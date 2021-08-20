No need to be worry if you want to watch movies during this pandemic!

Cesira Alvarado/Unsplash

Detroit, MI - During this pandemic, the level of human stress has increased quite drastically. The reason is, we have to be forced to do many types of activities at home, even worship and work as well. This makes humans have very limited space to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

One of the things that will reduce human stress is entertainment. Entertainment during this pandemic can also be said to be quite difficult because some regions have implemented a lockdown system which means that some places will no longer be open to the public. Cinemas, malls, karaoke venues, and other entertainment areas will also be closed. This is because the places mentioned above interact directly with many people and will cause fear of increasing the number of COVID-19 patients.

Then how should we seek entertainment during this pandemic?

There are many ways if we go deeper. For example, if you want to watch a movie, you can watch it by drive-in. Many people already know about this, right? You will sit in the car without having to touch other humans, and watch movies from the big screen in front of your car.

Interesting right? Do you want to try it but don't know where is the best place to watch it? Below are some of the best recommendations for drive-in movies in Detroit, including:

1. Macomb County Drive-In

Located at Freedom Hill County Park 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights, Mi. According to a survey, this place is very family-friendly and during this pandemic, they only offer two shows a night.

2. 2021 Season TBA

Located at 14000 Lakeside Circle Sterling Heights, MI. 48313, this place has a nice view and a comfortable place. For a car, you will be charged $25, at that price you will be able to enjoy watching a new movie!

3. The 15-Mile Drive-In Theater

Located at 6600 West Maple Road, West Bloomfield Township. This drive-in experience offers a 55-foot screen. Each car is assigned a 20'x20′ space.

The three above are some options for you. So, have you made your choice?

