Outdoor Activities at Detroit’s Urban Parks

DETROIT, MI - It goes without saying that the pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health. Trust us when we say you are not alone. Beyond Detroit’s massive automotive history, car-centric museums, and factories, the Motor City has a number of urban parks both downtown and in the metro area.

Feeling overwhelmed with the endless issues going on around the world that seem to only be getting worse every day? Take some time outside the house to heal the mind and find your inner peace through some outdoor activities that can be your remedies. Check out these nature-based options to include in your next Detroit day trip plans, besides from the Detroit Zoo and the Belle Isle Conservatory.

1. Campus Martius Park

The Campus Matius Park offers its visitors an urban beach and expansive lawn for them to enjoy the food, wine festivals, and movie nights. Not to forget its fitness classes and headline concerts. Visit the park in winter for an outdoor ice-skating rink to the view of Detroit’s gigantic Christmas Tree that dazzles everyone in the park with half a million twinkling holiday lights.

2. Detroit Riverwalk

Proudly named as the Best Riverwalk 2021 USA Today by 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy offers vibrant spaces for outdoor recreation, nightlife, cultural activity, including Canadian skyline views. The 3.5 miles long riverfront is ideal for biking, walking, and running.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy also continues to provide family-friendly events during this trying time. One of which is the Volleyball event at Valade with Come Play Detroit Held on the sand court at Valade Park. Come Play Detroit's Volleyball Leagues is available from May 13 to September 23, 2021, every Monday and Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Check out the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy website for more events.

