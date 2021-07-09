River Cafe & Terrace at The Peninsula Bangkok

Beef Daniel Haddad

Located at the elegant and grand The Peninsula Bangkok is River Cafe & Terrace, a relaxed and inviting dining spot boasting beautiful views of the Chao Phraya River and mouthwatering fare to match. The all day dining destination is a must try when staying in the buzzing city and is an atmospheric choice at any time of the day. We couldn't get enough of their indulgent breakfast spreads and starting our day with a strong cup of coffee and a cool breeze from the river.

At their nightly dinner buffet the scenery completely changes with soft music, low lit candles, and sparkling buildings dotting the view. The selection on offer was onle of the best buffets we've sampled in the city ranging from traditional Thai dishes to European fare and the juiciest wagyu roast you'll find.

The restaurant also offers an a la carte menu with favourites including the Chargrilled Octopus with Baby Potatoes, Turmeric Pickled Quail Eggs, Sun Dried Tomatoes and a Caper-Chimichurri Dressing, the Seafood Platter with Oysters, Boston Lobster, Alaskan King Crab, River Prawns, Mussels and Clams, the Miso Citrus Salmon with Bok Choy, Coconut Broth and Cherry Tomato, and the Parma Ham Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Glazed Pumpkin, Pickled Apple Puree and Grain Mustard Demi-Glace.

Each dish was made from the finest ingredients and there was enough variety to please all palettes. Grab a table for two by the water for a romantic evening or bring your family for satisfying and memorable brunch.

