Grand Prairie King Cobra Still Missing Nearly A Month After Being Reported Missing

I think everyone has something that they're irrationally scared of. For me, it is King Cobras. I don't know why, but they scare the s*** out of me. I think it's the way they stand up and stare at you. Plus they can shoot venom, seriously it's the most terrifying creature on the planet.



Remember in the Jackass movie where they lock Bam in a room with a King Cobra and he cried? Yeah, that would have been me. You know what the best part of King Cobras are? They're not native to America. I should never have to run into a King Cobra in my life. Until some stupid assh*** has one in Grand Prairie!

Yeah, he didn't lock the cage and it got out. Now this piece of s*** is trying to convince us since the snake hasn't been found that it is dead. Really man? Show me a freaking dead cobra so I can sleep well at night. People have been having way too much with this King Cobra being loose. A twitter page has been setup for this spawn of Satan.



Honestly, I want this dude charged to the fullest extent of the law. Whatever the maximum punishment you can give him for a cobra getting loose. Charge him now! If it's the death penalty so be it. Until I see this cobra, whether alive or dead, I will never be at peace.

As of midnight on Friday August 19, 2021 the kind cobra is still missing.. Watch your step, We will update if this thing is EVER found.

Actual Picture Of The King Cobra





