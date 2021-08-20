Fake Texas Temporary Car Tags Linked to Crimes as Far Away as New York

Hunt County News

Fake Texas temporary vehicle tags are showing up in crime scenes as far away as New York and a recent FBI investigation found more than a half-million fraudulent paper tags were sold by just three people to buyers across the country.

"One reason it helps them is it's a ghost car,” New York Police Department detective Maureen Stefenelli said. “That's what I call it, a ghost car. It's pretty much -- it could be undetectable."

The paper tags are supposed to be used after someone buys a car and before permanent metal plates are issued.

Police in New York said Texas made it a little too easy to obtain temporary tags online with few questions and little verification.

"You really didn't have to go to a middleman,” Detective Thomas Burke said. “You could just go to Texas DMV and say, ‘Hey listen, this is my VIN number, can I get a temporary tag?’"

And that’s not the only way to get fake tags.

In May, an FBI investigation found three people in Houston set up "fraudulent and fictitious" used car dealerships -- and got more than 500,000 tags from the DMV that appeared legitimate to any police officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZ9n2_0bXQXqRU00
Fake Texas Temp TagState Tag Office

"On the street, these are up to $200, $300,” Burke said. “You can just look at the profit margins on this."

They're sold to people who can't get registration or don't want to pay taxes or insurance or tolls.

Fake tags have been a problem in Texas for years.

In 2017, NBC station KPRC-TV in Houston went undercover showing just how easy it is to buy them.

The tag the station received was issued by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles – but was registered to a car dealer that wasn't even in business.

Back then, state DMV officials acknowledged the problem, especially with its all-too-easy website.

"If someone has an invalid driver's license that is not something that is verified or checked during the title and registration process,” said Jeremiah Kuntz, a top DMV official.

The state made some changes, like adding bar codes to the tags.

But it wasn't until this year, Texas lawmakers took more action, tightening the process and putting limits on how many paper tags used car dealers can get.

Texas DMV spokeswoman Wendy Cook said the department is still working to implement those changes.

“The department recognizes the impacts of fraudulent use of temporary tags and is continually analyzing opportunities to work with our partners to put stronger safeguards in place to prevent misuse,” Cook said in an email.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_11c122f68cfb425650c0070516905188.blob

Bringing the latest BREAKING news to Hunt & surrounding Counties

Commerce, TX
57 followers
Loading

More from Hunt County News

Texas State

2 Arrested After Leading Officers On A High Speed Chase With A Infant Inside Their Vehicle

On 08/21/21 at around 2:15 p.m., a Deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service aired an attempt to locate for a Nissan Altima with two suspects inside of it associated with aggravated robberies.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

New Texas Laws Effective September 1

The 87th Texas Legislature passed a number of new laws that take effect on September 1. Below is a listing and brief description of some of those laws:. This law eliminates the requirement for Texans to obtain a license to carry handguns, as long as they are not prohibited from possessing a gun by State of Federal law.Read full story
Hunt County, TX

Suspect Arrested After Pursuit Enters Hunt County, Eventually Coming To A Stop On Wesley Street.

Over the weekend Fate Public Safety Officers pursued a person into Hunt County. K-9 Officer Dubetsky observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed east on I-30 and attempted to stop him. When Officer Dubetsky caught up to the vehicle and ran the license plate, dispatch advised the vehicle owner had a warrant for Aggravated Robbery from Collin County and was considered armed and dangerous.Read full story
Trenton, TX

Trenton Man Arrested In The Leonard Bank Robbery

On Friday, August 20, 2021, at approximately 5:56 p.m., the First United Bank located at 200 W Collin St, Leonard, TX 75452, reported a robbery. Information gathered at the scene indicated that the suspect presented a note to the teller who provided an undisclosed amount of currency. There was no gun displayed and there were no injuries.Read full story
1 comments
Greenville, TX

Pursuit Ends On Wesley In Greenville Street Early Saturday Morning

Fate PD requested back up early Saturday morning from Hunt County units as they entered the County pursuing a wanted robbery suspect who was wanted out of Collin County. The pursuit led up the I-30 service road as Hunt County joined the pursuit. The vehicle made it's way up FM 1903, eventually ending up on Hwy 34 towards Greenville.Read full story
2 comments
Greenville, TX

Grand Prairie King Cobra Still Missing Nearly A Month After Being Reported Missing

I think everyone has something that they're irrationally scared of. For me, it is King Cobras. I don't know why, but they scare the s*** out of me. I think it's the way they stand up and stare at you. Plus they can shoot venom, seriously it's the most terrifying creature on the planet.Read full story
Hunt County, TX

Subject Booked Into Hopkins County Jail After Assaulting Hunt County Detention Officers.

Branden Galloway is being held in the Hopkins County Jail, while Hunt County investigates an assault that took place on 2 of their detention officers Thursday afternoon. 2 Hunt County Detention Officers were assaulted by Galloway Thursday afternoon, sending both to the hospital.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy