Hoppy Boston: Your New England craft beer source now on NewsBreak

Hoppy Boston has now joined the NewsBreak network and I thought I would give a little introduction to myself and what you can expect from this column.

About Me: My name is Ryan, I am a craft beer enthusiast originally from Maine and now living in the Boston suburbs. I've always been fascinated by the diverse flavors in craft beer, which led me to learn everything I could about beer and brewing. I even spent some time as a homebrewer, although I haven't brewed much since my kids were born. In addition to beer I also like to geek out about my other passions including science (my "real job" is as a PhD chemist working on developing new cancer treatments), Boston sports, 90's rock music, video games, fantasy novels, and Star Wars. I spend most of my free time going on adventures with my wife and two sons.

I've been writing HoppyBoston.com and running the linked Twitter/Instagram/Facebook sites for almost 8 years, with the goal of finding all of the best beers being produced in New England, and sharing my favorite finds with my readers.

Types of articles you will find from Hoppy Boston:

Beer Reviews: Many of my articles will be about a specific beer, usually mixing some information about the brewery, beer style, personal anecdotes, plus tasting notes and a rating. My ratings tend to be high, I want my review articles to be recommendations, so if I find a beer to be mediocre or worse I usually won't write about it. I also hate to wait in line or drive for hours to find a beer, so the majority of beers I review will be readily accessible for Boston-area readers.

Beer Thoughts/Links: This is a popular monthly feature where I recap all of the major news in local and national craft beer, link to important articles, and give my thoughts on the important topics of the day. I usually post this around the end of each month.

Reactions to big stories: Occasionally a big story will break that requires it's own article.

Brewery profiles: Longer-form articles that include information about the brewery and a run down of my favorote beers that they brew.

Hodgepodge: There will also be other random articles, all related to craft beer, that could be almost anything.

I hope you all enjoy reading Hoppy Boston on NewsBreak, feel free to follow here and on social media, and reach out with suggestions, ideas, or thoughts.

Prost!

Ryan @HoppyBoston

Hoppy Boston is a website and series of social media accounts that highlights the great craft beer being produced in New England. Articles include beer reviews, brewery profiles, industry news and notes, and much more.

