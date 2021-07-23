Mo-Mo-Paradise Hot Pot in Taipei, Taiwan

Hot Pot Daniel Haddad

All you can eat beef is something I will never pass up, especially when it's Japanese style sukiyaki and shabu shabu. Mo-Mo-Paradise is simple and a reliable, popular chain all over Asia. We first discovered it in Taiwan and it's been a usual stop for us since our first visit.

As soon as you walk in the entrance you'll be drawn to the fragrant scent and buzzing ambiance. The decor is minimal and modern with comfortable booths that will easily seat groups or couples for a relaxed meal.

One flat price for your choice of soup bases and all you can eat beef, pork, and veggies. The must try is their sukiyaki soup base paired with a raw egg for dipping. We also loved their spicy miso and light shabu shabu base and all the variety of condiments on offer. You have one and a half hours to enjoy the free flow meal, where trays of meat are brought to the table, and a cart loaded with a variety of vegetables, fish balls, and tofu makes its rounds.

Soup is topped up whenever necessary and you can even add a bottle of sake or pint of Asahi so you really feel as if you're in Japan. They serve USDA beef which is tender and served in thin, juicy slices.

Not only were we impressed with the cheap prices, but the incredible quality and fast service made for a very enjoyable dining experience. Perfect for a fun meal with friends, and a must stop for all beef and sukiyaki lovers.

