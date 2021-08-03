Boston, MA

Idle Hands Craft Ales Releases Ales for ALS Beer in Honor of Family Member

Hoppy Boston

ALS is a nasty disease, and way too many have been effected by it. For many years craft brewers have participated in Ales for ALS, brewing special beers and donating a portion of the proceeds to ALS research. This cause has been very personal for the Idle Hands family, who recently lost a member to the disease. Please see the press release below and buy the beer or check out the event omn Wednesday if you can!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YWZ8_0bFjkEbW00
Idle Hands KevinIdle Hands

MALDEN, Mass. - August 2nd, 2021 - Next week, Idle Hands Craft Ales will release their fourth beer in collaboration with the Ales for ALS program, a New England IPA named Kevin. The beer is being released to celebrate the life of Kevin Lynch, the brother-in-law of Grace Tkach, one of the brewery’s founders, who passed away last April after a four year battle with ALS. 

Every year, brewers from around the country gather together at Yakima Chief Hops in Washington, and create a blend of hops to be used in the Ales for ALS program. These hops are then given to breweries who commit to donating $1 per pint sold to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. 

This year, Idle Hands has elected to donate 100% of the proceeds from the sale of Kevin to the Institute. 

“We started participating in the Ales for ALS program when Kevin was originally diagnosed,” said Chris Tkach, owner, Idle Hands. “We felt it was only right that, although Kevin is gone, we honor his memory and continue to build awareness about and support ways to fight this awful disease any way that we can.” 

To help commemorate Kevin’s life and the brewery’s involvement in the Ales for ALS program, Idle Hands is hosting a special release party on Wednesday, August 4th, starting at 5:00pm in the Idle Hands taproom in Malden. 

A $25 ticket price ensures a small donation to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, and gets customers their first beer of the evening and a Philly cheesesteak from Odyssey’s Hot Dogs, a locally-based food truck. The choice of cuisine is another nod to Kevin, who was born and raised in South Philadelphia. 

Tickets can be purchased in advance at shop.idlehandscraftales.com or customers can arrive on the day of the event and pay in person. Any and all donations are welcome. The beer will be available on draft and in cans at the Idle Hands taproom. A limited amount will also be available in distribution. 

Find Idle Hands on social media: @idlehandsbeer on Instagram and @IdleHandsCraftAles on Facebook. 

About Idle Hands Craft Ales

Idle Hands Craft Ales was founded in 2010 by husband and wife team, Chris and Grace Tkach. Today, it focuses on producing a wide-array of craft beer with uncompromising quality. Located in Malden, MA, Idle Hands brews fresh IPAs, lagers, sours, and more. To learn more, visit www.idlehandscraftales.com

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_23bce23d9e146d71eae80eb69a679e79.blob

Hoppy Boston is a website and series of social media accounts that highlights the great craft beer being produced in New England. Articles include beer reviews, brewery profiles, industry news and notes, and much more.

Boston, MA
7 followers
Loading

More from Hoppy Boston

Boston, MA

Hoppy Boston's Beer Thoughts and Links, July 2021

A quick bit of Hoppy Boston news: I am now contributing to the NewsBreak creator platform, posting new Hoppy Boston articles on NewsBreak in addition to the blog. For new followers you can find out a bit more about what to expect in this post. Anyone who uses the NewsBreak app to get their local news should give HoppyBoston a follow to make sure you don't miss any of my content!Read full story
Boston, MA

Hoppy Boston: Your New England craft beer source now on NewsBreak

Hoppy Boston has now joined the NewsBreak network and I thought I would give a little introduction to myself and what you can expect from this column. About Me: My name is Ryan, I am a craft beer enthusiast originally from Maine and now living in the Boston suburbs. I've always been fascinated by the diverse flavors in craft beer, which led me to learn everything I could about beer and brewing. I even spent some time as a homebrewer, although I haven't brewed much since my kids were born. In addition to beer I also like to geek out about my other passions including science (my "real job" is as a PhD chemist working on developing new cancer treatments), Boston sports, 90's rock music, video games, fantasy novels, and Star Wars. I spend most of my free time going on adventures with my wife and two sons.Read full story

Tree House Brewing Doubleganger Double IPA

I think it is crucial for every brewery to have a "calling card" style, a beer style or set of styles that they consistently excel at. If your brewery make awesome pale lagers, saisons, or sours than fans of that style will become regular customers, and will eventually try the other beers you create. While the vast majority of local breweries make NEIPAs, and a shockingly large number make more versions of this style than all other beers combined, there are few that make them consistently great. With the need to constantly rotate in "new" IPAs even some quality breweries have duds in the mix or struggle to maintain quality batch-to-batch. While Tree House brews beer in a variety of different styles, NEIPAs are their calling card, people aren't waiting in line just to buy their brown ale or ESB. I have been especially impressed with Tree House's double IPAs, they make a massive number of different DIPAs and many are exceptionally well done, hitting the right balance between huge hop flavor and easy drinkability for a big beer. I am clearly not the only one who enjoys what Tree House is putting out, in addition to their massive expansions at their Charlton brewery they are opening two new locations in Deerfield and Sandwich. One Tree House DIPA I grabbed on a recent stop at the brewery was Doubleganger, a massively hopped version of Doppleganger (which is the imperial version of Alter Ego, one of their popular "single" IPAs). Tree House Doubleganger is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy