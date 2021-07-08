UNO MAS at Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok

Paella Daniel Haddad

UNO MAS, a stunning semi-alfresco dining spot located at Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok, serves up mouthwatering Spanish cuisine and boasts impressive views of the city. As we traversed through the restaurant to the table we were completely enveloped in the European ambiance. Everything from the vibrant design, mouthwatering displays, and lively music transported us from the busy city streets. We loved the authentic menu featuring fresh fare and indulgent dishes.

The chef utilizes only the finest ingredients with much of it imported from Spain creating traditional, modern fare and all the Spanish flavours we love. We highly recommend starting with a platter of the award winning Joselito Jamon Iberico Bellota 36 Months which paired perfectly with their house sangria. Other favourite tapas included the "Potato Tortilla" Spanish potato omelette with tomato bread, the Pan seared Foie Gras with Pedro Ximénez sherry wine sauce, fig texture and kiko corn nut cookie, the "Bikini Sandwich" Toasted Jamón Ibérico sandwich, with truffle and Manchego cheese, and the Carabineros "Al Ajillo" Premium Spanish red prawns with garlic and Cayenne sizzling in olive oil.

For main courses we recommend the Black Ink Paella with Carabineros Prawns, the Suckling Pig "Cochinillo" Half roasted Segovian style with green mojo sauce gravy and nam jim jaew, the Baby Chicken "El Pollo Loco" Grilled free range chicken with baked potatoes and chimichurri sauce, and the Charred lamb chops grilled in the Josper with oven potato mousseline and lamb jus.



Make sure you pair everything with a few glasses of sangria and wine from the impressive list. A picturesque city view completes the ambient atmosphere. A great date night destination at the heart of Bangkok.

