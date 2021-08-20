Detroit Symphony Orchestra is a choice

Manuel Nägeli/Unspalsh

Detroit, MI - In this time to watching movies, spending time at home such as cooking, working and worshiping, watching music is one of your options to reduce boredom and stress during this pandemic. People who have the soul of classical art must miss watching live music concerts in a large hall featuring many musicians, right? One example of music that is in great demand is orchestral music.

What is orchestral music? An orchestra is a group of musicians who play together with their musical instruments. This genre of music emerged in the 15th and 16th centuries. Originally, this was the idea of ​​nobles hiring some musicians to play music at their dance. Then, in the 17th century, the orchestra developed into a theater accompaniment or opera and this is when the orchestra began to be known to the public.

At this time, performing an orchestra is very difficult to realize because it is considered that it will trigger the spread of Covid-19 and also the number of positive COVID-19 patients will increase. However, those of you who like this music still really want to watch it, right? Don't worry, now several music shows hold concerts online. You can watch them at home without the hassle of going to and being afraid of the big crowd watching them.

Are you confused about what orchestra shows are interesting in Detroit?

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is one of your choices. Located at 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201 with operating hours 11 am-5 pm, Mon-Fri, Plus 2 hours before concerts. Without patrons and students at The Max, life is still far from normal, but with technology, in our DNA the DSO continues to navigate new ways to #KeepTheMusicPlaying. For more information about this music group, you can visit their social media or website.

