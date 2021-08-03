Idle Hands Craft Ales Releases Ales for ALS Beer in Honor of Family Member

ALS is a nasty disease, and way too many have been effected by it. For many years craft brewers have participated in Ales for ALS, brewing special beers and donating a portion of the proceeds to ALS research. This cause has been very personal for the Idle Hands family, who recently lost a member to the disease. Please see the press release below and buy the beer or check out the event omn Wednesday if you can!

MALDEN, Mass. - August 2nd, 2021 - Next week, Idle Hands Craft Ales will release their fourth beer in collaboration with the Ales for ALS program, a New England IPA named Kevin. The beer is being released to celebrate the life of Kevin Lynch, the brother-in-law of Grace Tkach, one of the brewery’s founders, who passed away last April after a four year battle with ALS.

Every year, brewers from around the country gather together at Yakima Chief Hops in Washington, and create a blend of hops to be used in the Ales for ALS program. These hops are then given to breweries who commit to donating $1 per pint sold to the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

This year, Idle Hands has elected to donate 100% of the proceeds from the sale of Kevin to the Institute.

“We started participating in the Ales for ALS program when Kevin was originally diagnosed,” said Chris Tkach, owner, Idle Hands. “We felt it was only right that, although Kevin is gone, we honor his memory and continue to build awareness about and support ways to fight this awful disease any way that we can.”

To help commemorate Kevin’s life and the brewery’s involvement in the Ales for ALS program, Idle Hands is hosting a special release party on Wednesday, August 4th, starting at 5:00pm in the Idle Hands taproom in Malden.

A $25 ticket price ensures a small donation to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, and gets customers their first beer of the evening and a Philly cheesesteak from Odyssey’s Hot Dogs, a locally-based food truck. The choice of cuisine is another nod to Kevin, who was born and raised in South Philadelphia.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at shop.idlehandscraftales.com or customers can arrive on the day of the event and pay in person. Any and all donations are welcome. The beer will be available on draft and in cans at the Idle Hands taproom. A limited amount will also be available in distribution.

About Idle Hands Craft Ales

Idle Hands Craft Ales was founded in 2010 by husband and wife team, Chris and Grace Tkach. Today, it focuses on producing a wide-array of craft beer with uncompromising quality. Located in Malden, MA, Idle Hands brews fresh IPAs, lagers, sours, and more. To learn more, visit www.idlehandscraftales.com.

