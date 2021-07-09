You&Mee at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Khao Soi Gai Daniel Haddad

You&Mee, located at the lower level of Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, is an ideal place the grab a delicious bite after a long day of sightseeing or shopping. The welcoming venue features stylish modern design and relaxed seating alongside a tempting menu of classic Thai flavours.

If you're a fan of Asian comfort food this is the place for you. Each dish is an elevated version of a popular Thai specialty and the flavours don't disappoint. Our kids hungrily devoured the warming soups and we were very pleased with the spicy renditions and generous portions.

If you are in search of a comfortable venue to devour street food inspired traditional dishes this is an amazing option. Make sure to bring friends so you can try more of the delicious choices or share a set menu with your friends.

Recommend dishes from the menu included the “Khao soi Boston lobster” Northern lobster curry, egg and crispy noodles, the “Bamee kiew goong na poo” Shrimp wonton dumplings, crab claw, seafood broth and egg noodles, the “Kuay tiew nua wagyu nam-kon” Australian wagyu beef M4, creamy beef soup with small flat noodles, the “Bamee krob rad na moo” Kurobuta pork, vegetables, gravy, fried egg and noodles, and the “Kuay tiew moo tom yum” Spicy & sour kurobuta pork, peanut, chilli & lime and small flat noodles.

Save room for the refreshing desserts like the “Khao niew mamuang” Mango, sticky rice with coconut cream and pair your spicy and fragrant meal with an ice cold iced tea for the perfect experience.

