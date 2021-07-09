Thiptara Restaurant at The Peninsula Bangkok

fish Daniel Haddad

Thiptara is a beautiful, traditional Thai restaurant located at The Peninsula Bangkok. As you enter the venue you are greeted with a whimsical garden theme right along the iconic Chao Phraya River. We loved the lush garden and riverfront views offering a serene and romantic setting for our city date night. Their menu is full of our favourite Thai classics served in an elegant and elevated manner and ideal for sharing. The quality was evident in every bite and we thoroughly enjoyed the use of Thai flavours and spices. Make sure to sample a few of their signature cocktails using local fruit or order a bottle of wine from the list to complete a nostalgic evening in Bangkok.

Favourite appetizers included the "Yum Woon Sen Goong Phao" Vermicelli noodle salad with grilled prawn, the "Miang Kham" Thai-style bite-size treasures filled with roasted coconut, lime, ginger, shallots, peanuts and dried shrimp topped with an aromatic tamarind sauce wrapped in betel leaves, the "Yum Nua Yang" Spicy grilled rump steak with romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mint.

For your main course we recommend the "Gaeng Phed Ped Yang" Red curry with roasted duck, tomatoes, pineapple and grapes, the "Phad Prik Khing Moo Grob" Homemade crispy pork belly with red curry and ginger, and the "Pla Hi Ma Sam Rod" Crispy snow fish served with trio sauce and young peppercorn. Finish with their signature "Kluey Thod Ice Cream Ka Thi" Fried banana with coconut ice cream, glaze peanut and honey for a satisfying ending to an enjoyable meal.

A must visit for an elegant taste of Thailand alongside remarkable views of the Chao Phraya River.

