towards Greenville.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Fake Texas Temporary Car Tags Linked to Crimes as Far Away as New York

Fake Texas temporary vehicle tags are showing up in crime scenes as far away as New York and a recent FBI investigation found more than a half-million fraudulent paper tags were sold by just three people to buyers across the country.Read full story
Hunt County, TX

Subject Booked Into Hopkins County Jail After Assaulting Hunt County Detention Officers.

Branden Galloway is being held in the Hopkins County Jail, while Hunt County investigates an assault that took place on 2 of their detention officers Thursday afternoon. 2 Hunt County Detention Officers were assaulted by Galloway Thursday afternoon, sending both to the hospital.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy