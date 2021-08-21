Detroit, MI

Where to get Detroit's best Tacos

Honey Reitenberger

Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Taco Tuesday? For us, it’s Taco Every Day. Mexican cuisines have to be one of the most loved food in the U.S.

The Motor City has all kinds of burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and some fresh margaritas. And if you’re just as big of a fan of taco as we are, check out some of Detroit’s best taco places we recommend!

1. Manuel’s Taco Hut

Manuel’s has been proudly serving authentic Mexican food since 1987 at 16806 Ecorse Roade, Allen Park. You can expect a big flavor of tacos with ground beef, chicken, and pork with rice and beans on the side. You can choose from corn or flour, deep-fried or natural.

2. Alley Taco

Head over to Marcus Market to find Alley Taco. Its meat options include pork, chorizo, pollo, carne asada, barbacoa, and molida, Packed with cilantro, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. And then choose your sauce, chipotle, salsa verde, or corn salsa.

3. La Casita

The family-owned business started in 2010 at 49070 Pontiac Trail Wixom. La Casita is striving to maintain the original recipes and provide its customer with the flavors that have been passed down from generation to generation. Each of its dishes is unique in its own way. You can choose from steak, pork, or chicken. Or, go local with beef tongue and tripe. Served with chopped onions, cilantro, homemade salsa, and a squirt of lime.

4. Imperial

This locally-approved taco joint in Woodward Avenue, Ferndale, serves the best vegetarian hot dog, sonoran, and tacos with spiced seitan, potato, green mole, and quest fresco.

