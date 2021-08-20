Subject Booked Into Hopkins County Jail After Assaulting Hunt County Detention Officers.

Brenden Galloway Hopkins County Sheriff's Office

Branden Galloway is being held in the Hopkins County Jail, while Hunt County investigates an assault that took place on 2 of their detention officers Thursday afternoon.



2 Hunt County Detention Officers were assaulted by Galloway Thursday afternoon, sending both to the hospital.



Galloway has a lengthy criminal history with previous charges of ; Aggravated Assault On A Peace Officer. New charges have not been filed as of 8:30PM Thursday evening.



At approximately 11:50 AM on Thursday, August 19, 2021 Hunt County Detention Officers were assaulted by an inmate while they were on duty at the Hunt County Detention Center in Greenville.



Both officers were transported to a local hospital where one was treated and released, the other remains in the hospital for observation and is reported to be in stable condition.



Sheriff Terry Jones says “This was a ruthless, unnecessary, unprovoked attack on his staff. There will be a thorough investigation done by Hunt County Investigators assisted by the Texas Ranger and appropriate charges will be filed against this individual.”



This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released accordingly and upon availability.

Branden Galloway is currently on parole for Aggravated Assault On A Peace Officer from when he assaulted a Greenville, Texas police officer.

We would like to give a big shout out to our Sheriff, Terry Jones for seeing that his Detention Officers has a police escort to the hospital, also making scene himself to be by their side after this selfless attack.

