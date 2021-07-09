The Dining Room at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Short Rib Daniel Haddad

Delve into mouthwatering fare at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok’s The Dining Room. Located beside the hotel's stunning lobby, you'll find a beautiful open dining space where you can admire the old world architecture and indulge in a mouthwatering feast.

The decadent buffet is a must visit when staying in Bangkok, featuring a huge selection of local flavours, fresh seafood, and tempting recipes. One of the highlights is the interactive live cooking stations where chefs prepare their signature dishes to order. You can see the passion and quality put into every item at the buffet and our children found plenty to satisfy their appetites. The staff went out of their way to ensure our drinks were constantly refilled and our plates from the cooking stations were brought promptly to our table. Check out the wine selection for a crisp accompaniment to the delicious fare.

The Dining Room also offers an a la carte menu if you do not want to go for the buffet option. Favourite appetizers from the a la carte menu included the "Seafood Timbale" Tuna tataki, sustainable prawns, avocado, pine nuts, green papaya, pickled cherry tomato and chilli lime sauce, the “Moo ping” Marinated pork skewer with sticky rice and tamarind chilli sauce, and the “Tom yum goong” using sustainable prawns, galangal, mushrooms, lemongrass, lime and chilli.

For main courses we recommend the Catalan half baby chicken with dried fruits, pine nuts, roasted organic vegetables, onion and chicken jus, the Seared sustainable barramundi fillet with fennel, cherry tomatoes, roasted potato gnocchi, herb bread crust and lemon caper sauce, and the Grilled Australian lamb chops with baby carrots, eggplant, couscous salad, fresh coriander, pine nuts and thyme-soya jus.

A perfect meal out for families or groups looking for amazing food, ambiance, and service at the heart of Bangkok.

